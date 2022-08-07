RUMOR: Some in Lakers open to trading Anthony Davis, but there’s a LeBron James catch

If recent rumors are to be believed, it looks like Anthony Davis’ future with the Los Angeles Lakers in the post-LeBron James era is murky at best.

When the Lakers traded for Davis in 2019, fans and experts alike saw him as the future of the Purple and Gold even after LeBron’s retirement. Having him ensures that LA has a franchise superstar who can carry the torch whenever James decides to call it a career or maybe move on from the team … at least that’s what many thought.

Unfortunately, Davis’ time in LA has been riddled by injuries. Now, many are doubting whether or not he can still be the future of the franchise. According to a Heavy.com report, some members of the Lakers organization wouldn’t mind and would actually like trading AD, although they don’t plan to do it while LeBron is still with the team.

“A lot of that depends on where LeBron winds up. If he stays in Los Angeles and he stays a Laker, he had a lot personally invested in AD being there so, yes, in that case, Davis stays. But it is not a sure thing. There are some in that organization who would not mind seeing what they can bring back for AD, but they would not do it with LeBron there. You get to 2024, though, and maybe things change,” an anonymous Western Conference executive told Heavy.

“The Lakers have AD for two more years for sure, and they can only hope he stays healthy. But after that, they have to think, is this guy really our future? He can’t stay on the floor. And he has to think, do I want to be here without LeBron? That’s why the Lakers do not want to give up those future picks.”

This is certainly interesting to say the least. Anthony Davis–if and when healthy–gives the Lakers a chance to compete for the title, so it makes sense why they wouldn’t want to trade him with LeBron James still there.

But then again, with James yet to sign an extension with the team, it’s worth considering if they should move Davis sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen what the Lakers will do, but with the players they have and their desire to always compete for a championship, it’s surely worth keeping an eye on them.