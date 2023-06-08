Has anyone seen the movie Shooting Stars, in which Marquis “Mookie” Cook stars as a high school-aged LeBron James?

If not, go see it. Even if you never liked LeBron, it's a great film.

If so, then you should know where I'm about to go with this.

In the film, it was made clear that when LeBron felt his best — and when his team performed their best — is when the chemistry was flowing between he and his best friends. Although that was more than 20 years ago, what remains clear is that LeBron thrives on team chemistry.

After all, what other player has a unique handshake for every single teammate from three different franchises right?

Not that it's the infallible evidence that James needs to have a certain bond with his teammates. However, when taken together with his past and his well-documented friendship with Dwayne Wade, mentorship of Kyrie Irving, and familial bonding with Anthony Davis? It speaks to a player that desires a close connection with his co-stars.

When asking why the Los Angeles Lakers need to sign Chris Paul if he becomes available, the answer quite similar as why they would have been better off making a deal for Kyrie Irving at the trade deadline.

Chemistry.

Why Chris Paul would be perfect fit next to LeBron James

Kyrie Irving and LeBron James formed their chemistry through their battles together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, it's the off-court bond between Chris Paul and James that will be the foundation of what should be a fruitful on-court partnership.

The Bond

In Chris Paul's own words, LeBron James is “one of [his] best friends” (h/t Melissa Rohlin of the Los Angeles Times). They're even each other's kids' godparents.

That may not be the penultimate reason their chemistry can translate to the court. Nonetheless, two of the smartest basketball players in NBA history being best friends bodes well for a Lakers group that's needed more solidarity over the past couple of seasons. A team that, one way or another, will have a lot of new faces next season.

The Ball

That said, there is evidence on film that Chris Paul and LeBron James can have great on-court chemistry though. Even just theoretically, given that Paul is an excellent shooter, facilitator and ball-handler, his skillset complements LeBron as well as any guard that the latter has played with to this point.

Another aspect of this duo that needs to be addressed, and perhaps the most important one, is how much easier Paul will makes LeBron's life.

James will be coming off of a foot surgery and approaching 39-years-old when the 2023-24 season begins. Though still more athletic than many players in the league, LeBron isn't quite the athlete he used to be, with a slower first step and little less bounce. As a result, James is more prone to settle for jumpers and less consistent when finishing when compared to his athletic prime.

The Balance

When paired with an elite facilitator in Chris Paul, LeBron James will be both able and forced to move off-ball more. This should not only result in more opportunities for James from 3-point range, but more opportunities for him able to play as a screener, roller, and cutter as well.

As a player that's been more efficient from 3 on catch-and-shoot attempts and on open ones throughout his career, it's imperative for the Lakers to play to the strengths of their best player. That said, LeBron ranked in the 72nd percentile on as a pick-and-roll man and 98th percentile as a cutter in the 2022-23 regular season, and L.A. should lean on that more going forward.

Again, James has lost a bit of athleticism. However, he still has a blend of size, power, athleticism, footwork and touch that not many players can match.

That said, with LeBron's vision, passing prowess and most importantly his willingness to pass, he can also make the game easier on Paul.

Another player that's more efficient on catch-and-shoot threes than pull-up attempts, CP3 ranked in the 59th percentile as the pick-and-roll ball-handler. With LeBron and Anthony Davis not only being his primary targets but consistently creating space for him, to make plays inside or outside of the arc, that should only improve.

Not to be forgotten is the rest of what should be the Lakers rotation, with should include Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. Players that make their living off-ball, having two Hall of Fame level facilitators in LeBron and CP3 only helps raise their ceiling.

The Best Part

All of which goes to say, the Lakers have a choice to make regarding Paul should he become available.

The best part about it is that it should be an easy one.