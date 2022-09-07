Los Angeles Lakers franchise cornerstone LeBron James is entering his 20th season in the NBA, and he’s been able to perform at an elite level for two decades because he’s always adding something new to his game.

In his stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers during the early to late 2000s, LeBron was the most dynamite slashing forward the league has ever seen, flying high with no regard for human life. With the Miami Heat, LeBron improved his post-up game, something he showed in full display during his LeBronto embarrassment of the Toronto Raptors. In his return to Cleveland, he was as complete a player the league has ever seen, but he’s had his fair share of struggles shooting from deep.

But now? LeBron James really might be looking like Stephen Curry out there. And after losing to Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals thrice, James would be hard-pressed to find someone better to emulate.

In a sizzle reel posted by NBA Skills Trainer Chris Brickley on Instagram, LeBron James’ shooting already appears to be in postseason form.

It might just be a standard shooting drill, but James making almost all of shots could only bode well for the Lakers’ hopes for this upcoming season. Last season, amidst a difficult, controversy-marred campaign, LeBron attempted the most threes per game ever in his career, with 8.0, making 2.9 of them (a respectable 35.9% from deep).

Whether that was a more conscious decision as LeBron’s athleticism slowly declines or one made out of necessity as concession towards the addition of Russell Westbrook is unclear, but one thing’s for sure, LeBron James will make sure he can contribute to winning in every way he can. And Lakers fans should be hyped up by LeBron’s apparent shooting improvements.