The recent blockbuster three-team trade that sent Damian Lillard to the Milwaukee Bucks has caused tremors in the NBA. It has left fans and experts speculating about upcoming moves. Among the potential beneficiaries of this trade are the Los Angeles Lakers. They might be considering a trade for Jrue Holiday, the newly acquired guard for the Portland Trail Blazers. In this article, we will delve into why Los Angeles should pursue a trade for Holiday and propose an enticing trade offer that could convince the Blazers to part ways with their recently acquired star.

The Resolution of the Damian Lillard Saga

After what felt like an endless saga, the Damian Lillard trade saga came to a surprising conclusion on Wednesday. The Milwaukee Bucks emerged as the unexpected destination for Lillard, resulting in a three-team trade that also sent promising young player DeAndre Ayton to the Phoenix Suns as part of the deal.

Jrue Holiday: The Prize?

Erstwhile Bucks floor general, Jrue Holiday, however, is the player drawing the attention of nearly every team in the league as part of the Blazers' return package. Although the veteran guard was dealt to Portland, it appears that his tenure in the Northwest might be brief.

The Lakers' Potential Involvement in Jrue Holiday Trade Talks

As reports have noted, teams with aspirations of contending in the upcoming season will be reaching out to Portland. The Lakers are likely to be one of those teams, driven by a sense of due diligence.

Of course, the Lakers' ability to engage in serious Jrue Holiday trade discussions hinges on the Blazers' timetable. If Portland is determined to trade Holiday before training camp or early in the season, the Lakers' chances diminish significantly. They could encounter similar obstacles as they did in a potential Buddy Hield trade. Don't forget that the Lakers also have to wait till it's legal for them to actually trade for Holiday.

The December 15 Decider

However, if the Blazers opt to wait until December 15 to execute a trade, the Lakers could emerge as prime contenders. The Lakers have long been linked to Jrue Holiday. In addition, his preexisting friendship with Anthony Davis, cultivated during their time together in New Orleans, deepens the intrigue.

Having said that, Holiday's expiring deal and the Lakers' long-term contracts for most of their roster may introduce complexities into trade discussions. For the deal to materialize, the Blazers would need to highly value a Lakers player under a long-term contract. The alternative is considering a three-team trade, which complicates matters further.

In summary, the likelihood of the Lakers completing a trade for Jrue Holiday hinges on the timing of the Blazers' decision. If the trade occurs before December 15, the Lakers' chances are slim. However, reaching that crucial December 15 date opens up possibilities, although significant obstacles still remain.

The Blazers are not expected to keep Jrue Holiday and are looking to trade him immediately, via ESPN. Which team should trade for him? 👀 pic.twitter.com/tEldRM4nfb — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 27, 2023

The Ideal Jrue Holiday Trade Proposal for the Lakers

Keep in mind that the Lakers have a history of making audacious moves to bolster their roster, and a trade for Jrue Holiday would be no exception. Holiday, a versatile and seasoned guard, could significantly enhance the Lakers' lineup, providing essential scoring and playmaking capabilities. Assuming the Blazers won't entertain any trades before December 15, the Lakers could propose the following trade to acquire Holiday:

Trade Proposal

Lakers receive: Jrue Holiday

Blazers receive: D'Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, and a 2026 first-round pick (top-10 protected)

This trade benefits both teams: the Lakers acquire a talented guard to complement their star players, while the Blazers receive promising talents and a future draft asset to aid in their roster rebuild.

The Rationale for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have faced challenges in the last couple of seasons, falling short of their championship aspirations. Acquiring Jrue Holiday could be the missing piece that propels them back to the pinnacle of the NBA. His scoring, playmaking, and defensive prowess would provide a significant boost to the Lakers. It would align with the skills of their star duo, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Furthermore, Holiday's experience and leadership could prove invaluable to the Lakers' young players, such as Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura. With Holiday in the lineup, the Lakers would field a formidable team capable of competing with the league's best. He would undoubtedly enhance their chances of securing another championship.

Looking Ahead: A Potential Game-Changer

The recent Damian Lillard trade has opened new avenues for NBA teams seeking to strengthen their rosters. The Los Angeles Lakers, known for their willingness to make bold trades, should seriously consider pursuing Jrue Holiday.

By offering a package comprising promising players and future draft picks, the Lakers could entice the Blazers to part with Holiday. He would provide the Lakers with the crucial boost they need in their quest for another championship. With Holiday on board, the Lakers would field a formidable lineup capable of challenging the league's elite, putting them in contention for another title.