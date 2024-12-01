ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Los Angeles Lakers will face the Utah Jazz on Sunday night in Salt Lake City. It's a Western Conference Clash at the Delta Center as we share our NBA odds series and make a Lakers-Jazz prediction and pick.

The Lakers lead the head-to-head series 118-82. Recently, the Lakers beat the Jazz 124-118 at Crypto on November 19, 2024. The Lakers are 6-4 over the past 10 games. Yet, the Jazz are 3-2 over the past five games against the Lakers at the Delta Center. Four of the past five games have hit the over.

Here are the Lakers-Jazz NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Jazz Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -320

Utah Jazz: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 230.5 (-110)

Under: 230.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

TV: SportsNetLA and KJZZ

TV: SportsNetLA and KJZZ

Why the Lakers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Lakers' bench has struggled this season, and it is a big reason why they are only 11-8 when they could be higher in the standings. Yes, the bench played relatively better on Friday, as D'Angelo Russell led the group with 17 points (the bench had 27 total points). But it has struggled to score for the most part, which is something the Lakers have not been able to account for.

The Lakers are 10th in points. They are also seventh in field-goal shooting percentage, including 14th from the triples. The Lakers have had some success at the charity stripe, ranking 12th in free-throw shooting percentage. However, winning the board battle has been tough for the Lakers, as they are just 27th in rebounds. Passing the basketball has been better than rebounding, as the Lakers rank 11th in assists and seventh in turnovers. Unfortunately, defending has been tough as the Lakers rank 24th in blocked shots.

The starting lineup has been in flux over the last week and took another hit when Austin Reaves left the game after a nasty fall. It would be the latest of a string of minor Lakers' ailments plaguing this team, as Anthony Davis and Dalton Knecht are also dealing with injuries. Regardless, Knecht overcame his injury and led the Lakers with 20 points while shooting 7 for 17 from the floor against the Oklahoma City Thunder, including 6 for 13 from the three-point line. Davis also played but was relatively quiet, with 15 points while going 5 for 9 from the floor. Meanwhile, LeBron James had just 12 points while shooting 5 for 13 from the field. Turnovers cost the Lakers dearly, and Reaves and James each had five.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances and spread the floor. Then, they must avoid turning the ball over.

Why the Jazz Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Jazz are one of the worst teams in the NBA and have not had much success this season. Unfortunately, one of the biggest issues has been scoring.

The Jazz are just 23rd in points. Additionally, they are 23rd in field-goal shooting percentage, including 21st from the triples. While shooting has been rough, converting chances at the charity stripe has been better as the Jazz rank 10th in free-throw shooting percentage. Winning the board battle has been better, as the Jazz are 12th in rebounds. Yet, they struggle to pass the rock as the Jazz are 23rd in assists and last in turnovers. Defending the rim has been a hassle as the Jazz rank 24th in blocked shots.

Lauri Markkanen has been the best player on the team. However, he came into the weekend averaging 19.5 points per game, which is below his numbers from last season. The Jazz need John Collins and Keyonte George to step it up, especially if Jordan Clarkson continues to miss time.

The Jazz will cover the spread if they can convert on their shooting chances and take the lead early. Then, they must force the Lakers into turning the ball over.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are 8-11 against the spread, while the Jazz are 8-11 against the odds. Moreover, the Lakers are 3-6 against the spread on the road, while the Jazz are 3-7 against the odds at home. The Lakers are 6-7 against the spread when facing the Western Conference, while the Jazz are 6-10 against the odds when facing the West. Lastly, the Lakers are 3-3 against the spread when they have the rest advantage. The Jazz are 2-3 against the spread when they have a rest disadvantage while also being 0-3 against the odds when playing on no rest.

The Lakers will have an extra day to prepare for this, while the Jazz are coming off a game on Saturday. While the Lakers have been inconsistent, they have handled their business against bad teams. I expect this to continue as the Lakers cover the spread on the road.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Los Angeles Lakers: -7.5 (-110)