The Los Angeles Lakers will head to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Jazz on Saturday at the Delta Center. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Jazz prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers had one of their worst performances of the season on Thursday as they lost 127-109 at home to the Phoenix Suns. Initially, they fell behind 36-25 after the first quarter. It was 66-52 at halftime, with the Suns leading. Then, the Lakers endured an awful third quarter, which put the game out of hand. LeBron James was horrific, with just 10 points while shooting 3 for 11 and committing four turnovers. Also, Anthony Davis had 13 points. Likewise, Austin Reaves had 13 points. The Lakers shot 50 percent from the field, including 38.2 percent from the triples. Additionally, the struggles at the charity stripe continued, with the Lakers shooting 64 percent.

The Lakers also lost the board battle 46-37. Moreover, they committed 17 turnovers. The defense was awful, as they allowed Bradley Beal to score 37 points on them while Devin Booker had 31.

The Jazz will be coming off a home game against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night. Curiously, it will be two straight home games, so there is at least that element of not traveling.

The Lakers and Jazz split the season series in 2022-2023. Ultimately, this will be their first meeting of the season. The Lakers are 3-8 as a road underdog. Conversely, the Jazz are 4-0 as a home favorite. The Lakers are 2-5 with a rest disadvantage. Meanwhile, the Jazz are 3-6 with a rest disadvantage and 3-4 on no rest.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Jazz Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -2 (-110)

Moneyline: -130

Utah Jazz: +2 (-110)

Moneyline: +110

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Jazz

Time: 9:30 ET/6:30 PT

TV: Spectrum Sports LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers have a lot of issues to deal with. Somehow, their season has fallen off the rails. The Lakers were 14-9 at one point and were in first place in their division at one point. Sadly, that is not the story anymore after an ugly 5-11 stretch.

The Lakers need to stop turning the ball over. Moreover, they need to hustle more. James is the key here, and he needs to lead the Lakers. Significantly, he has averaged 25.5 points against the Jazz while a member of the Lakers. Davis needs to have a good game. Significantly, he has averaged 22.8 points and 8.9 rebounds in 11 games against the Jazz since the start of the 2018-2019 season. D'Angelo Russell needs to get things right. Ultimately, he has averaged 19.1 points over 20 games against the Jazz. Reaves needs to step up. Overall, he has averaged 11.4 points in his career against the Jazz.

The Lakers have struggled recently because they are not hitting their shots from beyond the arc and shooting poorly at the charity stripe. Additionally, they continue to be careless with the basketball. It is possible that they have suffered from a post-tournament lull, as they have not played good basketball since. Reaves and Russell consistently struggle on the defensive end.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can hit their shots. Then, they need to stop some of the best shooters on the Jazz.

Why The Jazz Could Cover The Spread

The Jazz are enduring similar issues to the Lakers. However, they had lower expectations and were not exactly surprising people with their mediocrity. But they have some players that can do things.

Lauri Markkanen is their best player. Significantly, he averaged 25 points and eight rebounds over two games against the Lakers, both victories. The Jazz lost the two games that he missed. Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson has done well against the team that drafted him. Clarkson has averaged 14.8 points over 13 career games against the Lakers. Also, Collin Sexton has also done relatively well against Los Angeles, averaging 14.9 points over nine games. John Collins has averaged 17.1 points and 8.4 rebounds in his career against the Lakers.

The Jazz will cover the spread if they can shoot the ball efficiently. Then, they need to frustrate the Lakers into taking bad shots and turning the ball over. It is the best method to beat the Lakers.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick

The Lakers are in turmoil right now. Yes, the Jazz are on a back-to-back. But the Lakers just cannot seem to do anything right. They even struggle in their victories. Therefore, look for the Jazz to capitalize on mistakes in front of an energized crowd in Salt Lake City. The Lakers try their best but the Jazz will cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Jazz Prediction & Pick: Jazz +2 (-110)