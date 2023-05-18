The NBA Playoffs continue as the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) visit the Denver Nuggets (53-29) for Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. Action tips off Thursday at 8:40 p.m. ET. Denver took a 1-0 series lead thanks to their 132-126 win in Game 1. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Playoffs Odds: Lakers-Nuggets Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: +5.5 (-110)

Denver Nuggets: -5.5 (-110)

Over: 226.5 (-110)

Under: 226.5 (-110)

How To Watch Lakers vs. Nuggets

TV: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Stream: ESPN+

Time: 8:40 p.m. ET/ 5:40 p.m. PT

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers battled in Game 1 – erasing an 18-point halftime deficit thanks to a 72-point second half. While they couldn’t complete the comeback, their offensive success in the second half bodes well for their chances going forward. Still, the Lakers played about as well as possible on offense. They shot 55% overall, 46% from three, and nailed 23/26 free throws. Coupled with just seven turnovers, the Lakers’ offense gives them a strong chance of covering as 5.5-point underdogs in Game 2. That said, Los Angeles needs another dominant outing from Anthony Davis and improved efficiency from LeBron James if they want to have a shot at coming out ahead.

Anthony Davis was nothing short of remarkable in Game 1 – accomplishing a feat no Laker had ever accomplished in a playoff game. AD finished with 40 points and 11 rebounds while shooting 14/23 overall and 11/11 from the line. Despite being unable to slow down Nikola Jokic, AD still made his mark on the defensive end with three steals and two blocks. That said, Davis has struggled with consistency – notably dropping 11 after a big Game 1 last round and 13 after Game 1 of the first round. Consequently, the Lakers need Davis to bring his A-game yet again if they want to cover the spread in Game 2.

LeBron James (26 points, 12 rebounds, and nine assists) and Austin Reaves (23 points, eight assists, and fives threes) played incredibly well off Anthony Davis. Although James struggled from beyond the arc (0-4), he made up for it by shooting 8/11 from the line. That said, the Lakers need a similar performance from Reaves and perhaps an even bigger night from James if they want to cover again in Game 2. While James has only eclipsed 30 points once this postseason, the Lakers need him to turn back the clock if they want a chance going forward.

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver looked dominant at times in Game 1 – leading by upwards of 20 points in spots. However, the Lakers outscored them 72-60 in the second half and nearly completed an extraordinary comeback. Although the Nuggets weren’t able to cover a seven-point spread in the end, their success on offense certainly gives them a strong chance of covering in Game 2. The Nuggets shot 55% overall and nailed 15/32 threes against a previously-stout Lakers defense. Additionally, Denver dominated the glass – outrebounding LA 47-30. That said, they looked helpless defending Anthony Davis at times and thus need to continue playing at a high level on offense and hope for some Laker regression from beyond the arc if they want to cover as 5.5-point favorites in Game 2.

If Denver takes anything away from Game 1, it’s that Nikola Jokic won’t have any trouble with the vaunted Los Angeles defense. Jokic started hot – he dominated the first quarter and eventually finished with 34 points, 21 rebounds, and 14 assists. With that performance, Jokic now averages 31 PPG, 13.5 RPG, and 10.1 RPG for the postseason. The two-time MVP forced the Lakers to switch Anthony Davis off him – instead making Rui Hachimura his primary defender and allowing Davis to double him inside. While that worked in spurts in Game 1, the Nuggets feel confident in their ability to adjust. Consequently, any worries about Jokic are likely overstated and he should dominant again in Game 2.

While Jokic’s absurd stat line may garner most of the headlines going into Game 2, it was Jamal Murray’s performance in the opener that gives me confidence in their ability to cover going forward. Murray dropped 31 points – draining 4/8 threes in the process. That marked his fifth 30-point game of the playoffs. While the Lakers formed their identity around their stout defense, they showed no sign of having an answer for Murray. Expect another monster night in Game 2.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick

The Lakers’ monster second half likely has much of the public backing them in Game 2. That said, I’m confident in Denver’s ability to adjust and weary of the Lakers playing that well offensively again. If the Lakers want to get into a track meet with the Nuggets they won’t fare nearly as well as Game 1.

Final Lakers-Nuggets Prediction & Pick: Denver Nuggets -5.5 (-110)