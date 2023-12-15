We're in South Texas to share our NBA odds series, make a Lakers-Spurs prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Lakers edged out the Spurs 122-119 on Wednesday. Now, the teams will run it back again on Friday before going their separate ways.

The Lakers edged out the Spurs 122-119 on Wednesday. Now, the teams will run it back again on Friday before going their separate ways. The Lakers built a 13-point halftime lead and an 18-point advantage after three quarters. However, the Spurs battled back and made it a close game at the end but simply ran out of time. The Lakers played without LeBron James, who sat out with a calf injury. Regardless, Anthony Davis led the way with 37 points and 10 rebounds. Taurean Prince added 17 points, while Rui Hachimura had 13. Also, D'Angelo Russell had 12 points and 10 assists. Austin Reaves added 15 points off the bench. The Lakers shot 53.8 percent from the field, including 40 percent from the 3-point line. Yet, they continued to struggle at the charity stripe, hitting just 58.8 percent of their free throws.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 30 points and 13 rebounds. Also, Kendon Johnson added 28 points. Malaki Branham had 19 points. Likewise, Devin Vassell had 13 points while shooting 5 for 15. The Spurs shot 46.9 percent from the field, including 43.2 percent from beyond the arc. The Spurs committed 17 turnovers.

The Lakers have now won five in a row over the Spurs after defeating them on Wednesday and sweeping them last season. Now, they will attempt to sweep the quick two-game series in San Antonio before the teams meet in Los Angeles later in the season.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Lakers-Spurs Odds

Los Angeles Lakers: -7.5 (-108)

San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-112)

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How to Watch Lakers vs. Spurs

Time: 7:40 PM ET/4:40 PM PT

TV: ESPN, CW35 and Sportsnet LA

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers are in a tie for first place in the Pacific Division with the Sacramento Kings. Additionally, they are currently sixth in the Western Conference. But they have still struggled in some aspects of their game. Overall, they are fifth in field-goal shooting percentage. But the Lakers are also 21st from beyond the arc. Likewise, they are 24th at the free-throw line. The Lakers remain a solid team on the boards, ranking 10th in rebounds. However, they struggle at handling the ball, ranking 23rd in turnovers. But the Lakers are 11th in blocked shots.

James may play today and comes in with 25.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 6.7 assists per game. However, his calf injury sidelined him, and there are questions as to whether he will play today. Davis is another option, as he averages 23.9 points and 12.5 rebounds per game. Ultimately, he is almost always the key to the success of the Lakers. Russell averages 16 points and 6.4 assists per game. Meanwhile, Reaves averages 14.5 points per game. Hachimura is another option, as he averages 11.3 points per game.

The Lakers will cover the spread if they can win the battle of the boards. Likewise, they need to hit their shots and force the Spurs into making mistakes.

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs are struggling despite having a generational player. Unfortunately, they are 3-20 and last in the Western Conference. The Spurs are 25th in field-goal shooting percentage, 16th in free-throw shooting percentage, and 28th in 3-point shooting percentage. Also, they are 21st in rebounds. The Spurs mishandle the basketball a lot, ranking 28th in turnovers. Despite this, they are efficient at blocking shots, ranking sixth in blocked shots.

Wembanyama averages 19.3 points and 10.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he is shooting 43.7 percent from the field. Vassell is averaging 17.6 points per game. Yet, he has struggled to shoot lately and comes in shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Johnson averages 17.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. Overall, the Spurs rely on these three to produce offensively. But they have all had their issues with shooting the basketball and holding onto the ball. Therefore, it has hindered their ability to get better this season, and they remain at the bottom of the barrel.

The Spurs will cover the spread if Wembanyama and friends can take better shots. Likewise, they must avoid turnovers while stopping Davis and any hot shooter.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick

The Lakers may get James back. Thus, it might help them even more. But the Lakers still only won Wednesday's game by three points. Therefore, it might be a stretch to believe they can cover the eight points, even with James back in the lineup. The Spurs keep it close and cover the spread.

Final Lakers-Spurs Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs: +7.5 (-112)