Lamar Jackson: 3 bold predictions for Ravens star in the 2022 NFL season

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens are coming off a lackluster 2021 season. The team finished with a record of 8-9 while finishing last in the AFC north.

But many predict that Lamar Jackson and the Ravens could have a vastly different season in 2022. With a fully healthy roster, and a division potentially up for grabs, the team could be in a position to make a run.

Since Jackson took over as the Ravens’ starting quarterback in 2018, he has been among the best at the position. But his 2021 season fell short compared to what the team had done in the past.

Lamar Jackson appeared in just 12 games throughout the 2021 season. He finished with a starting record of 7-5. Along with this, he threw for 2,882 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. On the ground, he added 767 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Before ending his season early, Jackson was on pace for career-highs in several different areas.

Now looking ahead to 2022, Jackson could be in line for a career year. All of the tools are in place for both Jackson and this Ravens team to go far.

Here are three bold predictions for Ravens star Lamar Jackson in 2022

3. Has two 1,000-yard pass-catchers

Lamar Jackson and the Ravens’ offense lost a vital piece of their unit when the team traded away wide receiver Marquise Brown.

Brown served as a vital piece of the Ravens’ offense since being drafted in 2019. He and Jackson built a solid connection. Last season, Brown finished with 91 receptions for 1,008 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Now with the departure of Brown, the Ravens offense will be looking for other pass-catchers to step up. There are 1,000 yards and nearly 100 receptions up for grabs. . But Lamar Jackson and the Ravens feel that they have put themselves into a position where the offense will continue to move at a solid pace.

There is even a chance that the Ravens could finish the season with two 1,000+ yard receivers. The team achieved this last season with tight end Mark Andrews and Marquise Brown both surpassing the total. But it will take a young wide receiver rising to the occasion to make it happen this season.

Expectations are high for second year wide-receiver Rashod Bateman. During his rookie season, Bateman appeared in 12 games but was at times limited due to injury.

Even while missing time, Bateman and Jackson built a solid connection. The rookie pass catcher finished the season with 46 receptions for 515 receiving yards and one touchdown.

With both Lamar Jackson and Rashod Bateman fully healthy, the young receiver could potentially become a 1,000-plus yard receiver. While the jump may be difficult, Jackson could be the type of quarterback to make it possible.

On the other side, Mark Andrews’ chase to become the NFL’s best tight end shows no signs of slowing down. He could also be set for another 1,000-plus yard receiver.

In 17 games, Andrews recorded 107 receptions for 1,361 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews have long shown that they have an elite connection. This could reach an all-time high this season.

2. Career high in total touchdowns

Lamar Jackson has been a touchdown machine throughout his career. He has recorded 84 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has added another 21. This brings his career regular-season total to 105.

Lamar Jackson’s career high in touchdowns came in 2019. He recorded a league-high 36 through the air. On the ground, he rushed for another seven. This brought his total on the season to 43.

In the two years since Jackson has fallen short of surpassing this total. During the 2020 season, he recorded 26 touchdowns through the air and seven on the ground.

In his injury-riddled 2021 season, Jackson had 16 passing touchdowns and just two rushing touchdowns. His touchdowns on the ground were the least of his career.

But 2022 could be the season where he finally reaches a new career-high.

The Ravens’ offense will be getting a vital piece back in running back J.K. Dobbins. And a fully healthy Lamar Jackson is consistently a big play waiting to happen.

If all goes to plan for the unit, he will regularly find the endzone through both the air and the ground. A 50-touchdown season could be in the cards for this unit.

1. A return to MVP form

Lamar Jackson is two years removed from his historic MVP campaign. During the 2019 season, Jackson took home the Most Valuable Player award while also finishing second in the offensive player of the year voting.

During the 2019 season, which was Jackson’s first full year as a starter, he led the league in passing touchdowns with 36. He was also highly efficient with the ball, throwing just six interceptions. Jackson also finished with the highest QBR in the NFL with 83.0.

Jackson is yet to replicate the numbers that he did during his 2019 season, but that could be possible this year. The Ravens are playing in a division where they are arguably the best team. A trip to the playoffs, alongside a strong season from Jackson, could be all he needs to take home a second MVP award.