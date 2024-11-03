The Baltimore Ravens had a big win against the Denver Broncos during Week 9, and Lamar Jackson had another spectacular game. Jackson finished with 280 passing yards with three touchdowns, ending with a perfect passing rating. After the game, Jackson was asked how he was able to post the perfect rating, even after only practicing one game.

“I knew what the assignment was,” Jackson said.

Jackson also made history in the game, making him the fastest player ever to reach 20 passing touchdowns and 500 rushing yards in a single season. He broke his own record that he had with Josh Allen and Randall Cunningham, who reached the mark in 11 games.

Lamar Jackson is having another MVP season

Lamar Jackson is once again playing at an MVP level, and after their game against the Broncos, he's now completed 68.2% of his passes for 2,379 yards with 20 touchdowns and two touchdowns. On the ground, he has 505 yards and two touchdowns on six yards per carry.

Coming into their Week 9 matchup, the Broncos had the third-ranked defense, as they were allowing 282.6 yards per game and 176.3 yards per game through the air. That didn't matter for the Ravens offense, as they finished 269 passing yards and 127 rushing yards, and completely dominated the Broncos from beginning to end.

After the game, head coach John Harbaugh shared a positive reaction to their win.

“We played our best, complete game of the season,” Harbaugh said.

The Ravens are now 6-3 and are looking to continue to roll as the season progresses. Their next matchup is against the Cincinnati Bengals, and then they face the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It will be a good time for the offense and defense to be on the same page, and Jackson will do what he can to lead this team back to the AFC Championship Game for the second year in a row.