Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.

Lamar Jackson’s Girlfriend: Jaime Taylor

Lamar Jackson and Jaime Taylor have been together since their university days at Louisville. While Jackson was winning the Heisman Trophy and becoming the 2016 College Football Player of the Year, Taylor was there for every significant moment of their shared lives. That is truly an inspiring story. It can be held as an example for others in professional sports, who usually choose their significant others after making it big in their respective leagues. Jackson, a player who was widely criticized despite his superstar performances, needed a strong person next to him to help him handle the scrutiny and pressure of pro sports; he got exactly that. Now, after six years, the pair are still going strong together.

Lamar Jackson is nearly three years older than his girlfriend, but that did not derail their romantic interest in one another. While they started dating officially during Jackson’s last season playing for the Louisville Cardinals, Jaime Taylor met Lamar Jackson in high school. They both attended Boynton Beach Community High School. By the time Lamar Jackson graduated, his girlfriend was just staring out at the school. Still, they kept in contact with each other. When he was finishing his college career, it was time for Jaime to go to college, choosing the same one as her boyfriend.

Despite being nine hours apart from Lamar during his first few years playing for the Ravens while she was still at Louisville, Jaime Taylor made an effort to go to every game she could to support her boyfriend. The pair was seen together after games and she was always there to support him. Now that her college education has been completed, Taylor has spent more and more time with Jackson. The pair started building a life together. In all of that, they welcomed their first addition to the family. On January 4, 2021, Jaime Taylor gave birth to a beautiful daughter called Milan. While she is not usually shown in any social media posts, Lamar did share an Instagram Story for Milan’s first birthday, showing off how cute she really is.

On Jaime Taylor specifically, not much is shared about her. She has taken on the role of supporting herself, Jackson, and their daughter without much attention from the media. Still, it is absolutely worth noting that she also has her own business and does not solely rely on her boyfriend, who is a true star in the NFL and is paid accordingly. Taylor is a groomer in Los Angeles and has been very successful. Some of the photographers she worked with previously are Annie Leibovitz, Steven Klein, and Richard Burbridge, to name a few. Along with them, she also worked with huge brands on a global stage, some of which include Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, InStyle, Rolling Stone, W, Vogue, Details, and Interview.

One exception to the generally low profile the pair have kept was a 2019 interview the Ravens star gave, during which Jaime Taylor also spoke. In that time, Lamar Jackson, despite winning a unanimous NLF MVP award, was heavily criticized as a passer. As a person who was under so much scrutiny, Jackson clearly knows how to handle that part of life as a pro athlete, but it’s also something he can come home to and share with his best friend. That is exactly what Taylor spoke about during her part of the interview. She had this to say, as published by the Ravens:

He’s taught me how to handle criticism. I mean, I used to get mad when I’d read stuff. Then I’d look at him, and he’s just fine. He says, ‘Let them do the talking. You don’t have to say anything. Just show them.’

It is clear that Jackson and Taylor work well together. Their story is inspiring and we will likely get to see them building a truly amazing life together with their daughter Milan.

For now, that is all we know about Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend, Jaime Taylor.