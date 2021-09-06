LaMelo Ball and 4 other 2nd-year stars whose NBA cards will blow up this season

Year 2 has always been a crucial one for young players who want to make it big in the NBA. After getting used to the pace and speed of the league in the rookie season, it’s the sophomore campaign that will truly reveal who will make a lasting impact for their respective squads.

We take a look below at several guys who have the chance to take a leap during their second year and how it will affect their card stock.

Patrick Williams

Right off the bat, the Chicago Bulls made sure their recent foray into free agency wouldn’t be a dud. Within a short span of time, the roster has been retooled with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan, among others. In effect, this creates a more potent lineup geared for offense. The thing is, outside of Ball and fellow newcomer Alex Caruso, the Bulls are lacking in quality stoppers, especially on the perimeter.

This is where Patrick Williams comes in. Chicago’s lottery pick last year has proven to be adept in defending both guard and forward positions of the opposing squad. He possesses the size and physique needed to contain almost anyone in the NBA.

With most of the offensive load already taken care of, collectors can expect Williams to shine on the defensive end. When that happens, his stock will steadily rise. As of now, it’s sitting pretty at the $57 level on eBay

Payton Pritchard

With the departure of Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart has become the default starting point guard of the Boston Celtics. While he is an important locker room presence and a credible defender, he’s nowhere near the upper tier of point guards in the NBA. What Smart lacks on the offensive end can be Payton Pritchard’s claim to fame when the new NBA season starts.

Pritchard’s per-36 stats of 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists during his rookie season are promising. Add the fact that he shot 41.1% from deep on 3.8 attempts and you’ve got a capable source of offense in the backcourt. With Boston’s lack of quality depth at the guard position, collectors can expect significant minutes for this incoming sophomore.

If things pan out, Pritchard’s value has the potential to go up. His raw Prizm Silver rookie card, which presently goes for $23, looks like an absolute steal at this point in time.

Tyrese Haliburton

Just recently, the Sacramento Kings rejected the Philadelphia 76ers’ offer of Ben Simmons for a package involving either one of De’Aaron Fox or Tyrese Haliburton. In a way, Sacramento might be making the right move in this scenario.

In the case of Haliburton, it seems the Kings are showing signs of hope for him to develop into something more. Last season, the rookie notched 13.0 points on 47.2% shooting from the field and 40.9% from downtown on 5.1 attempts per game. He also provided his team with much-needed playmaking by posting 5.3 assists per game.

With those numbers in mind, it isn’t hard to root for Haliburton’s growth in the years to come. His jumper has already exceeded expectations, and he has every chance to blossom into one of the top guards in the NBA. That possibility, when fulfilled, would boost his current value of $50 on the market.

Anthony Edwards

At some point during the start of his rookie year in the NBA, Anthony Edwards didn’t seem like the player he was advertised to be. All of a sudden, during the last week of February, the No. 1 pick went on a scoring spree until the end of the regular season. In a span of 40 games, Edwards averaged 23.5 points in 35.1 minutes per contest. He also notched 5.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.5 steals during that period.

With his second year coming right up, collectors can expect Edwards to become more comfortable in his role as the Minnesota Timberwolves’ starting shooting guard. As he accumulates more experience, the more dangerous he’s going to be on offense. Be on the lookout, because his Prizm Silver rookie card will take a significant leap from its current price of $330.

LaMelo Ball

Without a doubt, the sophomore to look out for this upcoming season is none other than LaMelo Ball. With Ball on the floor orchestrating the offense, the Charlotte Hornets play better as a unit. Without him, they lose a significant amount of playmaking, something which the squad sorely needs.

The Hornets have the chance to make it to the playoffs in 2021-22 with Ball leading the way. Expect Ball’s stock to rise up right before the season opener up until the first few weeks. When it does, his Prizm Silver rookie card can take the leap from its present $265 price.

While there are other guys who can take the NBA by surprise, the second-year players stated above have the best chances of standing out from the crowd. Take a look at their respective stocks and get them now while the hype for next season hasn’t kicked in yet.