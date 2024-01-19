Lana Del Rey looks amazing in SKIMS by Kim Kardashian. The lingerie shoot was for the shapewear brand's Valentine's Day campaign.

Lana Del Rey is not just singing about broken hearts, she's breaking them. Del Rey posed in Kim Kardashian's SKIMS lingerie shoot just in time for Valentine's Day. The singer looked breathtaking in a baby blue one piece lingerie set with her sitting on a heart-shaped life-size velvet box. The “Young and Beautiful” singer wore matching blue bows in her hair and long velvet gloves.

In another photo, the New York native work a long black nightgown with a thigh slit. For accessories, she wore a black veil and thigh-high black boots.

A third photo showed Del Rey in a shorter nightgown in pink which she accessorized with matching satin gloves. She playfully stuck her head in a heart-shaped flower arrangement giving off a romantic feel.

Kim Kardashian Shows Off SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection

The GRAMMY-nominated singer also posed in a long sleeve heart print red and white pajama set. She wore a red apple on top of her head with her initials and a cupids bow. In another posed with two white cats as she sat on top of red fur.

“I’ve been a big fan of SKIMS since the beginning, so being featured in their Valentine’s campaign is so exciting,” Del Rey said in a press release. “Their collection is so pretty and dreamy, which made collaborating with [photographer] Nadia Lee Cohen on the creative so fun. I hope you love it as much as I do.”

Kim also showed off her excitement for the SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection posing for a selfie for Instagram in a pink and red one-piece.

The SKIMS Valentine's Day shop offers “over 29 limited-edition collections of intimates, sleep sets, loungewear and more, with a style for every body,” reads the release. You can purchase your Valentine's Day necessities at SKIMS.com starting Jan. 23. Prices range from $16-$124.

Over the years, Kim has had quite a few celebrities launch her SKIMS collections. SKIMS has had Kim's sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner, as well as Khloé and Kourtney. She also has had Megan Fox, Cardi B, SZA, White Lotus stars Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco, and recently Brittany and Patrick Mahomes for her Christmas collection.