Musician Lana Del Rey turned heads as she performed Unchained Melody as an Elvis tribute at Graceland for NBC Christmas special.

Singer Lana Del Rey had a stunning performance at Elvis Presley's Graceland, featuring the song Unchained Melody.

It was part of the Christmas at Graceland special on NBC, according to Billboard.

Lana Del Rey performs Unchained Melody at Graceland

The popular singer gave a remarkable performance of the Righteous Brothers' hit. Though moody, it was on the mark and unique to her style and voice.

Performing from the Jungle Room, Lana Del Rey delivered a beautiful rendition of "Unchained Melody" during Christmas at Graceland. 🎀✨ @VisitGraceland pic.twitter.com/cvBhK9nGDj — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) November 30, 2023

It was also a nod to The King of Rock and Roll, Elvis, who sang the song at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center in Rapid City, South Dakota, two months before he passed away.

Del Rey performed it in the Jungle Room of Elvis's mansion. She had some backup singers, along with a pianist. It was a dark setting, which seemed fitting for her version of the classic.

Other performers were on hand in Graceland for the NBC event. It included Post Malone, Kasey Musgraves, Alanis Morissette, and John Legend.

According to the NBC website, Christmas in Graceland is: “Music's biggest stars celebrate Elvis Presley, his music, and his favorite time of year.”

Elvis was such a massive influence in the '50s, '60s, and '70s. Of course, he still is today, too, considering the movies that have appeared recently, including Priscilla and 2022's Elvis.

As for Lana Del Rey, she's also a very retro singer, who many think sounds like a '60s pop vocalist. It makes her an ideal person for the special, considering watching her could be mistaken for watching a special that aired around Christmas 50+ years ago.