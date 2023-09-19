It sounds like the makings of a great episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm, and the log line writes itself — Larry David gets seated next to Elon Musk at his agent's latest wedding and gets into an argument that ends with Musk having to shout “I'm anti-kid murder!” Except that whole scene really happened, according to Walter Isaacson's explosive new Elon Musk biography.

Apparently last year at Ari Emanuel's celebrity-filled marriage ceremony to fashion designer Sarah Staudinger in Saint-Tropez, France, Larry David got seated for the reception at a table with Elon Musk, who unsurprisingly rubs David the wrong way.

David, according to Isaacson's account, “seemed to be fuming” and couldn't resist asking Musk “Do you just want to murder kids in schools?” David was referencing the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 19 children and two teachers, that had taken place just four days before the wedding.

Musk was apparently “baffled” and “annoyed” by the question and replied “No, no… I'm anti-kid murder.”

“Then how could you vote Republican?” David reportedly followed up. Musk's politics famously took a hard right turn after his frustration over lockdown restrictions during the early days of the pandemic saved lives but slowed down Tesla production. He also became fixated on what he saw as excessive political correctness on social media, part of what spurred his purchase (and dumpster-fire-ification) of Twitter.

David is an outspoke advocate for Democratic causes, and he explained to Isaacson regarding Musk, “His tweets about voting Republican because Democrats were the party of division and hate were sticking in my craw.” He continued, “Even if Uvalde never happened, I probably would have brought it up, because I was angry and offended.”

As for why Ari Emanuel stuck Larry David and Elon Musk together at the same table in the first place, the groom feigned innocence. “I actually thought that would be a great table,” he told Isaacson. Although Ari trying to stir up trouble at his own wedding sounds like a storyline out of another popular HBO comedy, Entourage.

In case you're wondering how Emanuel and Musk became friends, they'd been close for more than ten years ever since Emanuel ordered the 11th-ever produced Tesla Roadster from Musk.

Obviously Elon Musk and Larry David‘s argument was over some pret-ty pret-ty heavy stuff, but seriously all this episode needs is a Susie expletive-filled rant and Jeff, Leon and Richard Lewis joining the group for some golf at a swanky club along the French Riviera and this has the makings of a new classic Curb. Get on it, LD.