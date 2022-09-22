Las Vegas Raiders: 3 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have stumbled out of the gate this season. After losing to the Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals, the Raiders will be looking to do everything in their power to avoid falling to 0-3 against the Tennessee Titans. With that in mind, we’ve drawn up our Raiders Week 3 bold predictions for their upcoming game.

To start the season, the Raiders have looked like they have been just a few plays away from putting everything together. There are a lot of new pieces involved this season, but they cannot afford to keep throwing games away considering they play in the ultra-competitive AFC West. Las Vegas needs to beat the Titans in Week 3 in order to keep up with the rest of their division.

The Titans are in the same spot as the Raiders, as they have lost their first two games of the season, although they have more room for error in the AFC South. Still, both of these teams are in desperate need of a win, but only one team will come out on top. Let’s run through our bold Raiders predictions for Week 3 and see whether or not they can be expected to get their first win of the season.

Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)

3. Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams will pick up over 100 receiving yards and two touchdowns

The Raiders offense stalled in the second half of their loss to the Cardinals in Week 2 for a couple of reasons, but one of the bigger reasons was because star wide receiver Davante Adams was not involved in the offense. Adams finished the game with just two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown, meaning quarterback Derek Carr had to find other people to throw to for much of the game.

Las Vegas is going to need to get Adams more involved early and often against the Titans if they want to win. After all, the Buffalo Bills largely beat them thanks to a fantastic outing from Stefon Diggs, so why wouldn’t the Raiders try to replicate that gameplan? Adams could also have some favorable matchups if Titans cornerback Kristian Fulton is unable to play for the second straight game.

Even if Fulton plays, Carr is going to look Adams’ way frequently, and it will result in a huge game for the Raiders new top wide receiver. Adams will eclipse the 100-yard mark for the second time in three games, while also finding the end zone twice to help lead the way for the Raiders offense. It will be a nice bounce back performance after Adams largely disappeared in Week 2 against the Cardinals.

2. Las Vegas Raiders DE’s Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones will combine for four total sacks

Through two games, the duo of Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones haven’t made a very big impact on defense yet. The pair have combined for just one sack so far, and haven’t made the game-breaking plays that the Raiders were anticipating they would make now that they were playing alongside each other.

That will change in Week 3 against the Titans. Tennessee struggled to keep the pocket clean for Ryan Tannehill in Week 2 against the Bills, and they also lost starting left tackle Taylor Lewan after just one play against Buffalo. There are going to be a lot of opportunities for Crosby and Jones to feast on a vulnerable Titans offense in this upcoming game.

It says here that they will both have big days against the Titans. The pair will combine for four sacks on the day, with Jones picking up 2.5 and Crosby picking up 1.5, to wreak havoc on Tannehill all day long. After a slow start, it will be great to see these two finally combine to destroy an opposing passing attack on their own.

1. The Las Vegas Raiders will comfortably beat the Tennessee Titans 34-16

Ultimately, this game won’t have too much suspense. The Raiders have looked far more competitive than the Titans this season, and while they are both 0-2, it’s clear their situations are very different.

Carr will lead the way with 300 yards passing and three touchdowns on the day, with two going to Adams and the other going to Darren Waller. Josh Jacobs will pick up 76 yards on the ground and the final touchdown, and the defense, led by Crosby and Jones, will keep the Titans at bay for most of the afternoon, with a Derrick Henry touchdown and three field goals being all the Titans can muster.

After coming up just short in their first two contests, the Raiders will prove that they are still worth paying attention to in the AFC West with an easy victory over the Titans. Whether it can give them the momentum to go catch the rest of the teams ahead of them in their division remains to be seen, though.