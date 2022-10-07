The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs a head-to-head between AFC West rivals in Week 5. Here are our Raiders Week 5 predictions as they take on the Chiefs.

The Raiders won their first game of the season last Sunday, defeating the Denver Broncos, 32-23. Running back Josh Jacobs led the way with 175 total yards and two touchdowns.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in Week 4.

A Raiders victory in Week 5 would put them right back in contention for the division crown, but it will be difficult to achieve. Las Vegas is 1-8 in its previous nine games versus Kansas City and was outscored by 67 points in two 2021 meetings.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Raiders in their Week 5 game against the Chiefs.

4. Patrick Mahomes will breach 100+ passer rating but will get sacked

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes transforms into an on-field work of art when he turns it on. He can throw dead-on lasers through any kind of coverage and is a walking, talking Madden cheat code. After a shocking lackluster performance against the Colts, Kansas City’s offense seemed certain to struggle against a stout Tampa squad. Instead, Mahomes improved to 6-1 versus top-ranked scoring defenses with a 41-point outburst.

If the Raiders want to slow down Mahomes, they will need DE Maxx Crosby to be at his best. Keep in mind that Crosby has already tallied up four sacks and 23 pressures in four games. According to Pro Football Focus, he has an amazing pass-rush success rate of 18.5 percent. Crosby has also put up 27 tackles in four games, placing him squarely in the running for Defensive Player of the Year. He’ll attempt to keep up his strong play against Kansas City in Monday’s divisional matchup. We expect him to find Mahomes and sack him at least once in this outing.

3. Josh Jacobs runs for 100+ yards again

While Raiders RB Josh Jacobs recorded a career-high 144 yards rushing on Sunday, there was another milestone he attained. His performance actually moved him above Raiders great Justin Fargas and into the top 10 running yards in team history.

The Raiders ran it 38 times in Week 4. Their backs accounted for 30 of those runs, with Jacobs getting 28 tries. The most important thing is that they did not quit in the second half. They kept their ground attacking rolling, and it paid dividends.

The Raiders would be in a solid position against the Chiefs if they can get their rushing attack going as well. Jacobs will enter this game with a ton of confidence, and that should enable him to play with a lethal level of aggression. He should record at least 100 rushing yards.

2. Davante Adams receives over 80+ yards and a TD

QB Derek Carr didn’t connect with WR Davante Adams on any deep bombs last week. However, Adams had the ball in his hands 10 times, including nine catches for 101 yards. That’s his most since the season opener.

Adams caught passes on five of the Raiders’ seven scoring drives, as well as four of the team’s 10 longest plays from scrimmage.

Those numbers indicate that Adams had a good game against the Broncos last week. That’s despite the fact that it was his first game without a touchdown this season. Entering Week 5, Adams has 47 targets in four games and is definitely the Raiders’ top option in the passing game.

This week, Adams faces a Chiefs defense that ranks in the bottom 10 when it comes to passing yards allowed. That’s a good sign for Adams, who would be Carr’s top target should this matchup turn into a shootout. As such, Adams should haul down 80+ yards receiving on top of returning to the end zone for one touchdown.

1. Derek Carr passes for over 200+ yards and an INT

On Sunday, Las Vegas just tried to run over Denver’s defense. They really milked Josh Jacobs’ run game for all it’s worth. That strategy wore out the Broncos without requiring too much of Derek Carr.

So far, Carr has had a terrible year. He has a lot of weapons on this team and a good offensive mind in Josh McDaniels as the head coach, but things have not fallen into place just yet.

Last week, Derek Carr was held to 188 yards and zero touchdowns while also throwing no interceptions and gaining 40 yards on the run. Carr had 34 pass attempts, which should be considered an exception rather than the average.

In Week 5, he will face a Chiefs defense this week that allows a healthy amount of air yards. Like with Adams, this is a good sign for Carr. Take note as well that last week, Tom Brady threw three touchdowns and 385 yards against this Chiefs defense. Carr should have plenty of opportunities to throw this week, and that’s why we’re high on him. He should go back to throwing 200+ yards and a TD, though he will also get picked once.