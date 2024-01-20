Coach Prime is a believer in Antonio Pierce

It's been quite a while since we've heard from Colorado football coach and NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders after the Buffaloes dominated the news cycle in September and October. But now, with the 2023 college football season in the past and Colorado departing the Pac-12 for the Big 12, Coach Prime is weighing in on the happenings in the National Football League, specifically, the Las Vegas Raiders' hiring of Antonio Pierce as their full-time head coach.

“God Bless @Raiders HeadCoach Antonio Pierce!!!!” Deion Sanders exclaimed in a tweet on Friday night. “Wow God is good. All he needed was opportunity. Thank u to all the @Raiders players, fans and Faithful for supporting my Brother.”

If there's one thing that Antonio Pierce had on his side during the interviewing process — aside from the ability to boast a 5-4 record as the Raiders interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was relieved of his duties midway through the season — it was the support of Raiders fans, and especially, the players on the roster who were clearly more locked in playing under Pierce than they were McDaniels. Multiple Raiders voiced their support for Pierce, both during and after the season concluded. All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby was on the verge of giving Raiders owner Mark Davis an ultimatum, with reports leaking out that Crosby would demand a trade if Pierce wasn't retained.

It's likely that Deion Sanders was vocal with his support of Antonio Pierce not just because he and Pierce share the experience of playing in the NFL, but also because when Deion Sanders took over as the head coach at Jackson State University, the same uncertainties about his ability to coach a team were called into question. What we've learned about Deion Sanders, both during his time at Jackson State and in one year at Colorado, is that he can create a culture, and it's looking more and more like it should be the main job of any man who steps up as the head coach of an NFL team or major college football program.