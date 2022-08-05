The Philadelphia Eagles made a number of notable moves this offseason to set themselves up for a better 2022 season. The franchise has a ton of positive takeaways from last year to build off. In the first year with Nick Sirianni as head coach and Jalen Hurts as the starting quarterback, the team took a step forward. They finished with a 9-8 record and punched their ticket to the playoffs.

The roster is beginning to take shape following the moves that were made this offseason. Expectations have certainly been raised based on the changes. The notable additions have also put some players on the outside looking as the roster takes shape. While there are a number of players expected to be on the roster bubble, here are five players who should be expected to be returning to Philadelphia next season.

Last 5 Eagles players who will make Philadelphia’s roster in 2022

Jalen Reagor

The former first-round pick is certainly feeling the heat after a slow start to his NFL career. Jalen Reagor has struggled greatly through his first two seasons in the NFL. The biggest threat to him has been the other additions to the wide receiver core. The Eagles traded for AJ Brown this offseason as well as added Zach Pascal who was a favorite of Nick Sirianni’s during his time with the Colts.

While there are plenty of reasons to be frustrated with Jalen Reagor, don’t expect the Eagles to give up on him just yet. Reagor has come into camp in shape and opened some eyes early on. Philly is forced to believe the versatile threat they hoped for when they drafted Reagor is still in there and give him another opportunity in year three.

K’Von Wallace

There were high hopes for K’Von Wallace when he was drafted in 2020. The Clemson product was compared to Brian Dawkins and showed intriguing flashes. Now two seasons into his career, he has struggled to find his footing. The recent signing of Jaquiski Tartt further indicates the Eagles do not fully believe in Wallace and made his seat feel a little warmer. Wallace’s ability to play special teams and his potential should still cement him a spot on the team. The hard-hitter should be expected to remain on the Eagles this season and be given a chance to contribute this season.

Arryn Siposs

It was an interesting rookie year for Arryn Siposs. He had a strong training camp and start to the season last year but struggled down the stretch. He ranked 24th in the NFL in net average out of 29 qualifying punters and 26th in gross average per game. Only 17 of his 55 punts landed inside of the 20 which ranked 26th in the NFL. While it was a largely disappointing season, the former Australian rules footballer has a powerful leg and the Eagles will likely continue to bank on his development. He signed a three-year deal prior to last season and was looked at highly, so don’t expect the Eagles to give up on him just yet.

Greg Ward Jr

The Eagles are clearly loaded at wide receiver but should still be expected to find a spot for Greg Ward Jr. Carrying Ward as a 6th receiver makes sense for the Eagles and he has proven to be ready to step into whatever role is asked. The former college QB is a fan favorite in Philadelphia and caught 53 passes in 2020 but just seven last year. It is possible the decision comes down to Ward or Jalen Reagor for a final spot on the roster but Philly should strongly consider keeping both. The more weapons the better for the Eagles’ offense and Greg Ward Jr is the type of player who can go without touching the ball for several weeks and still rise to the occasion.

Carson Strong

The Philadelphia fanbase had a major meltdown when the organization drafted Jalen Hurts while publically stating Carson Wentz would be the long-term starting quarterback. The same reaction has not quite occurred when the organization brought in Carson Strong on an undrafted free agent deal. He has a strong arm and has shown intriguing flashes but a lengthy injury history scared teams away.

The Nevada QB is an intriguing prospect who would be a solid developmental prospect. Jalen Hurts has the starting job secured and Gardner Minshew is a great backup to have. However, holding onto Carson Strong as the third-string QB makes sense for the Eagles. Having one starter, one solidified backup, and a project QB has been the normal system for the Eagles as well as other teams around the NFL. Carson Strong is an excellent fit in this category and it is worth seeing what type of player he truly is before moving on.