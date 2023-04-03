Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

Naughty Dog, the developers behind The Last of Us, recently responded and apologized to fan outrage following the PC version’s disastrous launch.

The Last of Us Part I PC players: We know some of you have not experienced the Naughty Dog quality you expected. Our team is working hard to resolve issues currently preventing some of you from experiencing the game to ensure it reaches the quality level you expect and deserve. — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) March 31, 2023

In a Tweet thread on their official Twitter account, Naughty Dog apologized to players and fans who bought the PC version of The Last of Us Part 1. This is due to the various optimization issues, poor performance, and crashes players experienced. They said that they were working hard to resolve these issues, as the game did not have the “Naughty Dog quality [the players] expected.” Furthermore, in a follow-up tweet, they mentioned that they will be addressing various issues in a hotfix coming to The Last of Us PC this Tuesday.

This hotfix will contain fixes to the “jittering on mouse-controlled camera movement, some crashes, and more.” They also mentioned that there will be a larger patch coming out later this week which will provide additional fixes. Before these fixes arrive, they encouraged players to update their Nvidia, AMD, and Intel graphics drivers as that may help in improving performance. They finished the thread by stating that their team, as well as the porting team Iron Galaxy, will continue to “investigate and address known issues” in the game.

While this is welcome news, it’s something players wanted to hear earlier. Upon launch, The Last of Us Part 1 was hit with a barrage of negative reviews. Out of the game’s 6,131 reviews at the time, 4,146 were negative. This gave the game a Mostly Negative rating. Although that has somewhat improved now, only showing a Mixed rating instead, there are still 12,054 negative reviews out of the 21,176 total reviews. Many fans are attributing the port’s poor performance to Naughty Dog’s porting partner, Iron Galaxy. Iron Galaxy already has a poor reputation when it comes to porting console games to PC, and it would seem that The Last of Us is their latest victim.

Once the hotfix and patch go live, we will be sure to update you on whether or not the game’s performance has improved at all.

