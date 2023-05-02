Late night talk shows are being halted amid the WGA strike. This includes The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Daily Show and Late Night with Seth Meyers also will be paused. Some of these shows will show re-runs in lieu of new material during their late night slot, per Deadline.

This afternoon, Seth Meyers from Late Night said, “I love writing. I love writing for TV. I love writing this show. I love that we get to come in with an idea for what we want to do every day and we get to work on it all afternoon and then I have the pleasure of coming out here. No one is entitled to a job in show business.” However, he continued, “But for those people who have a job, they are entitled to fair compensation. They are entitled to make a living. I think it’s a very reasonable demand that’s being set out by the guild. And I support those demands.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The demands were listed in a WGA letter titled “Writers Are Not Keeping Up.” They shared, “The companies have used the transition to streaming to cut writer pay and separate writing from production, worsening working conditions for series writers at all levels. On TV staffs, more writers are working at minimum regardless of experience, often for fewer weeks, or in mini-rooms, while showrunners are left without a writing staff to complete the season. And while series budgets have soared over the past decade, median writer-producer pay has fallen.”

The pay model for writers has changed significantly since the advent and rise of streaming services, cutting out the idea of residual re-airing pay. WGA members are demanding a new pay model. In the last 2007 strike, reality TV rose to relevance because of the lack of writing needed. Until an agreement is reached with Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the WGA strike will continue.