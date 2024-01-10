ADs only get one new item? Sadge.

Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Marksman Item Build.

League of Legends 2024 New Marksman Items

Rageknife and Galeforce have been removed from the shop.

Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes here.

Find out about the new items here:

Terminus

Good for champions who will auto-attack a lot. Champions like Yasuo or Yone may also find use in this item.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Recurve + B.F. Sword + Dagger + 700 gold

40 Attack Damage

30% Attack Speed

Passive – Shadow: Attacks apply 30 magic damage on-hit.

Passive – Juxtaposition: Alternate between Light and Dark on-hits each attack. Light attacks grant 3-5 armor and magic resist (up to 15-25) for 5 seconds. Dark attacks grant 6% armor penetration and magic penetration (up to 30%) for 5 seconds.

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Total Cost: 3200 >>> 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Rageknife + Pickaxe + Amplifying Tome + 690 gold >>> Amplifying Tome + Hearthbound Axe + Long Sword + 1050 gold

Attack Damage: 30 (unchanged)

Ability Power: 30 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 25% (unchanged)

Passive – Wrath: Attacks deal 30 bonus magic damage on-hit. You convert every 1% critical strike chance into 1.5 additional bonus magic damage on-hit, capped at 100% critical strike chance, for a maximum of 180 bonus magic damage on-hit. This damage is affected by Critical strike modifiers >>> Attacks deal 30 bonus magic damage on-hit. Critical Strike conversion removed.

Passive – Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant 8% Attack Speed, stacking up to 4 times for a maximum of 32% Attack Speed. While fully stacked, every third Attack applies your On-Hit effects twice. (Note: Phantom Hit’s synergy with Kraken Slayer has been reintroduced.)

Infinity Edge

Total Cost: 3400 >>> 3300 gold

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 625 gold >>> B.F. Sword + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 525 gold

Critical Strike Damage: 45% >>> 40%

Attack Damage: 65 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 45% (unchanged)

Navori Quickblades

Total Cost: 3400 >>> 3300 gold

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Caulfield's Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 400 gold >>> Pickaxe + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Cloak of Agility + 725 gold

Attack Damage: 65 >>> 60

Ability Haste: 15%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Unique Passive – Transcendence: Your attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 15% of their remaining cooldown >>>

Your attacks reduce your non-ultimate ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown

Passive – Impermanence: Unchanged

Guardian Angel

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Chain Vest + Stopwatch + 150 gold >>> B.F. Sword + Steel Sigil + 950 gold

Armor: 40 >>> 45

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 55 Attack

Passive – Rebirth: Upon taking lethal damage, restore 50% of base health and restore 30% of maximum mana. 300 second cooldown >>> Upon taking lethal damage, restores 50% of base health and 100% of maximum mana after 4 seconds of stasis. 300 second cooldown.

Immortal Shieldbow

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 625 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Lifesteal: 10% >>> 12%

Passive – Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 290 – 500 health shield for 3 seconds >>> Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 320-530 health shield for 3 seconds. Attack speed bonus upon triggering Lifeline has been removed.

Kraken Slayer

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Recurve Bow + 400 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 40 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 30% >>> 35%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive – Bring it Down: Unchanged (Note: Kraken Slayer’s interaction with Guinsoo’s Rageblade’s Phantom Hits passive is being reintroduced)

Lord Dominik's Regards

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Last Whisper + Cloak of Agility + 950 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 35 >>> 40

Armor Penetration: 30% (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive – Giant Slayer: Deal up to 22% bonus damage against enemy champions with greater maximum health than you. Maximum damage increase reached when health difference is greater than 2500 >>> Deal up to 15% bonus physical damage to champions with greater maximum health than you. Maximum damage increase reached when health difference is greater than 2000

Phantom Dancer

Total Cost: 2800 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Zeal + 600 gold >>> Hearthbound Axe + Cloak of Agility + 1000 gold

Attack Damage: 20 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 35% >>> 30%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 7% >>> 10%

Unique Passive – Spectral Waltz: Basic attacks on-attack grant ghosting, 7% bonus movement speed, and a stack of Spectral Waltz for 3 seconds, up to 4 stacks. While at 4 stacks, gain 30% bonus attack speed. >>> Attacks grant Ghosting and a stack of 7% Attack Speed up to 5 stacks (Maximum 35% Attack Speed) for 3 seconds

Rapid Firecannon

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Zeal + Kircheis Shard + 850 gold (unchanged)

30 Attack Damage (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 15% >>> 20%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 7% (unchanged)

Passives – Energized & Sharpshooter: Unchanged

Statikk Shiv

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 400 gold (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 30% (unchanged)

Critical Strike Change: 20% (unchanged)

Passive – Energized: Moving and attacking will generate an energized attack.

Passive – Electroshock: Your Energized Attack fires chain lightning that deals 100 – 180 (based on level) (+15% AP) bonus magic damage, increased to 150 against minions. Hits 6/9/12 targets. >>> Your Energized Attack fires a chain lightning that deals 100-180 (based on level) magic damage hitting up to 6 targets. Hits 6 targets.

Stormrazor

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 450 gold >>> Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 500 gold

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Attack Speed: 15% (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passives – Energized and Bolt: Unchanged

The Collector

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 425 gold >>>

Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 525 gold

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Lethality: 18 >>> 16 (unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (unchanged)

Passive – Death and Taxes: Unchanged

Essence Reaver