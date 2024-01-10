Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Assassin Item Build.
League of Legends 2024 New Assassin Items
League of Legends Patch 14.1 also adjusts Lethality to be 1 Armor Penetration per point of Lethality rather than scaling per level.
Duskblade of Draktharr and Prowler's Claw have been removed from the shop.
Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes here.
Find out about the new items here:
Voltaic Cyclosword
Kha'Zix, Pyke, and Rengar are among the champions who can find this item useful.
- Total Cost: 2900 gold
- Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.
- Passive – Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds (20% for ranged users).
Profane Hydra
Helps assassins get more wave clear or a faster jungle camp clear while having valuable stats.
- Total Cost: 3400 gold
- Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 813 gold
- 60 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 20 Ability Haste
- Active – Heretical Slash: Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 120% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.
- Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
Hubris
Good all-around item for snowballing, some marksmen may also consider this item.
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold
- 60 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive – Ego: When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself, if you already have a statue this statue upgrades.
- Passive – Eminence: When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per rank of Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.
Opportunity
Assassin junglers could find the most value out of this item.
- Total Cost: 2700 gold
- Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 800 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 18 Lethality
- 6% Movement Speed
- Passive – Preparation: After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gain 5-10 Lethality (based on level). This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.
- Passive – Extraction: If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.
Serylda's Grudge
- Total Cost: 3200 gold
- Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold
- 45 Attack Damage
- 15 Lethality
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive – Rancor: Gain 20 (+11%) Lethality Armor Penetration
- Passive – Bitter Cold: Damaging abilities slow enemies by 30% for 1 second
Youmuu's Ghostblade
- Total Cost: 3100 >>> 2700 gold
- Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold >>> Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 1100 gold
- Attack Damage: 60 (unchanged)
- Lethality: 18 (unchanged)
- Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0
- Active – Wraith Step: Gain 25% movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds >>> Gain 20% movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds
- Passive – Haunt: Gain 40 Move Speed while out of combat (Note: the Spectral Shard mechanic has been removed
Axiom Arc
- Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)
- Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 800 gold >>> The Brutalizer + Caulfield's Warhammer + 563g
- Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)
- Lethality: 18 (unchanged)
- Ability Haste: 25 (unchanged)
- Passive – Flux: Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 (+0.4% per 1 Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown >>> Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 (+30% Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown
Umbral Glaive
- Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2600
- Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 500 gold
- Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)
- Lethality: 13 >>> 15
- Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)
- Passive – Blackout: When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds (50 second cooldown). Attacks do 2 (melee)/ 1 (ranged) damage to Wards >>> When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds (50 second cooldown). Attacks do 3 (melee)/ 2 (ranged) damage to Wards
Serpent's Fang
- Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2500
- Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 625 gold >>> Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 525 gold
- Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)
- Lethality: 15 (unchanged)
- Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)
- Unique Passive – Shield Reaver: Unchanged
Serrated Dirk
- Total Cost: 1100 >>> 1000
- Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 400 gold >>> Long Sword + Long Sword + 300g
- Attack Damage: 30 >>> 25
- Unique Passive – Gouge: Unchanged
Rectrix
- Total Cost: 900 gold
- Item Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold
- 20 Attack Damage
- 4% Movement Speed
The Brutalizer
It's back.
- Total Cost: 1337 gold
- Item Recipe: Glowing Mote + Pickaxe + 212 gold
- 25 Attack Damage
- 10 Ability Haste
- 8 Lethality