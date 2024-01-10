THE BRUTALIZER IS BACK

Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Assassin Item Build.

League of Legends 2024 New Assassin Items

League of Legends Patch 14.1 also adjusts Lethality to be 1 Armor Penetration per point of Lethality rather than scaling per level.

Duskblade of Draktharr and Prowler's Claw have been removed from the shop.

Find out about the new items here:

Voltaic Cyclosword

Kha'Zix, Pyke, and Rengar are among the champions who can find this item useful.

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: The Brutalizer + Kircheis Shard + 863 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Energized: Moving and Attacking will generate an Energized Attack. Dashes and Stealth stack Energized 75% faster.

Passive – Firmament: Your Energized Attack applies 100 bonus physical damage and Slows enemies for 99% for 0.75 seconds (20% for ranged users).

Profane Hydra

Helps assassins get more wave clear or a faster jungle camp clear while having valuable stats.

Total Cost: 3400 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 813 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

20 Ability Haste

Active – Heretical Slash: Deal 80% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies. This damage increases to 120% total Attack Damage physical damage to enemies below 30% health.

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Hubris

Good all-around item for snowballing, some marksmen may also consider this item.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold

60 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Ego: When you kill an enemy champion you are granted a statue of yourself, if you already have a statue this statue upgrades.

Passive – Eminence: When a champion that you have damaged within the last 3 seconds dies, gain 10 (+1 per rank of Statue) Attack Damage for 60 seconds.

Opportunity

Assassin junglers could find the most value out of this item.

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 800 gold

55 Attack Damage

18 Lethality

6% Movement Speed

Passive – Preparation: After being out of combat with Champions for 8 seconds gain 5-10 Lethality (based on level). This Lethality lasts for 3 seconds after dealing damage to champions.

Passive – Extraction: If a champion dies within 3 seconds of damaging them, gain 150 decaying movement speed for 1.5 seconds.

Serylda's Grudge

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Brutalizer + Last Whisper + 413 gold

45 Attack Damage

15 Lethality

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Rancor: Gain 20 (+11%) Lethality Armor Penetration

Passive – Bitter Cold: Damaging abilities slow enemies by 30% for 1 second

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Total Cost: 3100 >>> 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 900 gold >>> Serrated Dirk + Rectrix + 1100 gold

Attack Damage: 60 (unchanged)

Lethality: 18 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0

Active – Wraith Step: Gain 25% movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds >>> Gain 20% movement speed and ghosting for 6 seconds

Passive – Haunt: Gain 40 Move Speed while out of combat (Note: the Spectral Shard mechanic has been removed

Axiom Arc

Total Cost: 3000 (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 800 gold >>> The Brutalizer + Caulfield's Warhammer + 563g

Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)

Lethality: 18 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 25 (unchanged)

Passive – Flux: Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 (+0.4% per 1 Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown >>> Whenever a Champion dies within 3 seconds of you having damaged them, refund 10 (+30% Lethality) of your Ultimate Ability's total cooldown

Umbral Glaive

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2600

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Long Sword + Long Sword + 500 gold >>> Serrated Dirk + Caulfield's Warhammer + 500 gold

Attack Damage: 50 (unchanged)

Lethality: 13 >>> 15

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Passive – Blackout: When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds (50 second cooldown). Attacks do 2 (melee)/ 1 (ranged) damage to Wards >>> When spotted by an enemy Ward, reveal traps and disable Wards around you for 8 seconds (50 second cooldown). Attacks do 3 (melee)/ 2 (ranged) damage to Wards

Serpent's Fang

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2500

Item Recipe: Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 625 gold >>> Serrated Dirk + Pickaxe + 525 gold

Attack Damage: 55 (unchanged)

Lethality: 15 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Unique Passive – Shield Reaver: Unchanged

Serrated Dirk

Total Cost: 1100 >>> 1000

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 400 gold >>> Long Sword + Long Sword + 300g

Attack Damage: 30 >>> 25

Unique Passive – Gouge: Unchanged

Rectrix

Total Cost: 900 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + 550 gold

20 Attack Damage

4% Movement Speed

The Brutalizer

It's back.