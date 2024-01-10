Less Heartsteel, more... "Kaenic Rookern"?

Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Tank Item Build.

League of Legends 2024 New Tank Items

Turbo Chemtank, Radiant Virtue, Gargoyle's Stoneplate, Aegis of the Legion, Evenshroud, Radiant Virtue, and Lifewell Pendant have all been removed from the shop.

Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes here.

Find out about the new items here:

Hollow Radiance

An alternative to Sunfire Aegis that focuses even more on pushing waves.

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Spectre's Cowl + 550 gold

600 Health

40 Magic Resistance

100% Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 10 (+1.75% bonus health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect.

Passive – Desolate: Killing an enemy (non-ward, non-structure) deals 20 (+3.5% bonus health) magic damage in an area around them.

Unending Despair

Tanks who stay in combat for an extended period of time like Ornn and K'Sante may find the most use out of this item.

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Chain Vest + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold

400 Health

55 Armor

10 Ability Haste

Passive – Anguish: While in combat with champions, every 7 seconds, deal 30-50 (based on level) (+3% bonus health) magic damage to nearby enemy champions within 650 units, healing for 250% of the damage dealt.

Kaenic Rookern

Kaenic Rookern seems like a niche item, but may be good for tanky mids like Galio who would prefer to play safe in lane against magic damage counterparts.

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Spectre's Cowl + Negatron Cloak + 750 gold

400 Health

80 Magic Resistance

150% Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Magebane: After not taking damage from champions for 12 seconds, gain a magic shield for 20% of your maximum health.

Trailblazer

Perfect for tanky supports like Nautilus and Leona.

Total Cost: 2400 gold

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + 700 gold

250 Health

40 Armor

5% Bonus Movement Speed

Passive – Lead the Way: While moving, build up to 20 bonus Move Speed. At maximum stacks, leave a trail that raises allied champions' movespeed by 15% of your Movement Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed; for Melee champions at top speed, the Attack also Slows the target by 50% for 1 second.

Heartsteel

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer + Ruby Crystal + 900 gold

800 Health

200% Base Health Regeneration

Passive – Colossal Consumption: Charge up a powerful attack against a champion over 3 seconds while within 700 range of them. The charged attack deals 100 (+10% of health from Items) bonus physical damage, and grants you 12% of that value as permanent maximum health. 30 second cooldown per target.

Passive – Goliath: For each 100 maximum health, gain 3% increased size, up to 30%.

Zeke's Convergence

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Glacial Shroud + 500 gold

200 Health

250 Mana

30 Armor

20 Ability Haste

Passive – Convergence: When you cast your Ultimate, gain an ice storm around yourself for 5 seconds. The storm deals 50 magic damage per second and slows enemies inside for 30%. (45 second cooldown)

Locket of the Iron Solari

Total Cost: 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Lifewell Pendant + Null-Magic Mantle + 800g ⇒ Kindlegem + Cloth Armor + Null-Magic Mantle + 650 gold

200 Health

30 Magic Resistance

30 Armor

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 10

Active – Devotion: Grant nearby allies a 200 – 360 (ally level scaling) Shield, decaying over 2.5 seconds (90 second cooldown).

Passive – Consecrate: REMOVED

Warmog's Armor

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer + Kindlegem + 500 gold >>> Giant's Belt + Crystalline Bracer + Winged Moonplate + 600 gold

Health: 800 >>> 750

Base Health Regeneration: 200% (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 5%

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 0

Passive – Warmog's Heart: If you have at least 1100 bonus health, restore health per second if damage hasn't been taken within 6 seconds (3 seconds for non-Champions) >>> If you have at least 1300 bonus health, restore health per second and gain 10% Movement Speed if damage hasn't been taken within 6 seconds (3 seconds for non-Champions)

Jak'Sho the Protean

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold >>> Chain Vest + Negatron Cloak + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold

Health: 400 >>> 300

Armor: 30 >>> 50

Magic Resistance: 30 >>> 50

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 0

Passive – Voidborn Resilience: For each second in champion combat, gain a stack, up to a maximum of 5 stacks. At maximum stacks become empowered, increasing your bonus resists by 30% until end of combat. (unchanged)

Dead Man's Plate

Total Cost: 2900 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Winged Moonplate + Chain Vest + Ruby Crystal + 1100 gold (unchanged)

Health: 300 (unchanged)

Armor: 45 (unchanged)

Movement Speed: 5% (unchanged)

Passive – Shipwrecker: While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage. At maximum stacks, the target is also slowed by 50% >>> While moving, build up to 40 bonus Move Speed. Your next Attack discharges built up Move Speed to deal up to 40 (+100% base AD) bonus physical damage

Passive – Unsinkable: The strength of movement slowing effects on you is reduced by 30%.

Randuin's Omen

Total Cost: 2700 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Warden's Mail + Giant's Belt + 800 gold (unchanged)

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Armor: 60 >>> 55

Passive – Rock Solid: Every first incoming instance of post-mitigation basic attack damage is reduced by 5 (+3.5 per 1000 maximum health), maximum 20% reduction per attack. (unchanged)

Passive – Critical Resilience: Critical Strikes deal 25% less damage to you >>> Critical Strikes deal 30% less damage to you.

Force of Nature

Total Cost: 2800 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Negatron Cloak + Winged Moonplate + Ruby Crystal + 700 gold (unchanged)

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 60 >>> 55

Movement Speed: 5% (unchanged)

Passive – Absorb: Taking magic damage from enemy Champions grants a stack of Steadfast (up to a maximum of 8) for 7 seconds. Enemy Immobilizing effects grant an additional 2 stacks. One spell can add a new stack of Steadfast every 1 second.

Dissipate: While at 8 stacks of Steadfast, gain 70 Magic Resist and 10% increased Movement Speed.

Iceborn Gauntlet

Hooray, Ezreal!

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 2600 gold

Item Recipe: Sheen + Kindlegem + Chain Vest + 700 gold >>> Sheen + Ruby Crystal + Chain Vest + 600 gold

Health: 400 >>> 300

Armor: 50 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base Attack Damage physical damage and creates a frost field for 2.5 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are also Slowed by 15% (+4% per 1000 health) [melee] / 10% (+2% per 1000 health) [ranged]. Your primary target is slowed for double the amount and has their damage against you reduced by 10% for 2.5 seconds (1.5 (begins after using the empowered attack) second cooldown) >>> After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base Attack Damage physical damage and creates a frost field for 2 seconds. Enemies that move across the field are also Slowed by 20% (+ 4% per 1000 health) [melee] / 10% (+ 2% per 1000 health) [ranged]

Winter's Approach

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2400 gold

All other stats unchanged

Sunfire Aegis

Total Cost: 2700 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Bami's Cinder + Chain Vest + 900 gold (unchanged)

Health: 500 >>> 450

Armor: 50 (unchanged)

Unique Passive – Immolate: Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 15 (+ 1.75% bonus health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds, stacking up to 6 times for a total 60% increase >>> Taking or dealing damage causes you to begin dealing 12 (+ 1.75% bonus health) magic damage per second to nearby enemies (increased by 25% against minions) for 3 seconds. Taking or dealing damage refreshes the duration of this effect. Damaging champions or epic jungle monsters with this effect adds a stack, increasing subsequent Immolate damage by 10% for 5 seconds, stacking up to 6 times for a total 60% increase

Knight's Vow

Total Cost: 2200 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Lifewell Pendant + Crystalline Bracer + 350 gold >>> Kindlegem + Chain Vest + 600 gold

Health: 350 >>> 300

Armor: 25 >>> 45

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Base Health Regeneration: 125% >>> 0

Passive/Active: Unchanged

Frozen Heart