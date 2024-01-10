Here's everything you need for that one-shot Blue Card Twisted Fate build.

Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Mage Item Build.

League of Legends 2024 New Mage Items

Crown of the Shattered Queen, Everfrost, Leeching Leer, Demonic Embrace, Stopwatch, and Perfectly Timed Stopwatch have all been removed.

Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes here.

Find out about the new items here:

Riftmaker

Good for: Tankiness, Slight Sustain, and Damage. Mage bruisers like Swain and Galio may find use in this item.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold

80 Ability Power

15 Ability Haste

350 Health

Void Corruption: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp.

Void Infusion: Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power.

Omnivamp updated with the following: Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (20% effectiveness) on minions and monsters. Additionally, Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damage.

Malignance

Good for champions who want to spam their ultimate often, or whose trading patterns and kill angles depend on their ultimate. Think LeBlanc, Hwei, and AP Akali.

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold

80 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

600 Mana

Scorn: Gain 20 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.

Hatefog: Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (1 per user level) for as long as they are on the burning ground. (Note: Radius increases based on damage done 250 (+2^(Damage Amount/100)); with a maximum radius of 550.)

Luden's Companion

Great all-around mage item, meant to replace Luden's Tempest in purpose. Champions who found use in Luden's Echo and Luden's Tempest in the past will still like this item.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold

90 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

600 Mana

Load: Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 6.

Fire: Damaging abilities consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (+ 8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining Shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% of the damage.

Stormsurge

Made for burst champions like Syndra, Fizz, AP Gragas, and Evelynn.

Total Cost: 2900 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 950 gold

100 Ability Power

10 Magic Penetration

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Stormraider: Dealing 35% of a champion's maximum health within 3 seconds applies Stormsurge to them and grants the user 25% movement speed for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.

Passive – Stormsurge: After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 120-260 (based on level) (+ 40% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.

Cryptbloom

Good for enchanter supports or supportive mids like Karma, Lux, and Brand.

Total Cost: 2850 gold

Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold

60 Ability Power

10 Ability Haste

30% Magic Penetration

Passive – Life From Death: Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (+50% AP). 60 second cooldown.

Liandry's Torment

Largely unchanged from the previous iteration.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold

90 Ability Power

300 Health

Passive – Torment: Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds.

Passive – Suffering: For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (up to a max at 6% bonus damage).

Damage Cap to Monsters per Second: 100 >>> 50

Hextech Rocketbelt

Largely unchanged from the previous iteration.

Total Cost: 2500 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Kindlegem + 600 gold

60 Ability Power

300 Health

15 Ability Haste

Active – Supersonic: Dash in a target direction, unleashing an arc of magic missiles that deal 175 (+15% AP) magic damage. 40 second cooldown.

Horizon Focus

Largely unchanged, still great for mages with long-range poke like Xerath.

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold

90 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

Passive – Hypershot: When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.

Passive – Focus: When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.

Shadowflame

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold

120 Ability Power

10 Magic Penetration

Passive – Cinderbloom: Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (increased to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).

Haunting Guise

Total Cost: 1300 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold

35 Ability Power

200 Health

Passive – Madness: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (up to a maximum of 6%).

Hextech Alternator

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 300 gold

50 Ability Power

Passive – Revved: Damaging a champion deals an additional 50-125 (based on level) magic damage. 40 second cooldown.

Zhonya's Hourglass

Cost: 3000 >>> 3250 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Verdant Barrier + 50 gold

Ability Power: 80 >>> 120

Armor: 45 >>> 50

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0

Unique Passive – Stasis: Unchanged

Banshee's Veil

Cost: 2600 >>> 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Verdant Barrier + 50 gold

Ability Power: 80 >>> 120

Magic Resistance: 45 >>> 50

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0

Passive – Annul: Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability. 30 second cooldown. Cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.

Archangel's Staff

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Kindlegem + Tear of the Goddess + 550 gold >>> Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + Tear of the Goddess + 500 gold

Ability Power: 70 >>> 80

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20

Mana 500 >>> 600

Passive – Awe: Gain Ability Power equal to 1% bonus Mana

Passive – Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability to consume a charge and gain 5 mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 860 mana at which point this item transforms into Seraph's Embrace. Gain a new Mana Charge every 8 seconds (maximum of 5 charges).

This item transforms into Seraph’s Embrace at 360 bonus mana.

Seraph's Embrace

Ability Power: 70 >>> 80

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20

Mana: 860 >>> 1000

Health: 200 >>> 0

Passive – Awe: Gain Ability Power equal to 2% bonus Mana.

Passive – Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain a 250 (+20% current mana) shield for 3 seconds. 90 second cooldown.

Rabadon's Deathcap

Total Cost: 3600 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod + 1100 gold (unchanged)

Ability Power: 120 >>> 140

Unique Passive – Magical Opus: Increase your Ability Power by 40% >>> Increase your Ability Power by 35%

Void Staff

Total Cost: 2800 >>> 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 850 gold >>>

Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 1050 gold

Ability Power: 65 >>> 80

Magic Penetration: 40% (unchanged)

Rod of Ages

Item Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst of the Aeons + Amplifying Tome + 215 gold >>> Blasting Wand + Catalyst of the Aeons + 550 gold

Ability Power: 60 >>> 50

Health: 400 >>> 350

Mana: 400 >>> 300

This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level.

Passive – Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second

Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.

Lich Bane

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Sheen +Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 550 gold >>> Sheen + Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 150 gold

Ability Power: 85 >>> 100

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Bonus Movement Speed: 8% (unchanged)

Unique Passive – Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 75% base AD (+ 50% AP) magic damage >>> After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AD + 50% AP magic damage.

NEW: Spellblade now grants 50% Attack Speed while available.

Nashor's Tooth

Total Cost: 3200 >>> 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + 750 gold >>> Recurve Bow + Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + 550 gold

Ability Power: 100 >>> 90

Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)

Attack Speed: 50% (unchanged)

Unique Passive – Icathian Bite: Unchanged

Morellonomicon

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + 715 gold >>> Oblivion Orb + Fiendish Codex + 500 gold

Ability Power: 90 (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 15

Magic Penetration: 10 >>> 0

Health: 200 >>> 0

Unique Passive – Affliction: Unchanged

Catalyst of Aeons

Total Cost: 1300 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Sapphire Crystal + 550 gold

Health: 300 >>> 350

Mana: 300 >>> 300

Passive – Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second

Verdant Barrier

Total Cost: 1000 >>> 1800 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Null-Magic Mantle + 550 gold

Ability Power: 20 >>> 40

Magic Resistance: 25 >>> 30

Passive – Annul: Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability. 60 second cooldown. Cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.

Seeker's Armguard

Note that this now has the Stopwatch active. The Stopwatch has been removed.

Total Cost: 1600 gold

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Cloth Armor + 500 gold

45 Ability Power

25 Armor

Active – Stasis: Use one time only to become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user is prevented from taking any other actions during this time (transforms into Shattered Armguard on use).

Amplifying Tome

Cost: 435 >>> 400 gold

Ability Power: 20 >>> 20 (unchanged)

Blasting Wand

Cost: 435 >>> 850 gold

Ability Power: 20 >>> 45

Needlessly Large Rod