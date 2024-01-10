Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Mage Item Build.
League of Legends 2024 New Mage Items
Crown of the Shattered Queen, Everfrost, Leeching Leer, Demonic Embrace, Stopwatch, and Perfectly Timed Stopwatch have all been removed.
Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes here.
Find out about the new items here:
- New Fighter and Bruiser Items
- New Tank Items
- New Assassin Items
- New Marksman Items
- New Support Items
Riftmaker
Good for: Tankiness, Slight Sustain, and Damage. Mage bruisers like Swain and Galio may find use in this item.
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Fiendish Codex + 800 gold
- 80 Ability Power
- 15 Ability Haste
- 350 Health
- Void Corruption: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (max 10%). At maximum strength, gain 10% (melee) / 6% (ranged) Omnivamp.
- Void Infusion: Gain 2% of your bonus health as Ability Power.
- Omnivamp updated with the following: Omnivamp heals you for a percentage of damage you deal, with reduced effect (20% effectiveness) on minions and monsters. Additionally, Omnivamp heals you for the full amount with Pet or AOE damage.
Malignance
Good for champions who want to spam their ultimate often, or whose trading patterns and kill angles depend on their ultimate. Think LeBlanc, Hwei, and AP Akali.
- Total Cost: 2800 gold
- Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold
- 80 Ability Power
- 20 Ability Haste
- 600 Mana
- Scorn: Gain 20 Ability Haste for your Ultimate.
- Hatefog: Whenever you damage an enemy champion with your Ultimate, burn the ground beneath them for 3 seconds, dealing 60 (+6% AP) magic damage every second and reducing their Magic Resistance by (1 per user level) for as long as they are on the burning ground. (Note: Radius increases based on damage done 250 (+2^(Damage Amount/100)); with a maximum radius of 550.)
Luden's Companion
Great all-around mage item, meant to replace Luden's Tempest in purpose. Champions who found use in Luden's Echo and Luden's Tempest in the past will still like this item.
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Lost Chapter + Hextech Alternator + 700 gold
- 90 Ability Power
- 20 Ability Haste
- 600 Mana
- Load: Gain a Shot Charge every 3 seconds, up to a maximum of 6.
- Fire: Damaging abilities consume all Shot charges to deal an additional 40 (+ 8% AP) magic damage to the target and one additional nearby target per charge. If there are insufficient targets in range, for each remaining Shot, repeat the damage on the primary target dealing 35% of the damage.
Stormsurge
Made for burst champions like Syndra, Fizz, AP Gragas, and Evelynn.
- Total Cost: 2900 gold
- Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 950 gold
- 100 Ability Power
- 10 Magic Penetration
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive – Stormraider: Dealing 35% of a champion's maximum health within 3 seconds applies Stormsurge to them and grants the user 25% movement speed for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.
- Passive – Stormsurge: After 2 seconds, Stormsurge strikes the target with lightning, dealing 120-260 (based on level) (+ 40% AP) magic damage to them. If they die to the lightning or before the lightning strikes, it detonates immediately in a large area around them and you gain 30 gold.
Cryptbloom
Good for enchanter supports or supportive mids like Karma, Lux, and Brand.
- Total Cost: 2850 gold
- Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Fiendish Codex + 850 gold
- 60 Ability Power
- 10 Ability Haste
- 30% Magic Penetration
- Passive – Life From Death: Whenever you get a takedown on an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them, create a healing nova on their location that heals allies for 50 (+50% AP). 60 second cooldown.
Liandry's Torment
Largely unchanged from the previous iteration.
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Haunting Guise + Blasting Wand + 850 gold
- 90 Ability Power
- 300 Health
- Passive – Torment: Dealing damage with abilities causes enemies to burn for 2% maximum health magic damage per second for 3 seconds.
- Passive – Suffering: For each second in combat with enemy champions, gain 2% bonus damage (up to a max at 6% bonus damage).
- Damage Cap to Monsters per Second: 100 >>> 50
Hextech Rocketbelt
Largely unchanged from the previous iteration.
- Total Cost: 2500 gold
- Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Kindlegem + 600 gold
- 60 Ability Power
- 300 Health
- 15 Ability Haste
- Active – Supersonic: Dash in a target direction, unleashing an arc of magic missiles that deal 175 (+15% AP) magic damage. 40 second cooldown.
Horizon Focus
Largely unchanged, still great for mages with long-range poke like Xerath.
- Total Cost: 2700 gold
- Item Recipe: Hextech Alternator + Fiendish Codex + 700 gold
- 90 Ability Power
- 20 Ability Haste
- Passive – Hypershot: When you deal damage with Abilities to champions at 700 range or greater, reveal them for 6 seconds. Deal 10% increased damage to enemies revealed by Hypershot.
- Passive – Focus: When revealing an enemy with Hypershot, reveal all other enemy champions within 1200 range of them for 2 seconds. 30 second cooldown.
Shadowflame
- Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Hextech Alternator + 850 gold
- 120 Ability Power
- 10 Magic Penetration
- Passive – Cinderbloom: Magic damage and true damage critically strikes enemies below 35% health, dealing 20% increased damage (increased to 30% increased damage for damage over time and pet effects).
Haunting Guise
- Total Cost: 1300 gold
- Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Ruby Crystal + 500 gold
- 35 Ability Power
- 200 Health
- Passive – Madness: For each second in combat with enemy champions, deal 2% bonus damage (up to a maximum of 6%).
Hextech Alternator
- Total Cost: 1100 gold
- Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + 300 gold
- 50 Ability Power
- Passive – Revved: Damaging a champion deals an additional 50-125 (based on level) magic damage. 40 second cooldown.
Zhonya's Hourglass
- Cost: 3000 >>> 3250 gold
- Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Verdant Barrier + 50 gold
- Ability Power: 80 >>> 120
- Armor: 45 >>> 50
- Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0
- Unique Passive – Stasis: Unchanged
Banshee's Veil
- Cost: 2600 >>> 3100 gold
- Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Verdant Barrier + 50 gold
- Ability Power: 80 >>> 120
- Magic Resistance: 45 >>> 50
- Ability Haste: 15 >>> 0
- Passive – Annul: Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability. 30 second cooldown. Cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.
Archangel's Staff
- Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)
- Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Kindlegem + Tear of the Goddess + 550 gold >>> Lost Chapter + Fiendish Codex + Tear of the Goddess + 500 gold
- Ability Power: 70 >>> 80
- Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20
- Mana 500 >>> 600
- Passive – Awe: Gain Ability Power equal to 1% bonus Mana
- Passive – Mana Charge: Strike a target with an Ability to consume a charge and gain 5 mana, doubled if the target is a champion. Grants a maximum of 860 mana at which point this item transforms into Seraph's Embrace. Gain a new Mana Charge every 8 seconds (maximum of 5 charges).
- This item transforms into Seraph’s Embrace at 360 bonus mana.
Seraph's Embrace
- Ability Power: 70 >>> 80
- Ability Haste: 10 >>> 20
- Mana: 860 >>> 1000
- Health: 200 >>> 0
- Passive – Awe: Gain Ability Power equal to 2% bonus Mana.
- Passive – Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain a 250 (+20% current mana) shield for 3 seconds. 90 second cooldown.
Rabadon's Deathcap
- Total Cost: 3600 gold (unchanged)
- Item Recipe: Needlessly Large Rod + Needlessly Large Rod + 1100 gold (unchanged)
- Ability Power: 120 >>> 140
- Unique Passive – Magical Opus: Increase your Ability Power by 40% >>> Increase your Ability Power by 35%
Void Staff
- Total Cost: 2800 >>> 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 850 gold >>>
- Blighting Jewel + Blasting Wand + 1050 gold
- Ability Power: 65 >>> 80
- Magic Penetration: 40% (unchanged)
Rod of Ages
- Item Recipe: Blasting Wand + Catalyst of the Aeons + Amplifying Tome + 215 gold >>> Blasting Wand + Catalyst of the Aeons + 550 gold
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 50
- Health: 400 >>> 350
- Mana: 400 >>> 300
- This item gains 20 Health, 20 Mana, and 4 Ability Power every 60 seconds up to 10 times, for a maximum of 200 Health, 200 Mana, and 40 Ability Power. Upon reaching maximum stacks, gain a level.
- Passive – Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second
- Removed: For every 200 healing or mana restored with Eternity, gain 35% bonus movement speed that decays over 3 seconds.
Lich Bane
- Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3100 gold
- Item Recipe: Sheen +Aether Wisp + Fiendish Codex + 550 gold >>> Sheen + Hextech Alternator + Aether Wisp + 150 gold
- Ability Power: 85 >>> 100
- Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)
- Bonus Movement Speed: 8% (unchanged)
- Unique Passive – Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 75% base AD (+ 50% AP) magic damage >>> After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with an additional 100% base AD + 50% AP magic damage.
- NEW: Spellblade now grants 50% Attack Speed while available.
Nashor's Tooth
- Total Cost: 3200 >>> 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Recurve Bow + Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + 750 gold >>> Recurve Bow + Blasting Wand + Fiendish Codex + 550 gold
- Ability Power: 100 >>> 90
- Ability Haste: 15 (unchanged)
- Attack Speed: 50% (unchanged)
- Unique Passive – Icathian Bite: Unchanged
Morellonomicon
- Total Cost: 3000 >>> 2200 gold
- Item Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Hextech Alternator + Amplifying Tome + 715 gold >>> Oblivion Orb + Fiendish Codex + 500 gold
- Ability Power: 90 (unchanged)
- Ability Haste: 15
- Magic Penetration: 10 >>> 0
- Health: 200 >>> 0
- Unique Passive – Affliction: Unchanged
Catalyst of Aeons
- Total Cost: 1300 gold
- Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Sapphire Crystal + 550 gold
- Health: 300 >>> 350
- Mana: 300 >>> 300
- Passive – Eternity: Restore Mana equal to 7% of premitigation damage taken from champions, and Health equal to 25% of Mana spent, up to 20 Health per cast, per second
Verdant Barrier
- Total Cost: 1000 >>> 1800 gold
- Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Null-Magic Mantle + 550 gold
- Ability Power: 20 >>> 40
- Magic Resistance: 25 >>> 30
- Passive – Annul: Grants a Spell Shield that blocks the next enemy Ability. 60 second cooldown. Cooldown is restarted when damage is taken from champions.
Seeker's Armguard
Note that this now has the Stopwatch active. The Stopwatch has been removed.
- Total Cost: 1600 gold
- Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Amplifying Tome + Cloth Armor + 500 gold
- 45 Ability Power
- 25 Armor
- Active – Stasis: Use one time only to become Invulnerable and Untargetable for 2.5 seconds. The user is prevented from taking any other actions during this time (transforms into Shattered Armguard on use).
Amplifying Tome
- Cost: 435 >>> 400 gold
- Ability Power: 20 >>> 20 (unchanged)
Blasting Wand
- Cost: 435 >>> 850 gold
- Ability Power: 20 >>> 45
Needlessly Large Rod
- Cost: 1250 gold (unchanged)
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 70