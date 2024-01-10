My personal favorite is Zaz'Zak's Realmspike.

Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Support Item Build.

League of Legends 2024 New Support Items

The old support items (Relic Shield, Targon's Buckler, Steel Shoulderguards, Runesteel Spaulders, Spellthief's Edge, Frostfang, Spectral Sickle, and Haroowing Crescent) have all been removed.

Find out about the new items here:

“With the 2024 season, we saw a great opportunity to transform the Support Quest Item system. The old support items didn't bring a lot of customization or flavor to your builds. And despite being objectively powerful, they weren’t satisfying as some champions or play styles were underserved. Enter a universal support item that branches into five. Now, with the choice of five distinct passives to choose from, support items will be able to cover a broader range of champions and playstyles. Additionally, these changes should also help your upgrade moment feel more engaging and powerful.

These upgrades were designed to be powerful, as they’re typically acquired around the time you finish your first item. This one and a half item power spike was actually designed to create a period of time within the early to mid game where supports can have their biggest power spikes and influence the game most meaningfully. Going forward, this will allow us to better define when supports have satisfying power in the game and, ultimately, help inform how we’re balancing that power,” Riot Games wrote on the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes.

World Atlas

Total Cost: 400 gold

30 Health

25% Mana Regeneration

25% Health Regeneration

3 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 500 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods: 1) Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 30 (melee) / 28 (ranged) gold and 2) killing a minion by any means grants you 20 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

Runic Compass

Total Cost: Upgraded from World Atlas at 500 gold.

100 Health

50% Mana Regeneration

50% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

Support Quest: Earn 1000 gold from this item to transform it into Runic Compass and gain the ability to hold wards.

Gold Generation: Gain a charge every 18 seconds, up to 3 charges. While nearby an ally champion, consume a charge to earn gold via the following methods:

Damaging abilities and attacks against champions or structures grant 34 (melee) / 32 (ranged) gold.

Killing a minion by any means grants you 28 gold and the nearest allied champion the same amount of gold they would have received had they killed the minion.

Bounty of Worlds

Total Cost: Upgraded from Runic Compass at 1000 gold.

100 Health

50% Mana Regeneration

50% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

You may notice Bounty of Worlds is almost exactly the same item as Runic Compass. Well you noticed right. Bounty of Worlds is an in-between state that allows the item to upgrade into any of the five support item upgrades! Once upgraded it served its purpose. Thank you Bounty of Worlds.

Upgraded Forms

As a note, all upgraded items will share the same stats with the differentiator being the upgrades mentioned below.

200 Health

75% Mana Regeneration

75% Health Regeneration

5 gold per 10 seconds

Celestial Opposition

Passive – Blessing of the Mountain: Become Blessed to reduce incoming champion damage by 35% (melee) / 25% (ranged), lingering for 2 seconds after taking damage from a champion. When the shield breaks, unleash a shockwave around you that slows nearby enemies by 50% for 1.5 seconds. Effect refreshes after leaving combat for 20 seconds.

Solstice Sleigh

Passive: Slowing or Immobilizing an enemy champion grants you and a nearby ally with the lowest amount of health 120 bonus health and 90 movement speed for 4 seconds. 20 second cooldown.

Bloodsong

Passive – Spellblade: After using an ability, your next attack is enhanced with an additional 150% base AD damage on-hit (1.5 second cooldown). If the target is a champion, apply Expose Weakness, increasing the damage they take by 12% (melee) / 8% (ranged) for 6 seconds.

Dream Maker

Passive – Dream Maker: Gain a Blue Dream Bubble and a Purple Dream Bubble every 8 seconds. Healing and Shielding another ally blows both Dream Bubbles to them and empowers them for 3 seconds. Blue Bubble reduces 140 incoming damage on the next hit and Purple Bubble grants 90 bonus magic damage on the next hit.

Zaz'Zak's Realmspike

Passive – Void Explosion: Dealing ability damage to a champion causes an explosion at their current location that damages the target and nearby enemies, dealing 50 (+3% maximum health) magic damage, capped at 300 against monsters. 9-6 second cooldown (based on level).

New Enchanter Items

Chemtech Putrifier and Chalice of Harmony have been removed.

Glowing Mote

Total Cost: 250 gold

5 Ability Haste

Dawncore

Total Cost: 2700 gold

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Bandleglass Mirror + 700 gold

40 Ability Power

20 Ability Haste

150% Mana Regeneration

Passive – Dawncore: Gain 3% Heal and Shield Power and 5 Ability Power per 100% Base Mana Regeneration.

Passive – Summoner Spell Haste: Gain 18 Summoner Spell Haste.

Echoes of Helia

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2200 gold

Item Recipe: Chalice of Blessings + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold >>> Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold

200 Health (unchanged)

125% Mana Regeneration (unchanged)

Ability Power: 30 >>> 40

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 20

Passive – Soul Siphon: Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to 2. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 – 80 per health per Shard and deals 30 – 180 magic damage per Shard to the enemy. >>> Damaging a champion grants a Soul Shard, up to a maximum of 3. Healing or Shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 Health and deals 55 magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Passive – Dissonance removed.

Staff of Flowing Water

Total Cost: 2100 >>> 2300 gold

Item Recipe: Aether Wisp + Forbidden Idol + 450 gold >>> Fiendish Codex + Forbidden Idol + 600 gold

Ability Power: 35 >>> 40

Mana Regeneration: 75% >>> 125%

15 Ability Haste

8% Heal and Shield Power (unchanged)

5% Movement Speed removed

Passive – Rapids: Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants you and them 30 – 45 ability power and 20 ability haste for 4 seconds. >>> Healing or Shielding allied champions (excluding the user) grants the user and allied champion 30 Ability Power and 10% bonus Movement Speed over 3 seconds.

Ardent Censer