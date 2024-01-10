Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Fighter and Bruiser Item Build.
League of Legends 2024 New Fighter Items
Goredrinker, Divine Sunderer, Silvermere Dawn, and Ironspike Whip have all been removed.
Check out the full League of Legends Update 14.1 Patch Notes here.
Find out about the new items here:
Hullbreaker
Hullbreaker retains its pusher identity but no longer gives bonuses when you're alone. More bruisers may find this viable now compared to its previous iteration.
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Tunneler + Rectrix + Pickaxe + 125 gold
- 65 Attack Damage
- 350 Health
- 5% Movement Speed
- Passive – Skipper: Every fifth basic attack against Champions and Epic Monsters deals 140% (melee) /70% (ranged) base AD (+3.5% maximum health bonus physical damage), increased to 400%/200% (+ 7% maximum health) bonus physical damage against structures.
- Passive – Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 20-135 (melee, based on level) /10-68 (ranged, based on level) bonus Armor and Magic Resistance.
Experimental Hexplate
Experimental Hexplate is a good item for champions whose ultimate is a key part of their kit and who would benefit from the stats. Examples are Master Yi, Volibear, Xin Zhao, and Olaf.
- Total Cost: 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 20% Attack Speed
- 300 Health
- Passive: Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.
- Passive: After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.
Sundered Sky
Sundered Sky is good for champions who intend to do short trades in lane such as Gangplank, Irelia, and Nasus. Some marksmen like Jhin may also find use in this item.
- Total Cost: 3100 gold
- Item Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 300 Health
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive – Lightshield Strike: The first attack against a champion will critically strike and heal for 140% base AD (+6% of missing health).
Blade of the Ruined King
Largely the same item.
- Total Cost: 3200 gold
- Item Recipe: Vampiric Scepter + Pickaxe + Recurve Bow + 725 Gold
- 40 Attack Damage
- 25% Attack Speed
- 8% Lifesteal
- Passive: Mist's Edge: Attacks apply an additional 12% (melee) /9% (ranged) enemy current Health physical damage on-hit.
- Passive: Clawing Shadows: Your first basic attack against an enemy champion slows them by 30% for 1 second (15 second cooldown).
Eclipse
- Total Cost: 2800 gold
- Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Long Sword + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 800 gold
- 70 Attack Damage
- 15 Ability Haste
- Passive – Ever Rising Moon: Hitting a champion with 2 separate attacks or abilities within 1.5 seconds deals 8%/4% max health bonus physical damage and grants you a 160 (+40% bonus AD) (melee)/ 80 (+20% bonus AD) (ranged) shield for 2 seconds (6 second cooldown).
Spear of Shojin
Spear of Shojin now works around stacks, but its purpose remains the same.
- Total Cost: 3300 gold
- Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Kindlegem + Caulfield's Warhammer + 525 Gold
- 55 Attack Damage
- 500 Health
- 20 Ability Haste
- Passive: Your Non-Ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste.
- Passive: Spell hits grant stacks. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack.
Ravenous Hydra
Ravenous Hydra has regained its active.
- Total Cost: 3450 gold
- Item Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 200 gold
- 70 Attack Damage
- 20 Ability Haste
- 10% Lifesteal
- Active – Ravenous Crescent: Deal 100% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies within 450 units. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.
- Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 350 units of the target hit.
Titanic Hydra
Titanic Hydra has also regained its active.
- Total Cost: 3350 gold
- Item Recipe: Tiamat + Ruby Crystal + Kindlegem + 900 Gold
- 30 Attack Damage
- 450 Health
- 20 Ability Haste
- Passive – Colossus: Basic attacks deal +1.5% maximum health (melee)/ +0.75% maximum health (ranged) bonus physical damage on-hit to your target and +3% maximum health (melee)/ +1.5% maximum health (ranged) bonus physical damage to other enemies in a cone on-hit. Cleave's damage also applies to structures.
- Active – Crescent: On your next attack, Cleave will deal 6%(melee)/3%(ranged) maximum Health bonus physical damage to your target and 9%(melee)/4.5%(ranged) maximum Health bonus physical damage for the shockwave.
Stridebreaker
Stridebreaker's purpose remains the same and is still good for champions who intend on chasing down enemies.
- Total Cost: 3100 gold
- Item Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 825 gold
- 50 Attack Damage
- 20% Attack Speed
- 400 Health
- Active – Breaking Shockwave: Slow nearby enemies by 30% and gain 30% bonus Movement Speed per champion hit that decays over 3 seconds. Can move while casting (15 second cooldown).
- Passive – Temper: Dealing physical damage grants 20 bonus Move Speed for 2 seconds.
Wit's End
- Total Cost: 3200 >>> 2800 gold
- Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Null-Magic Mantle + Recurve Bow + 950 gold >>> Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 900 gold
- Attack Speed: 40% >>> 55%
- Magic Resist: 40 >>> 50
- Attack Damage: 40 >>> 0
- Tenacity: 0 >>> 20%
- Passive – Fray: Attacks apply 15-80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit and grant the user 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds >>> Attacks apply 15-80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit
Trinity Force
- Total Cost: 3333 gold (unchanged)
- Item Recipe: Sheen + Hearthbound Axe + + Kindlegem + 733 gold >>> Sheen + Phage + Hearthbound Axe + 33 gold
- Attack Damage: 40 >>> 45
- Attack Speed: 33% (unchanged)
- Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)
- Passive – Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with additional 200% base AD physical damage on-hit (1.5 (begins after using the empowered attack) second cooldown).
- Passive – Quicken: Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.
- Passive – Threefold Strikes: Removed
Black Cleaver
- Total Cost: 3100 >>> 3000 gold
- Item Recipe: Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 850 Gold >>> Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 750 Gold
- Health: 400 (unchanged)
- Attack Damage: 50 >>> 55
- Ability Haste: 30 >>> 20
- Passive – Carve: Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their armor by 5%, stacking up to 6 times. >>> Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their armor by 4%, stacking up to 6 times.
- Passive – Rage: Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds. (Note: there is no longer a movement speed correlation between Rage and the number of Carve stacks acquired.)
Sterak's Gage
- Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)
- Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Phage + Ruby Crystal + 625 gold >>> Pickaxe+ Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 625 gold
- Health: 450 >>> 400
- Tenacity: 20%
- Passive: Gain bonus Attack Damage equal to 50% base Attack Damage (unchanged)
- Passive: Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 80% Bonus Health shield, decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 25% size and 30% tenacity for 8 seconds >>> Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 80% Bonus Health shield, decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 10% size for 8 seconds.
Tiamat
Tiamat has regained its active.
- Total Cost: 1250 gold
- Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 550 gold
- 25 Attack Damage
- Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.
- Active – Crescent: Deal 80% physical damage to nearby enemies within 450 units. 10 second cooldown.
Tunneler
- Total Cost: 1100 gold
- Item Recipe: Long Sword + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold
- 15 Attack Damage
- 250 Health
Steel Sigil
- Total Cost: 1200 gold
- Item Recipe: Longsword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold
- 15 Attack Damage
- 30 Armor
Hearthbound Axe
- Total Cost: 1200 gold
- Item Recipe: Dagger + Longsword + Dagger + 250 gold
- 25% Attack Speed
- 20 Attack Damage
Phage
- Total Cost: 1100 gold
- Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Longsword + 350 Gold
- 15 Attack Damage
- 200 Health
- Passive: Attacking a unit grants 20 Movement Speed for 2 seconds.