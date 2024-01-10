Your next build might have these items, so check out this Fighter and Bruiser Item Guide for League of Legends 2024.

Starting from the League of Legends Patch 14.1 Update, the items received a massive overhaul which removed the Mythic tier and changed the existing pool. Here's an all-around guide for the League of Legends 2024 Fighter and Bruiser Item Build.

League of Legends 2024 New Fighter Items

Goredrinker, Divine Sunderer, Silvermere Dawn, and Ironspike Whip have all been removed.

Find out about the new items here:

Hullbreaker

Hullbreaker retains its pusher identity but no longer gives bonuses when you're alone. More bruisers may find this viable now compared to its previous iteration.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Rectrix + Pickaxe + 125 gold

65 Attack Damage

350 Health

5% Movement Speed

Passive – Skipper: Every fifth basic attack against Champions and Epic Monsters deals 140% (melee) /70% (ranged) base AD (+3.5% maximum health bonus physical damage), increased to 400%/200% (+ 7% maximum health) bonus physical damage against structures.

Passive – Boarding Part: Nearby allied Siege and Super Minions gain 20-135 (melee, based on level) /10-68 (ranged, based on level) bonus Armor and Magic Resistance.

Experimental Hexplate

Experimental Hexplate is a good item for champions whose ultimate is a key part of their kit and who would benefit from the stats. Examples are Master Yi, Volibear, Xin Zhao, and Olaf.

Total Cost: 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Noonquiver + 600 gold

55 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

300 Health

Passive: Gain 30 ultimate ability haste.

Passive: After casting your ultimate, gain 35% attack speed and 15% bonus movement speed for 7 seconds.

Sundered Sky

Sundered Sky is good for champions who intend to do short trades in lane such as Gangplank, Irelia, and Nasus. Some marksmen like Jhin may also find use in this item.

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Tunneler + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 900 gold

55 Attack Damage

300 Health

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Lightshield Strike: The first attack against a champion will critically strike and heal for 140% base AD (+6% of missing health).

Blade of the Ruined King

Largely the same item.

Total Cost: 3200 gold

Item Recipe: Vampiric Scepter + Pickaxe + Recurve Bow + 725 Gold

40 Attack Damage

25% Attack Speed

8% Lifesteal

Passive: Mist's Edge: Attacks apply an additional 12% (melee) /9% (ranged) enemy current Health physical damage on-hit.

Passive: Clawing Shadows: Your first basic attack against an enemy champion slows them by 30% for 1 second (15 second cooldown).

Eclipse

Total Cost: 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Long Sword + Caulfield’s Warhammer + 800 gold

70 Attack Damage

15 Ability Haste

Passive – Ever Rising Moon: Hitting a champion with 2 separate attacks or abilities within 1.5 seconds deals 8%/4% max health bonus physical damage and grants you a 160 (+40% bonus AD) (melee)/ 80 (+20% bonus AD) (ranged) shield for 2 seconds (6 second cooldown).

Spear of Shojin

Spear of Shojin now works around stacks, but its purpose remains the same.

Total Cost: 3300 gold

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Kindlegem + Caulfield's Warhammer + 525 Gold

55 Attack Damage

500 Health

20 Ability Haste

Passive: Your Non-Ultimate spells gain 15 Ability Haste.

Passive: Spell hits grant stacks. Your spells deal 3% increased damage for each stack.

Ravenous Hydra

Ravenous Hydra has regained its active.

Total Cost: 3450 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + Caulfield’s Warhammer + Vampiric Scepter + 200 gold

70 Attack Damage

20 Ability Haste

10% Lifesteal

Active – Ravenous Crescent: Deal 100% total Attack Damage physical damage to nearby enemies within 450 units. This damage applies Lifesteal. 10 second cooldown.

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 350 units of the target hit.

Titanic Hydra

Titanic Hydra has also regained its active.

Total Cost: 3350 gold

Item Recipe: Tiamat + Ruby Crystal + Kindlegem + 900 Gold

30 Attack Damage

450 Health

20 Ability Haste

Passive – Colossus: Basic attacks deal +1.5% maximum health (melee)/ +0.75% maximum health (ranged) bonus physical damage on-hit to your target and +3% maximum health (melee)/ +1.5% maximum health (ranged) bonus physical damage to other enemies in a cone on-hit. Cleave's damage also applies to structures.

Active – Crescent: On your next attack, Cleave will deal 6%(melee)/3%(ranged) maximum Health bonus physical damage to your target and 9%(melee)/4.5%(ranged) maximum Health bonus physical damage for the shockwave.

Stridebreaker

Stridebreaker's purpose remains the same and is still good for champions who intend on chasing down enemies.

Total Cost: 3100 gold

Item Recipe: Phage + Pickaxe + Dagger + 825 gold

50 Attack Damage

20% Attack Speed

400 Health

Active – Breaking Shockwave: Slow nearby enemies by 30% and gain 30% bonus Movement Speed per champion hit that decays over 3 seconds. Can move while casting (15 second cooldown).

Passive – Temper: Dealing physical damage grants 20 bonus Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Wit's End

Total Cost: 3200 >>> 2800 gold

Item Recipe: Hearthbound Axe + Null-Magic Mantle + Recurve Bow + 950 gold >>> Recurve Bow + Negatron Cloak + Dagger + 900 gold

Attack Speed: 40% >>> 55%

Magic Resist: 40 >>> 50

Attack Damage: 40 >>> 0

Tenacity: 0 >>> 20%

Passive – Fray: Attacks apply 15-80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit and grant the user 20 bonus movement speed for 2 seconds >>> Attacks apply 15-80 (based on level) bonus magic damage on-hit

Trinity Force

Total Cost: 3333 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Sheen + Hearthbound Axe + + Kindlegem + 733 gold >>> Sheen + Phage + Hearthbound Axe + 33 gold

Attack Damage: 40 >>> 45

Attack Speed: 33% (unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (unchanged)

Passive – Spellblade: After using an Ability, your next Attack is enhanced with additional 200% base AD physical damage on-hit (1.5 (begins after using the empowered attack) second cooldown).

Passive – Quicken: Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Passive – Threefold Strikes: Removed

Black Cleaver

Total Cost: 3100 >>> 3000 gold

Item Recipe: Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 850 Gold >>> Phage + Kindlegem + Long Sword + 750 Gold

Health: 400 (unchanged)

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 55

Ability Haste: 30 >>> 20

Passive – Carve: Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their armor by 5%, stacking up to 6 times. >>> Dealing physical damage to an enemy champion reduces their armor by 4%, stacking up to 6 times.

Passive – Rage: Attacking a unit grants 20 Move Speed for 2 seconds. (Note: there is no longer a movement speed correlation between Rage and the number of Carve stacks acquired.)

Sterak's Gage

Total Cost: 3000 gold (unchanged)

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Phage + Ruby Crystal + 625 gold >>> Pickaxe+ Tunneler + Ruby Crystal + 625 gold

Health: 450 >>> 400

Tenacity: 20%

Passive: Gain bonus Attack Damage equal to 50% base Attack Damage (unchanged)

Passive: Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 80% Bonus Health shield, decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 25% size and 30% tenacity for 8 seconds >>> Upon taking damage that would reduce you below 30% health, gain a 80% Bonus Health shield, decaying over 4.5 seconds and gain 10% size for 8 seconds.

Tiamat

Tiamat has regained its active.

Total Cost: 1250 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Long Sword + 550 gold

25 Attack Damage

Passive – Cleave: Attacks deal 40% AD (melee) / 20% AD (ranged) damage to other units within 450 units of the target hit.

Active – Crescent: Deal 80% physical damage to nearby enemies within 450 units. 10 second cooldown.

Tunneler

Total Cost: 1100 gold

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold

15 Attack Damage

250 Health

Steel Sigil

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Longsword + Cloth Armor + 550 gold

15 Attack Damage

30 Armor

Hearthbound Axe

Total Cost: 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Dagger + Longsword + Dagger + 250 gold

25% Attack Speed

20 Attack Damage

Phage