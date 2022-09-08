League of Legends Patch 12.17: Big Hecarim and Maokai Buffs

League of Legends Patch 12.17 is the last pro-play informed patch before the Worlds patch (12.18), and it brings some massive changes.

League of Legends Patch 12.17 Notes

Champion Changes

Ahri

E – Charm Charm Duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 Seconds >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 Seconds



Azir

W – Arise! Sand Soldier Damage: 50-150 (Based on Level) (+60% Ap) >>> 50-150 (Based on Level) (+55% Ap) Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds

E – Shifting Sands Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds



Camille

Passive – Adaptive Defenses Percent HP Shielded 17% >>> 20%

E – Hookshot / Wall Dive Damage 60/95/130/165/200 (+75% Bonus AD) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+90% Bonus AD)



Ezreal

E – Arcane Shift Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds >>> 26/23/20/17/14 seconds



Graves

Q – End of the Line Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds

R – Collateral Damage Damage: 250/400/550 (+150% Bonus AD) >>> 275/425/575 (+150% Bonus AD)



Hecarim

Base Stats Base Armor: 35 >>> 32 HP Growth: 104 >>> 99

Q – Rampage Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% Bonus AD) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% Bonus AD) Damage Per Stack: 2% (+3% Per 100 Bonus AD) >>> 4% (+6% Per 100 Bonus AD) Q Cooldown Per Stack: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds Max Number of Stacks: 2 >>> 3 Stack Falloff All at Duration End: >>> 1 Stack Per Second at Duration End Mana Cost 28/31/34/37/40 >>> 30

W – Spirit of Dread Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds NEW: Hecarim Gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armor and Magic Resist While Spirit of Dread Is Active

E – Devastating Charge Min Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% Bonus AD) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% Bonus AD) Max Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% Bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% Bonus AD) Minimum Knockback: 250 >>> 150 Maximum Knockback: 450 >>> 350 Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 >>> 18 At All Ranks

R – Onslaught of Shadow Fear Duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on Distance Traveled >>> 0.75-1.5 seconds based on Distance Traveled



Kassadin

Q – Null Sphere Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80



Maokai

Passive – Sap Magic NEW: Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces Sap Magic’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds per attack received Heal: 5-45 (+4.5-11% Max Health) (Levels 1-15) >>> 4-34 (+4.8-14% Max Health) (Levels 1-17)

Q – Bramble Smash Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) >>> 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP) NEW: Q now deals Percent Maximum Health Damage (2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%) NEW: Q now deals 40/60/80/100/120 Bonus Damage to Monsters

E – Sapling Toss REMOVED: Saplings no longer deal maximum percent health damage Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% (+70% Per 100 AP) Target Maximum Health) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+42.5% Ap +6% Bonus HP) Empowered Brush Damage: 40/90/140/190/240 (+14/14.5/15/15.5/16% (+1.4% Per 100 AP) Target Maximum Health) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+85% AP +12% Bonus HP) NEW: Minions no longer take empowered brush damage from Saplings. Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 45/55/65/75/85 Slow Amount: 35% >>> 45% NEW: Empowered Saplings now slow for 35% >>> 45% (+2% Per 100 AP) (+6% Per 1000 Bonus HP)

R – Nature’s Grasp Missile Initial Speed: 50 >>> 100 Missile Maximum Speed: 650 >>> 750 Missile Acceleration: 250 >>> 300 NEW: Maokai now gains 40/50/60% bonus Move Speed that decays over 2 seconds upon hitting enemy champions.



Miss Fortune

Q – Double Up Physical Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Matches Basic Attack Time

W – Strut Mana Cost: 45 >>> 35 Attack Speed: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 50/65/80/95/110%

E – Make It Rain Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds Full Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP) Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 50% (+4% Per 100 AP)



Nami

E – Tidecaller’s Blessing REMOVED: Removed interaction where each application of E – Tidecaller’s Blessing would count towards proc-ing Electrocute. E and its applications will now only count as a single spell cast for effects such as Electrocute



Nocturne

Base Stats Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.721

Passive – Umbra Blades Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 13 seconds



Rell

W – Ferromancy: Crash Down Move Speed while Dismounted: 250 >>> 280

E – Attract and Repel Cooldown: 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds >>> 13 seconds



Renekton

Q – Cull the Meek Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% Bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% Bonus AD) Furious Damage: Furious Damage 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300 (+120% Bonus AD) >>> 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 / 270 (+140% Bonus AD)



Sett

W – Haymaker AD Ratio: 20% Per 100 Bonus AD>>> 25% Per 100 Bonus AD

E – Facebreaker Slow: 50% >>> 70%



Sivir

Base Stats AD Growth: 3 >>> 2.8

W – Ricochet Bounce Damage AD Ratio: 30/35/40/45/50% Total AD >>> 25/30/35/40/45% Total AD



Sylas

Base Stats Base Health: 595 >>> 575

Q – Chain Lash Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds



Taric

Base Stats Base Magic Resist: 32 >>> 38

E – Dazzle Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds



Trundle

W – Frozen Domain Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds



Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Card AP Ratio: 70% >>> 80%

W – Pick A Card Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 30/40/50/60/70



Wukong

Base Stats Base Attack Speed: 0.711 >>> 0.680 Base Movespeed: 345 >>> 340



Item Changes

Stopwatch

Cost: 650g >>> 750g Perfect Timing will still only contribute 250 gold towards a Stopwatch item



Guardian Angel

Combine Cost: 50 gold >>> 150 gold

Total Cost: 2800 gold >>> 3000 gold

Attack Damage: 40 gold >>> 45 gold

Seeker’s Armguard

Ability Power: 20 >>> 30

Zhonya’s Hourglass

Total Cost: 2600 gold >>> 3000 gold

Ability Power: 65 >>> 80

Ability Haste: 10 >>> 15

ARAM Balance Changes

Buffs

Gragas: -3% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Taken

Gwen: +5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken

Lee Sin: +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding

Qiyana: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken

Sylas: -5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

Zac: -4% Damage Taken, +20% Healing

Nerfs

Bel’Veth: +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken

LeBlanc: +20% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken >>> +17% Damage Dealt, -17% Damage Taken

Nasus: +5% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken

Sona: -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -20% Healing, -20% Shielding

Zed: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken

Ultimate Spellbook Changes

One for All-timate Spellbook

Chances adjusted, now more likely to happen

Ultimate Updates

The following ultimates have been updated to match their original champion’s functionality: Caitlyn R Kai’Sa R Maokai R



Bugfixes

Fixed several missing translations in Ult-ernate Summoner Spell tooltips

Mordekaiser R will now properly remove the champion icon of an enemy next to your health bar when they have respawned.

All Ult-ernate Summoner Spells will now consistently trigger the champions channeling animation rather than sometimes using their normal ultimate animation (this would be confusing on certain champions like Wukong)

Fixed several spell status icons that were previously missing

Competitive Changes

Summoner’s Rift Ranked queue matchmaking now focuses more on the players’ MMR and less on their actual visible rank.

QoL Changes

Addressed some high variation between the milestones for some Starter Series Eternals (e.g. the “Epic Monsters Killed” milestone 1 would require Amumu to kill 9, Diana to kill 3, and Fiddlesticks to kill 2). Values to reach this and other milestones have been updated to be more uniform across champions. (Note: this was updated in patch 12.16, but was not included in the patch notes.)

Updated tooltips on champions that can swap between melee and ranged forms (e.g. Jayce or Nidalee) so that they now dynamically update values based on whether they are in melee or ranged form.

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that would cause the cursor to move erratically when using smart pings.

Fixed a bug that caused the Ancient Grudge Buff (which reduces damage done to subsequent drakes) to not grant damage reduction for every Drake slain if the Drakes were Hextech ones.

Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R execute passive to still execute enemies through spellshields.

Fixed a bug where Rift Herald’s spawn animation would interrupt the knockback from Poppy’s R.

Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s item upgrades to be lost if the teammate he was upgrading died during the channel.

Fixed a bug that caused Sejuani’s E to proc Tear of the Goddess stacks when a melee champion would walk near her.

Fixed a bug that removed Fizz’s E range indicator to not show after his VFX update.

Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s Q animation to leave vision for longer than intended when last hitting minions.

Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’ R to go on cooldown if the enemy was killed by another ally.

Fixed a bug where champions could cast Flash while Charmed if they casted Heal or Ghost.

Fixed a bug where the Treasure Hunter rune would play Draven’s passive sound effects if there was a Draven present in the game.

Fixed a bug where executing to the Fountain or minions would progress the “Free Ticket to Base” challenge.

Fixed a bug where Sion’s Zombie form would count as an additional kill or assist for certain challenges.

Fixed a bug where Sett’s ultimate would disable opponent’s Hexflash and Flash for the remainder of the game.

Fixed a bug that would cause Unleashed Teleport’s cooldown to display incorrectly on the scoreboard once it has transformed.

Fixed a bug where using certain abilities after casting Flash would disable Hexflash and Flash.

Fixed a bug that gave Elder Dragon the normal Drake roar as opposed to his own, special, Elder roar.

Skins

Four new skins will be available with League of Legends Patch 12.17. King Viego, Zenith Games Blitzcrank, Zenith Games Jayce, and Zenith Games Lee Sin will all be available on September 9, 2022.

Other Changes

There are more changes, pertaining to Clash, Behavioral Systems, and Challenges that can be found on the full League of Legends Patch 12.17 Notes here.

