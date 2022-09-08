Editorials
League of Legends Patch 12.17: Big Hecarim and Maokai Buffs
League of Legends Patch 12.17 is the last pro-play informed patch before the Worlds patch (12.18), and it brings some massive changes.
League of Legends Patch 12.17 Notes
Champion Changes
Ahri
- E – Charm
- Charm Duration: 1.4/1.55/1.7/1.85/2 Seconds >>> 1.2/1.4/1.6/1.8/2 Seconds
Azir
- W – Arise!
- Sand Soldier Damage: 50-150 (Based on Level) (+60% Ap) >>> 50-150 (Based on Level) (+55% Ap)
- Cooldown: 8/7.5/7/6.5/6 seconds >>> 9/8.25/7.5/6.75/6 seconds
- E – Shifting Sands
- Cooldown: 19/18/17/16/15 seconds >>> 22/20.5/19/17.5/16 seconds
Camille
- Passive – Adaptive Defenses
- Percent HP Shielded 17% >>> 20%
- E – Hookshot / Wall Dive
- Damage 60/95/130/165/200 (+75% Bonus AD) >>> 80/110/140/170/200 (+90% Bonus AD)
Ezreal
- E – Arcane Shift
- Cooldown: 28/25/22/19/16 seconds >>> 26/23/20/17/14 seconds
Graves
- Q – End of the Line
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9/8 seconds >>> 13/11.5/10/8.5/7 seconds
- R – Collateral Damage
- Damage: 250/400/550 (+150% Bonus AD) >>> 275/425/575 (+150% Bonus AD)
Hecarim
- Base Stats
- Base Armor: 35 >>> 32
- HP Growth: 104 >>> 99
- Q – Rampage
- Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+90% Bonus AD) >>> 60/85/110/135/160 (+95% Bonus AD)
- Damage Per Stack: 2% (+3% Per 100 Bonus AD) >>> 4% (+6% Per 100 Bonus AD)
- Q Cooldown Per Stack: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds
- Max Number of Stacks: 2 >>> 3
- Stack Falloff All at Duration End: >>> 1 Stack Per Second at Duration End
- Mana Cost 28/31/34/37/40 >>> 30
- W – Spirit of Dread
- Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 16/15.5/15/14.5/14 seconds
- NEW: Hecarim Gains 15/20/25/30/35 Armor and Magic Resist While Spirit of Dread Is Active
- E – Devastating Charge
- Min Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+55% Bonus AD) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+50% Bonus AD)
- Max Damage: 60/90/120/150/180 (+110% Bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% Bonus AD)
- Minimum Knockback: 250 >>> 150
- Maximum Knockback: 450 >>> 350
- Cooldown: 20/19/18/17/16 >>> 18 At All Ranks
- R – Onslaught of Shadow
- Fear Duration: 0.75-2 seconds based on Distance Traveled >>> 0.75-1.5 seconds based on Distance Traveled
Kassadin
- Q – Null Sphere
- Cooldown: 11/10.5/10/9.5/9 seconds >>> 10/9.5/9/8.5/8 seconds
- Mana Cost: 70/75/80/85/90 >>> 60/65/70/75/80
Maokai
- Passive – Sap Magic
- NEW: Getting hit by large jungle monsters now reduces Sap Magic’s cooldown by 1.5 seconds per attack received
- Heal: 5-45 (+4.5-11% Max Health) (Levels 1-15) >>> 4-34 (+4.8-14% Max Health) (Levels 1-17)
- Q – Bramble Smash
- Damage: 70/110/150/190/230 (+40% AP) >>> 65/110/155/200/245 (+40% AP)
- NEW: Q now deals Percent Maximum Health Damage (2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3%)
- NEW: Q now deals 40/60/80/100/120 Bonus Damage to Monsters
- E – Sapling Toss
- REMOVED: Saplings no longer deal maximum percent health damage
- Base Damage: 20/45/70/95/120 (+7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% (+70% Per 100 AP) Target Maximum Health) >>> 55/80/105/130/155 (+42.5% Ap +6% Bonus HP)
- Empowered Brush Damage: 40/90/140/190/240 (+14/14.5/15/15.5/16% (+1.4% Per 100 AP) Target Maximum Health) >>> 110/160/210/260/310 (+85% AP +12% Bonus HP)
- NEW: Minions no longer take empowered brush damage from Saplings.
- Mana Cost: 60/70/80/90/100 >>> 45/55/65/75/85
- Slow Amount: 35% >>> 45%
- NEW: Empowered Saplings now slow for 35% >>> 45% (+2% Per 100 AP) (+6% Per 1000 Bonus HP)
- R – Nature’s Grasp
- Missile Initial Speed: 50 >>> 100
- Missile Maximum Speed: 650 >>> 750
- Missile Acceleration: 250 >>> 300
- NEW: Maokai now gains 40/50/60% bonus Move Speed that decays over 2 seconds upon hitting enemy champions.
Miss Fortune
- Q – Double Up
- Physical Damage: 20/40/60/80/100 (+100% AD) (+35% AP) >>> 20/45/70/95/120 (+100% AD) (+35% AP)
- Cast Time: 0.25s >>> Matches Basic Attack Time
- W – Strut
- Mana Cost: 45 >>> 35
- Attack Speed: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 50/65/80/95/110%
- E – Make It Rain
- Cooldown: 18/16/14/12/10 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
- Full Damage: 80/115/150/185/220 (+80% AP) >>> 70/100/130/160/190 (+100% AP)
- Slow: 40/45/50/55/60% >>> 50% (+4% Per 100 AP)
Nami
- E – Tidecaller’s Blessing
- REMOVED: Removed interaction where each application of E – Tidecaller’s Blessing would count towards proc-ing Electrocute. E and its applications will now only count as a single spell cast for effects such as Electrocute
Nocturne
- Base Stats
- Attack Speed Ratio: 0.668 >>> 0.721
- Passive – Umbra Blades
- Cooldown: 14 seconds >>> 13 seconds
Rell
- W – Ferromancy: Crash Down
- Move Speed while Dismounted: 250 >>> 280
- E – Attract and Repel
- Cooldown: 18/16.25/14.5/12.75/11 seconds >>> 13 seconds
Renekton
- Q – Cull the Meek
- Damage: 65/100/135/170/205 (+80% Bonus AD) >>> 60/90/120/150/180 (+100% Bonus AD)
- Furious Damage: Furious Damage 100 / 150 / 200 / 250 / 300 (+120% Bonus AD) >>> 90 / 135 / 180 / 225 / 270 (+140% Bonus AD)
Sett
- W – Haymaker
- AD Ratio: 20% Per 100 Bonus AD>>> 25% Per 100 Bonus AD
- E – Facebreaker
- Slow: 50% >>> 70%
Sivir
- Base Stats
- AD Growth: 3 >>> 2.8
- W – Ricochet
- Bounce Damage AD Ratio: 30/35/40/45/50% Total AD >>> 25/30/35/40/45% Total AD
Sylas
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 595 >>> 575
- Q – Chain Lash
- Cooldown: 10/9/8/7/6 seconds >>> 11/10/9/8/7 seconds
Taric
- Base Stats
- Base Magic Resist: 32 >>> 38
- E – Dazzle
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 16/15/14/13/12 seconds
Trundle
- W – Frozen Domain
- Cooldown: 15/14/13/12/11 seconds >>> 18/17/16/15/14 seconds
Twisted Fate
- Q – Wild Card
- AP Ratio: 70% >>> 80%
- W – Pick A Card
- Mana Cost: 40/55/70/85/100 >>> 30/40/50/60/70
Wukong
- Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed: 0.711 >>> 0.680
- Base Movespeed: 345 >>> 340
Item Changes
Stopwatch
- Cost: 650g >>> 750g
- Perfect Timing will still only contribute 250 gold towards a Stopwatch item
Guardian Angel
- Combine Cost: 50 gold >>> 150 gold
- Total Cost: 2800 gold >>> 3000 gold
- Attack Damage: 40 gold >>> 45 gold
Seeker’s Armguard
- Ability Power: 20 >>> 30
Zhonya’s Hourglass
- Total Cost: 2600 gold >>> 3000 gold
- Ability Power: 65 >>> 80
- Ability Haste: 10 >>> 15
ARAM Balance Changes
Buffs
- Gragas: -3% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Taken
- Gwen: +5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, 0% Damage Taken
- Lee Sin: +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken, +20% Healing, +20% Shielding
- Qiyana: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +15% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken
- Sylas: -5% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- Zac: -4% Damage Taken, +20% Healing
Nerfs
- Bel’Veth: +5% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken >>> +5% Damage Dealt, -5% Damage Taken
- LeBlanc: +20% Damage Dealt, -20% Damage Taken >>> +17% Damage Dealt, -17% Damage Taken
- Nasus: +5% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +5% Damage Taken
- Sona: -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken >>> -5% Damage Dealt, +10% Damage Taken, -20% Healing, -20% Shielding
- Zed: +15% Damage Dealt, -15% Damage Taken >>> +10% Damage Dealt, -10% Damage Taken
Ultimate Spellbook Changes
One for All-timate Spellbook
- Chances adjusted, now more likely to happen
Ultimate Updates
- The following ultimates have been updated to match their original champion’s functionality:
- Caitlyn R
- Kai’Sa R
- Maokai R
Bugfixes
- Fixed several missing translations in Ult-ernate Summoner Spell tooltips
- Mordekaiser R will now properly remove the champion icon of an enemy next to your health bar when they have respawned.
- All Ult-ernate Summoner Spells will now consistently trigger the champions channeling animation rather than sometimes using their normal ultimate animation (this would be confusing on certain champions like Wukong)
- Fixed several spell status icons that were previously missing
Competitive Changes
Summoner’s Rift Ranked queue matchmaking now focuses more on the players’ MMR and less on their actual visible rank.
QoL Changes
- Addressed some high variation between the milestones for some Starter Series Eternals (e.g. the “Epic Monsters Killed” milestone 1 would require Amumu to kill 9, Diana to kill 3, and Fiddlesticks to kill 2). Values to reach this and other milestones have been updated to be more uniform across champions. (Note: this was updated in patch 12.16, but was not included in the patch notes.)
- Updated tooltips on champions that can swap between melee and ranged forms (e.g. Jayce or Nidalee) so that they now dynamically update values based on whether they are in melee or ranged form.
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that would cause the cursor to move erratically when using smart pings.
- Fixed a bug that caused the Ancient Grudge Buff (which reduces damage done to subsequent drakes) to not grant damage reduction for every Drake slain if the Drakes were Hextech ones.
- Fixed a bug that caused Draven’s R execute passive to still execute enemies through spellshields.
- Fixed a bug where Rift Herald’s spawn animation would interrupt the knockback from Poppy’s R.
- Fixed a bug that caused Ornn’s item upgrades to be lost if the teammate he was upgrading died during the channel.
- Fixed a bug that caused Sejuani’s E to proc Tear of the Goddess stacks when a melee champion would walk near her.
- Fixed a bug that removed Fizz’s E range indicator to not show after his VFX update.
- Fixed a bug that caused Zeri’s Q animation to leave vision for longer than intended when last hitting minions.
- Fixed a bug that caused Pyke’ R to go on cooldown if the enemy was killed by another ally.
- Fixed a bug where champions could cast Flash while Charmed if they casted Heal or Ghost.
- Fixed a bug where the Treasure Hunter rune would play Draven’s passive sound effects if there was a Draven present in the game.
- Fixed a bug where executing to the Fountain or minions would progress the “Free Ticket to Base” challenge.
- Fixed a bug where Sion’s Zombie form would count as an additional kill or assist for certain challenges.
- Fixed a bug where Sett’s ultimate would disable opponent’s Hexflash and Flash for the remainder of the game.
- Fixed a bug that would cause Unleashed Teleport’s cooldown to display incorrectly on the scoreboard once it has transformed.
- Fixed a bug where using certain abilities after casting Flash would disable Hexflash and Flash.
- Fixed a bug that gave Elder Dragon the normal Drake roar as opposed to his own, special, Elder roar.
Skins
Four new skins will be available with League of Legends Patch 12.17. King Viego, Zenith Games Blitzcrank, Zenith Games Jayce, and Zenith Games Lee Sin will all be available on September 9, 2022.
Other Changes
There are more changes, pertaining to Clash, Behavioral Systems, and Challenges that can be found on the full League of Legends Patch 12.17 Notes here.
For more League of Legends news, click here.