The first patch of the 2023 League of Legends season is here! In Patch 13.1, the Jax rework goes live, and the Ranked Season officially begins.
League of Legends Patch 13.1 Notes
Jax Midscope Update
The Jax rework, officially a midscope update, adjusts most his abilities without ditching his entire identity. The League devs noted that Jax’s midscope update is on the “smaller side” compared to the past midscopes. His ultimate now deals damage.
- Q – Leap Strike
- Physical Damage: 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >>> 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD) (+0% AP)
- E – Counter Strike
- Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% bonus AD) Physical Damage >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) Magic Damage
- Bonus Damage per Attack Dodged: 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage
- R – Grandmaster’s Might
- Cooldown: 80 seconds >>> 100/90/80 seconds
- 3rd Hit Passive Bonus Magic Damage: 100/140/180 (+ 70% AP) >>> 80/120/160 (+ 60% AP)
- NEW: Jax’s R passive now has updated animations, sound effects, and visual effects
- NEW ACTIVE: Jax swings his lantern around him, dealing 150/250/350 (+100% AP) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits a champion he gains 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) Armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bonus AD) per champion hit, as well as 60% of that value as Magic Resist for the next 8 seconds. During this time the passive damage applies every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd.
- Other
- Jax’s spell icons have all been updated
- Jax’s secret passive, fishing, has been added to the game
Aatrox
- Passive – Deathbringer Stance
- Bonus Percent Maximum Health Damage: 5-12% (based on level) >>> 4-10% (based on level)
- E – Umbral Dash
- Passive Increased Healing during World Ender: 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
- R – World Ender
- Bonus Movement Speed: 60/80/100% >>> 50/65/80%
Dr. Mundo
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 653 >>> 613
- Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7
- E – Blunt Force Trauma
- Bonus Attack Damage: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% of maximum health >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of maximum health
Fiora
- Passive – Duelist’s Dance
- Maximum Health Damage AD Scaling: 4.5% maximum health true damage per 100 AD >>> 4% maximum health true damage per 100 AD
- Q – Lunge
- Physical Damage: 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD) >>> 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD)
Jayce
- Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 54 >>> 57
- Q (Hammer Form) – To The Skies!
- Base Physical Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 60/110/160/210/260/310
- W (Hammer Form) – Lightning Field
- Magic Damage Per Second: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110
K’Sante
- Base Stats
- Base Movement Speed: 335 >>> 330
- Passive – Dauntless Instinct
- Base Damage: 10-25 (based on level) >>> 5-20 (based on level)
- W – Path Maker
- Minimum Physical Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% of target’s maximum health >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health
- Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target’s maximum health >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target’s maximum health
Lissandra
- Base Stats
- Health Growth: 104 >>> 110
- Q – Ice Shard
- Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%
- W – Ring of Frost
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds
Rammus
- Base Stats
- Base Attack Damage: 56 >>> 53
- Base Health: 634 >>> 614
- W – Defensive Ball Curl
- Flat Armor: 40 >>> 25
- Percent Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 40/55/70/85/100%
- NEW: Flat resists granted by Rammus’ W are now also amplified by the percent resists that are granted by W
Shaco
- Q – Deceive
- Mana Cost: 60 >>> 40
- Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% >>> 40%
- W – JACK IN THE BOX
- Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)(+60% AP)
- Magic Damage to Targets Below 30% Health of Maximum Health: 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+112.5% bonus AD)(+90% AP) >>> 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+120% bonus AD)(+90% AP)
Sion
- Base Stats
- Base Health: 615 >>> 655
- Q – Decimating Smash
- Damage When Fully Charged: 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350
Twisted Fate
- Q – Wild Card
- Cooldown: 6 seconds at all ranks >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5 seconds
- W – Pick a Card
- Blue Card Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD)(+90% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD) (+115% AP)
- Red Card Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+60% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+70% AP)
Xayah
- Base Stats
- Base Attack Speed/Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.658
Yuumi
- Q – Prowling Projectile
- Base Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200
- Empowered Base Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260
Zeri
- Base Stats
- Attack Damage Growth: 1.5 >>> 1.3
- Q – Burst Fire
- Total Base Physical Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23
Item Changes
Axiom Arc
- Lethality: 10 >>> 18
Horizon Focus
- Ability Power: 85 >>> 150
Jak’Sho, The Protean
- Cost: 3100 >>> 3200
- Voidborne Resilience Stacking: 2 per second (+15% total resists at max stacks) >>> 2 per second (+20% bonus resists at max stacks)
- Drain Damage: 3% of maximum Health >>> 80 (+7% bonus Health)
- NEW: Voidborne Resilience’s drain damage will no longer affect minions and monsters
Rod of Ages
- Item Stats and Effect changes:
- Health: 300 >>> 400
- Eternity Move Speed Proc Requirement: 250 Healing or Mana Restoration >>> 200 Healing or Mana Restoration>
- Eternity Bonus Move Speed Amount: 25% >>> 35%
Move Speed Duration: 2 seconds >>> 3 seconds
- Speed Decay: Move speed gained from Eternity now decays more slowly
- Passive – Eternity
- (These passive changes will also apply to Catalyst of the Aeons and Abyssal Mask)
- Percent of Pre-Mitigation Damage Received Restored as Mana: 8% >>> 7%
- Percent of Mana Cost Spent Restored as Health: 20% >>> 25%
- Maximum Heal per Cast/Second (for Toggled Abilities): 15 >>> 20
- QoL Updates and Bugfixes
- Coming to screens near you: Eternity’s Move Speed proc buff now appears on the player’s HUD
- Top Off: Healing and mana restored when at full health/mana will now count towards Eternity’s Move Speed proc
- Stack Check: Fixed a bug that was causing Eternity’s maximum heal cap to not correctly increase at maximum stacks
Archangel’s Staff
- Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000
- Ability Power: 60 >>> 80
- Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10
- Passive – Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 0.5% of bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 1% bonus mana
Seraph’s Embrace
- Removed Passive – Empyrean: The Empyrean passive of Seraph’s Embrace has been removed and replaced with Lifeline
- New Passive – Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain a 250 (+ 20% current Mana) shield (90 second cooldown)
- Passive – Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 2.5% of bonus mana
Winter’s Approach
- Total Cost: 2700 >>> 2600
- Health: 350 >>> 400
Fimbulwinter
- Health: 350 >>> 400
Rune Changes
Legend: Tenacity
- Tenacity per Legend Stack: 5% (+2.5% per Legend stack) >>> 5% (+1.5% per Legend stack)
- Maximum Tenacity at Full Stacks: 30% >>> 20%
ARAM Balance Changes
The ARAM Balance Changes can be found on the official and full League of Legends Patch 13.1 Notes.
Competitive Changes
Season 2023 – Split 1 has begun! The ranks have been reset and players can now begin their climb.
- New Ranked rewards
- Earned through obtaining Split Points by completing games.
- 10 Split Points per win, 6 Split Points per loss.
- Track the rewards in the Ranked tab.
- The Ranked skin for Split 1 is earnable by players of all ranks, but the required Split Points vary by rank.
- Gold and up: 80 Split Points
- Silver and below: 1600 Split Points
- Once you earn the skin, you will remain eligible even if you demote.
- The Ranked skin will be rewarded after Season 2023 – Split 1 concludes.
- Promotion Series are now best of 3 instead of best of 5.
- Players with Masters or above MMR can now duo queue. This does not change the duo restrictions based on visible rank. Any player Master and above will not be able to duo queue.
- Visible rank is no longer used as matchmaking criteria, only MMR.
- Career stats have been reset.
Refund Tokens
- The entire playerbase now has their 3 refund tokens refreshed.
- Refund tokens will be phased out in patch 13.11 and the refund policy will change.
- Unused, eligible content will be refundable for up to 14 days from purchase
QoL Changes and Bugfixes
Rune Recommender
- You can now directly navigate between the rune recommender and the editing page from the same screen
- Smite will no longer be recommended as a summoner spell outside of the jungle role for champions whose most popular role is jungle
Champion Select
- Champion names are now shown in ARAM champion select
- Updated champion swapping visuals for improved clarity
Miscellaneous
- Position preferences for draft modes (Primary + Secondary choice) are preserved between sessions and across queues
Bugfixes
- Fixed a bug that caused Azir’s Sun Disc to be difficult to attack and sometimes appear as invisible to the enemy team when appearing over turret rubble in ARAM
- Fixed a bug that caused Star and Pajama Guardian Ezreal’s Homeguard animations to not appear correctly
- Fixed a bug that cause part of K’Sante’s R – All Out animation to not play when cast into Vi’s R
- Fixed a bug that cause a square box to appear on the ground beneath Karthus when his Passive – Death Defied is triggered
- Fixed an animation change where Viego transitions from Homeguard’s to walking
- Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Bard to cast W – Caretaker’s Shrine twice in a row
- Fixed a bug that caused Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma to do more damage to monsters than indeed
- Fixed a bug that caused the camera to sometimes get stuck high above K’Sante on ARAM after casting his R – All Out
- Fixed a bug that caused Braum so not get assist credit from his W – Stand Behind Me
- Fixed a bug that was causing Braum’s W – Stand Behind Me to not play any VFX
- Fixed a bug that was causing Amumu’s E – Tantrum Death Recap to not correctly display how much the ability’s cooldown was reduced by damage taken
- Fixed a bug that caused Evenshroud’s Mythic Item tag not to display in the Item Shop
- Fixed a bug that caused Unsealed Spellbook’s Smite to deal 0 damage when swapped to initially
- Fixed a bug that cause Mordekaiser’s Passive – Darkness Rise to proc on small jungle monsters with abilities
- Fixed a bug that caused debug text to appear in Lee Sin and Yone’s ability bar and death recaps
- Fixed a bug that caused Ekko’s W – Parallel Convergence to sometimes stun enemies, even if they were not inside of the area of effect
- Fixed a bug that allowed Kalista to attack two champions at once with Guinsoo’s Rageblade
- Fixed a bug where Syndra could use her W – Force of Will grab and throw minions that were being teleported to
- Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s W – Nether Blade to look like it’s cooldown was being reduced if E – Force Pulse was also on cooldown despite the cooldown not actually being reduced
- Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s E – Force Pulse sound effects to not play when it is ready to be cast
- Fixed a bug that caused jungle monsters to continuously reset aggro if attacking two overlapping Heimerdinger H-28G Evolution turrets
- Fixed a bug that caused Iceborn Gauntlet and Bami’s Cinder Immolate effects to display two separate buff effects
- Fixed a bug that caused the Identity Customizer dropdown functions to not filter consistently
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Amplifying Tome to show up in shop as “purchased” in the Zhonya’s Hourglass build path if you had a Broken Stopwatch in your possession
- Fixed a bug that caused Vex’s Passive icon to not display on her buff bar
New Skins
Mythmaker Irelia, Mythmaker Galio, Mythmaker Garen, Mythmaker Zyra, and Mythmaker Sivir (+ Prestige) goes live on January 12, 2023. Check out the Mythmaker skins here.