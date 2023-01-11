The first patch of the 2023 League of Legends season is here! In Patch 13.1, the Jax rework goes live, and the Ranked Season officially begins.

League of Legends Patch 13.1 Notes

Jax Midscope Update

The Jax rework, officially a midscope update, adjusts most his abilities without ditching his entire identity. The League devs noted that Jax’s midscope update is on the “smaller side” compared to the past midscopes. His ultimate now deals damage.

Q – Leap Strike Physical Damage: 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >>> 65/105/145/185/225 (+100% bonus AD) (+0% AP)

E – Counter Strike Minimum Damage: 55/80/105/130/155 (+50% bonus AD) Physical Damage >>> 55/85/115/145/175 (+4% max HP of the target) (+100% AP) Magic Damage Bonus Damage per Attack Dodged: 20% of total damage >>> 20% of base damage

R – Grandmaster’s Might Cooldown: 80 seconds >>> 100/90/80 seconds 3rd Hit Passive Bonus Magic Damage: 100/140/180 (+ 70% AP) >>> 80/120/160 (+ 60% AP) NEW: Jax’s R passive now has updated animations, sound effects, and visual effects NEW ACTIVE: Jax swings his lantern around him, dealing 150/250/350 (+100% AP) magic damage to nearby enemies. If he hits a champion he gains 25/45/65 (+40% bonus AD) Armor plus 15/20/25% (+10% bonus AD) per champion hit, as well as 60% of that value as Magic Resist for the next 8 seconds. During this time the passive damage applies every 2nd attack instead of every 3rd.

Other Jax’s spell icons have all been updated Jax’s secret passive, fishing, has been added to the game



Aatrox

Passive – Deathbringer Stance Bonus Percent Maximum Health Damage: 5-12% (based on level) >>> 4-10% (based on level)

E – Umbral Dash Passive Increased Healing during World Ender: 25/30/35/40/45% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

R – World Ender Bonus Movement Speed: 60/80/100% >>> 50/65/80%



Dr. Mundo

Base Stats Base Health: 653 >>> 613 Armor Growth: 4.2 >>> 3.7

E – Blunt Force Trauma Bonus Attack Damage: 2.5/3/3.5/4/4.5% of maximum health >>> 2/2.5/3/3.5/4% of maximum health



Fiora

Passive – Duelist’s Dance Maximum Health Damage AD Scaling: 4.5% maximum health true damage per 100 AD >>> 4% maximum health true damage per 100 AD

Q – Lunge Physical Damage: 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 95/100/105/110/115% bonus AD) >>> 70/80/90/100/110 (+ 90/95/100/105/110% bonus AD)



Jayce

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 54 >>> 57

Q (Hammer Form) – To The Skies! Base Physical Damage: 55/100/145/190/235/280 >>> 60/110/160/210/260/310

W (Hammer Form) – Lightning Field Magic Damage Per Second: 25/40/55/70/85/100 >>> 35/50/65/80/95/110



K’Sante

Base Stats Base Movement Speed: 335 >>> 330

Passive – Dauntless Instinct Base Damage: 10-25 (based on level) >>> 5-20 (based on level)

W – Path Maker Minimum Physical Damage: 4.25/4.5/4.75/5/5.25% of target’s maximum health >>> 2/2.25/2.5/2.75/3% of target’s maximum health Maximum Physical Damage: 8.25/8.5/8.75/9/9.25% of target’s maximum health >>> 7/7.25/7.5/7.75/8% of target’s maximum health



Lissandra

Base Stats Health Growth: 104 >>> 110

Q – Ice Shard Slow: 16/19/22/25/28% >>> 20/24/28/32/36%

W – Ring of Frost Cooldown: 14/13/12/11/10 seconds >>> 12/11/10/9/8 seconds



Rammus

Base Stats Base Attack Damage: 56 >>> 53 Base Health: 634 >>> 614

W – Defensive Ball Curl Flat Armor: 40 >>> 25 Percent Armor: 60/70/80/90/100% >>> 40/55/70/85/100% NEW: Flat resists granted by Rammus’ W are now also amplified by the percent resists that are granted by W



Shaco

Q – Deceive Mana Cost: 60 >>> 40 Backstab Critical Strike Bonus Damage: 30% >>> 40%

W – JACK IN THE BOX Magic Damage: 70/95/120/145/170 (+75% bonus AD)(+60% AP) >>> 70/95/120/145/170 (+80% bonus AD)(+60% AP) Magic Damage to Targets Below 30% Health of Maximum Health: 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+112.5% bonus AD)(+90% AP) >>> 105/142.5/180/217.5/255 (+120% bonus AD)(+90% AP)



Sion

Base Stats Base Health: 615 >>> 655

Q – Decimating Smash Damage When Fully Charged: 70/135/200/265/330 >>> 90/155/220/285/350



Twisted Fate

Q – Wild Card Cooldown: 6 seconds at all ranks >>> 6/5.75/5.5/5.25/5 seconds

W – Pick a Card Blue Card Magic Damage: 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD)(+90% AP) >>> 40/60/80/100/120 (+100% AD) (+115% AP) Red Card Magic Damage: 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+60% AP) >>> 30/45/60/75/90 (+100% AD)(+70% AP)



Xayah

Base Stats Base Attack Speed/Attack Speed Ratio: 0.625 >>> 0.658



Yuumi

Q – Prowling Projectile Base Damage: 50/90/130/170/210/250 >>> 50/80/110/140/170/200 Empowered Base Damage: 60/110/160/210/260/310 >>> 60/100/140/180/220/260



Zeri

Base Stats Attack Damage Growth: 1.5 >>> 1.3

Q – Burst Fire Total Base Physical Damage: 15/18/21/24/27 >>> 15/17/19/21/23



Item Changes

Axiom Arc

Lethality: 10 >>> 18

Horizon Focus

Ability Power: 85 >>> 150

Jak’Sho, The Protean

Cost: 3100 >>> 3200

Voidborne Resilience Stacking: 2 per second (+15% total resists at max stacks) >>> 2 per second (+20% bonus resists at max stacks)

Drain Damage: 3% of maximum Health >>> 80 (+7% bonus Health)

NEW: Voidborne Resilience’s drain damage will no longer affect minions and monsters

Rod of Ages

Item Stats and Effect changes: Health: 300 >>> 400 Eternity Move Speed Proc Requirement: 250 Healing or Mana Restoration >>> 200 Healing or Mana Restoration> Eternity Bonus Move Speed Amount: 25% >>> 35%

Move Speed Duration: 2 seconds >>> 3 seconds Speed Decay: Move speed gained from Eternity now decays more slowly

Passive – Eternity (These passive changes will also apply to Catalyst of the Aeons and Abyssal Mask) Percent of Pre-Mitigation Damage Received Restored as Mana: 8% >>> 7% Percent of Mana Cost Spent Restored as Health: 20% >>> 25% Maximum Heal per Cast/Second (for Toggled Abilities): 15 >>> 20

QoL Updates and Bugfixes Coming to screens near you: Eternity’s Move Speed proc buff now appears on the player’s HUD Top Off: Healing and mana restored when at full health/mana will now count towards Eternity’s Move Speed proc Stack Check: Fixed a bug that was causing Eternity’s maximum heal cap to not correctly increase at maximum stacks



Archangel’s Staff

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3000

Ability Power: 60 >>> 80

Ability Haste: 0 >>> 10

Passive – Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 0.5% of bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 1% bonus mana

Seraph’s Embrace

Removed Passive – Empyrean: The Empyrean passive of Seraph’s Embrace has been removed and replaced with Lifeline

New Passive – Lifeline: Upon taking damage that would reduce your Health below 30%, gain a 250 (+ 20% current Mana) shield (90 second cooldown)

Passive – Awe: Grants Ability Haste equal to 1.3% bonus mana >>> Grants AP equal to 2.5% of bonus mana

Winter’s Approach

Total Cost: 2700 >>> 2600

Health: 350 >>> 400

Fimbulwinter

Health: 350 >>> 400

Rune Changes

Legend: Tenacity

Tenacity per Legend Stack: 5% (+2.5% per Legend stack) >>> 5% (+1.5% per Legend stack)

Maximum Tenacity at Full Stacks: 30% >>> 20%

ARAM Balance Changes

The ARAM Balance Changes can be found on the official and full League of Legends Patch 13.1 Notes.

Competitive Changes

Season 2023 – Split 1 has begun! The ranks have been reset and players can now begin their climb.

New Ranked rewards Earned through obtaining Split Points by completing games. 10 Split Points per win, 6 Split Points per loss. Track the rewards in the Ranked tab.

The Ranked skin for Split 1 is earnable by players of all ranks, but the required Split Points vary by rank. Gold and up: 80 Split Points Silver and below: 1600 Split Points Once you earn the skin, you will remain eligible even if you demote. The Ranked skin will be rewarded after Season 2023 – Split 1 concludes.

Promotion Series are now best of 3 instead of best of 5.

Players with Masters or above MMR can now duo queue. This does not change the duo restrictions based on visible rank . Any player Master and above will not be able to duo queue.

can now duo queue. This does not change the duo restrictions based on . Any player Master and above will be able to duo queue. Visible rank is no longer used as matchmaking criteria, only MMR.

Career stats have been reset.

Refund Tokens

The entire playerbase now has their 3 refund tokens refreshed.

Refund tokens will be phased out in patch 13.11 and the refund policy will change. Unused, eligible content will be refundable for up to 14 days from purchase



QoL Changes and Bugfixes

Rune Recommender

You can now directly navigate between the rune recommender and the editing page from the same screen

Smite will no longer be recommended as a summoner spell outside of the jungle role for champions whose most popular role is jungle

Champion Select

Champion names are now shown in ARAM champion select

Updated champion swapping visuals for improved clarity

Miscellaneous

Position preferences for draft modes (Primary + Secondary choice) are preserved between sessions and across queues

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug that caused Azir’s Sun Disc to be difficult to attack and sometimes appear as invisible to the enemy team when appearing over turret rubble in ARAM

Fixed a bug that caused Star and Pajama Guardian Ezreal’s Homeguard animations to not appear correctly

Fixed a bug that cause part of K’Sante’s R – All Out animation to not play when cast into Vi’s R

Fixed a bug that cause a square box to appear on the ground beneath Karthus when his Passive – Death Defied is triggered

Fixed an animation change where Viego transitions from Homeguard’s to walking

Fixed a bug that sometimes allowed Bard to cast W – Caretaker’s Shrine twice in a row

Fixed a bug that caused Mundo’s E – Blunt Force Trauma to do more damage to monsters than indeed

Fixed a bug that caused the camera to sometimes get stuck high above K’Sante on ARAM after casting his R – All Out

Fixed a bug that caused Braum so not get assist credit from his W – Stand Behind Me

Fixed a bug that was causing Braum’s W – Stand Behind Me to not play any VFX

Fixed a bug that was causing Amumu’s E – Tantrum Death Recap to not correctly display how much the ability’s cooldown was reduced by damage taken

Fixed a bug that caused Evenshroud’s Mythic Item tag not to display in the Item Shop

Fixed a bug that caused Unsealed Spellbook’s Smite to deal 0 damage when swapped to initially

Fixed a bug that cause Mordekaiser’s Passive – Darkness Rise to proc on small jungle monsters with abilities

Fixed a bug that caused debug text to appear in Lee Sin and Yone’s ability bar and death recaps

Fixed a bug that caused Ekko’s W – Parallel Convergence to sometimes stun enemies, even if they were not inside of the area of effect

Fixed a bug that allowed Kalista to attack two champions at once with Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Fixed a bug where Syndra could use her W – Force of Will grab and throw minions that were being teleported to

Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s W – Nether Blade to look like it’s cooldown was being reduced if E – Force Pulse was also on cooldown despite the cooldown not actually being reduced

Fixed a bug that caused Kassadin’s E – Force Pulse sound effects to not play when it is ready to be cast

Fixed a bug that caused jungle monsters to continuously reset aggro if attacking two overlapping Heimerdinger H-28G Evolution turrets

Fixed a bug that caused Iceborn Gauntlet and Bami’s Cinder Immolate effects to display two separate buff effects

Fixed a bug that caused the Identity Customizer dropdown functions to not filter consistently

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused Amplifying Tome to show up in shop as “purchased” in the Zhonya’s Hourglass build path if you had a Broken Stopwatch in your possession

Fixed a bug that caused Vex’s Passive icon to not display on her buff bar

New Skins

Mythmaker Irelia, Mythmaker Galio, Mythmaker Garen, Mythmaker Zyra, and Mythmaker Sivir (+ Prestige) goes live on January 12, 2023. Check out the Mythmaker skins here.