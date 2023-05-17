League of Legends Patch 13.10 brings lots of changes. Read ahead for the League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes on the Support items.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes – Support Item Changes

Dev note:

“The broad goal of these midseason changes is to enable Supports to buy more items in an average game and to try and generally increase satisfaction of their items. This midseason is mainly focused around the Enchanter item system with the introduction of Echoes of Helia and the Moonstone Renewer rework as well as providing more options for support Tanks. There is still more work to be done in this space, but we’re hoping that this is a meaningful step towards increasing satisfaction for Supports. ”

Abyssal Mask

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 2400

Item Recipe: Catalyst of Aeons + Spectre’s Cowl + 450 gold >>> Kindlegem + Negatron Cloak + 700 gold

Health: 550 >>> 300

Ability Haste: 10 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 40 >>> 60

Unique Passive – Unmake: Enemy champions within 550 units of you become cursed, reducing their magic resistance by 5 (+ 1.2% bonus health), capped at a reduction of 25. Gain 9 bonus magic resistance per cursed enemy. (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Eternity has been removed from Abyssal Mask.

Ardent Censer

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2100

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold >>> Aether Wisp + Forbidden Idol + 450 gold

Ability Power: 60 >>> 35

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% >>> 75%

Bonus Heal and Shield Power: 8% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Movement Speed: 5%

Unique Passive – Sanctify: Healing or shielding another ally enhances you both for 6 seconds, granting your attacks 10-30% (based on ally’s level) bonus Attack Speed and 5-20 (based on ally’s level) magic damage on-hit >>> Healing or Shielding another ally enhances you both for 6 seconds, granting your attacks 15-30% (based on ally’s level) Attack Speed and 15-30 (based on ally’s level) magic damage on-hit.

Chalice of Blessing (new)

Total Cost: 900 gold

Item Recipe: Ruby Crystal + Faerie Charm + 250 gold

Health: 200

Base Mana Regeneration: 50%

Unique Passive – Harmony: Gain 25% base health regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration

Chemtech Putrifier

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2100

Item Recipe: Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold >>> Oblivion Orb + Forbidden Idol + 500 gold

Ability Power: 40 >>> 35

Ability Haste: 15 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% >>> 75%

Heal and Shield Power: 8% >>> 10%

Unique Passive – Puffcap Toxin: Dealing damage to an enemy champion inflicts Grievous Wounds for 3 seconds. (Note: Unchanged)

Echoes of Helia (new)

Total Cost: 2300

Item Recipe: Chalice of Harmony + Bandleglass Mirror + 400 gold

Ability Power: 30

Health: 200

Ability Haste: 15

Base Mana Regeneration: 125%

Unique Passive – Soul Siphon: Dealing damage to an enemy champion grants a Soul Shard (up to 2 max). Healing or shielding an ally consumes all Soul Shards and restores 20 – 100 (based on ally’s level) Health and deals 30 – 200 (based on ally’s level) magic damage per Shard to the nearest enemy champion.

Unique Passive – Dissonance: Gain 3 Ability Power per 25% Base Mana Regeneration. Disables Harmony.

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 ability haste.

Cry of the Shrieking City (Ornn Masterwork item for Echoes of Helia)

Ability Power: 60

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 20

Mana Regeneration: 225%

Evenshroud

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2300

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Aegis of the Legion + 500 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant + Null Magic Mantle + 800 gold

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Armor: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Coriscation: Becoming affected by or applying an immobilizing or grounding effect to or from an enemy champion affects them and all enemy champions within 600 units of you with Repent, increasing the damage they take by 10% for 5 seconds. (Note: Unchanged)

Mythic Passive: Empowers your other Legendary items with 5 armor and 5 magic resistance

Imperial Mandate

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2300

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Kindlegem + 750 gold >>> Bandleglass Mirror + Fiendish Codex + 450 gold

Ability Power: 40 >>> 55

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Coordinated Fire: Abilities that Slow or Immobilize a champion deal 45-75 (based on ally’s level) bonus magic damage and marks them for 4 seconds (6 second cooldown per enemy champion mark application). Allied champion damage detonates the mark, dealing an additional 90-150 (based on ally’s level) magic damage and granting you both 20% Move Speed for 2 seconds. >>> Abilities that Slow or Immobilize a champion deal 35-75 (based on ally’s level) bonus magic damage and marks them for 4 seconds (6 second cooldown per enemy champion mark application). Ally champion damage detonates the mark, dealing an additional 70-150 (based on ally’s level) magic damage and granting you both 20% Move Speed for 2 seconds.

Knight’s Vow

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2200

Item Recipe: Crystalline Bracer + Rejuvenation Bead + Kindlegem + 400 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant + Crystalline Bracer + 350 gold

Health: 400 >>> 350

New: Armor: 25

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Base Health Regeneration: 200% >>> 125%

Unique Active – Pledge: Designate the target ally as being Worthy (60 second cooldown) (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Sacrifice: While your Worthy ally is nearby, redirect 10% of pre-mitigation damage they take to you and heal for 10% of the damage dealt by your Worthy ally to Champions. If they have less than 30% Health the damage reduction is increased to 20%. (Note: this was changed from post-mitigation damage to pre-mitigation damage.)

Lifewell Pendant (new)

Total Cost: 1050

Attack Damage Growth: Cloth Armor + Ruby Crystal + 350 gold

Health: 150

Armor: 25

Ability Haste: 5

Locket of the Iron Solari

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2300

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Aegis of the Legion + 500 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant + Null Magic Mantle + 800 gold

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Armor: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Active – Devotion: Grant you and allied champions within 850 units a shield for 180-330 (based on target’s level) for 2.5 seconds. >>> Grant you and allied champions within 850 units a shield for 200-360 (based on target’s level) for 2.5 seconds.

Unique Passive – Consecrate: Grant nearby allied champions 3 Armor and Magic Resist. (Note: Unchanged)

Mythic Passive: Grant all other Legendary items 2 Armor and 2 Magic Resist increase to Consecrate. (Note: Unchanged)

Mikael’s Blessing

Total Cost: 2300 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Forbidden Idol + Negatron Cloak + 600 gold >>> Chalice of Harmony + Forbidden Idol + 550 gold

New: Health: 250

Magic Resistance: 50 >>> 0 (Removed)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Heal and Shield Power: 16% >>> 15%

Active – Purify: Remove all crowd control debuffs (except Knockups and Suppression) from an ally champion and restore 100-180 (based on ally’s level) health. (120 second cooldown) >>> Remove all crowd control debuffs (except Knockups and Suppression) from an ally champion and restore 100-250 (based on ally’s level) health. (120 second cooldown)

NEWUnique Passive – Harmony: Gain 25% base health regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration

Moonstone Renewer

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2300

Item Recipe: Bandleglass Mirror + Kindlegem + 750 gold >>> Bandleglass Mirror + Kindlegem + 550 gold

Ability Power: 40 >>> 35

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Unique Passive – Starlit Grace: Healing or shielding an ally chains to the nearest ally champion (excluding yourself), healing for 20-35% (based on ally target’s level) or shielding 30-40% (based on ally target’s level) of the original amount.

New: Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 ability haste.

Starcaster (Ornn Masterwork item for Moonstone Renewer)

Ability Power: 65

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 25

Mana Regeneration: 200%

Radiant Virtue

Total Cost: 3200 >>> 2700

Item Recipe: Aegis of the Legion + Kindlegem + Ruby Crystal + 800 gold >>> Aegis of the Legion + Giant’s Belt + 600 gold

Health: 400 >>> 350

Armor: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Magic Resistance: 30 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 10

Unique Passive – Guiding Light: Upon casting your ultimate, you Transcend for 9 seconds. While Transcended, increase your maximum health by 15% and cause you and all allies within 1200 units to heal for 3% of your maximum health upon you Transcending and every 3 seconds thereafter (90 second cooldown). >>> Upon casting your ultimate, you Transcend for 9 seconds. While Transcended, increase your maximum health by 12.5% and cause you and all allies within 1200 units to heal for 2.5% of your maximum health upon you Transcending and every 3 seconds thereafter (90 second cooldown).

Mythic Passive: Grants all other Legendary items 100 bonus Health >>> Grants all other Legendary items 75 bonus Health

Primordial Dawn (Ornn Masterwork item for Radiant Virtue)

Health: 500

Armor: 40

Magic Resistance: 40

Ability Haste: 15

Redemption

Total Cost: 2300 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Forbidden Idol + 700 gold >>> Chalice of Harmony + Forbidden Idol + 550 gold

Health: 200 >>> 250

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Heal and Shield Power: 16% >>> 15%

Active – Intervention: Target an area within 5500 range. After 2.5 seconds, call down a beam of light to restore 180-340 (based on target’s level) Health to allied champions and burn enemy champions for 10% max Health true damage (90 second cooldown). >>> Target an area within 5500 range. After 2.5 seconds, call down a beam of light to restore 200-400 (based on target’s level) Health to allied champions and burn enemy champions for 10% max Health true damage (90 second cooldown).

New: Unique Passive – Harmony: Gain 25% base health regeneration for every additional 25% base mana regeneration

Shurelya’s Battlesong

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 2300

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 750 gold >>> Kindlegem + Bandleglass Mirror + 550 gold

Ability Power: 40 >>> 35

Health: 200 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% (Note: Unchanged)

Active – Inspire: Grants you and all allies within 1000 units +30% bonus movement speed for 4 seconds (75 second cooldown) (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Motivate: Healing, shielding, or buffing allies grants you and them +25% bonus movement speed for 1.5 seconds >>> Healing, shielding, or buffing allies grants you and them +20% bonus movement speed for 1.5 seconds

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 ability haste (Note: Unchanged)

Shurelya’s Requiem (Ornn Masterwork item for Shurelya’s Battlesong)

Ability Power: 65

Health: 300

Ability Haste: 25

Mana Regeneration: 200%

Staff of Flowing Water

Total Cost: 2300 >>> 2100

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Forbidden Idol + Amplifying Tome + 630 gold >>> Aether Wisp + Forbidden Idol + 450 gold

Ability Power: 50 >>> 35

Base Mana Regeneration: 100% >>> 75%

Heal and Shield Power: 8% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Movement Speed: 5%

Unique Passive – Rapids: Healing or shielding another ally grants you both 25-45 (based on ally’s level) Ability Power and 20 Ability Haste for 4 seconds >>> Healing or shielding another ally grants you both 30-45 (based on ally’s level) Ability Power and 20 Ability Haste for 4 seconds

Watchful Wardstone

New: One Quest Please: Watchful Wardstone can only be purchased after completing your support quest.

Total Cost: 1100 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: None (Note: Unchanged)

Health: 150 (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 10 (Note: Unchanged)

New: Base Mana Regeneration: 50%

Unique Passive – Arcane Cache: This item can store up to three purchased Control Wards (Note: Unchanged)

New: Unique Passive – Blessing of Ixtal: Grants an 8% increase to bonus Health, bonus Attack Damage, Ability Haste, and Ability Power.

Vigilant Wardstone

New: One Quest Please: Vigilant Wardstone can only be purchased after completing your support quest.

Total Cost: 2300

Item Recipe: Watchful Wardstone + 1200 gold

Health: 250

Ability Haste: 10

Base Mana Regeneration: 50%

Unique – Arcane Cache: This item can store up to 3 purchased Control Wards

Unique – Behold: Increase your Stealth Ward and Control Ward placement caps by 1

Unique – Chosen of Ixtal: Grants a 20% increase to bonus Health, bonus Attack Damage, Ability Haste, and Ability Power.

Zeke’s Convergence

Total Cost: 2400 >>> 2200

Item Recipe: Kindlegem + Glacial Buckler + 700 gold >>> Lifewell Pendant + Glacial Buckler + 250 gold

Health: 250 >>> 200

Mana: 250 (Note: Unchanged)

Armor: 35 >>> 45

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Active – Conduit: Designate an Accomplice (60 second cooldown) (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Convergence: For 8 seconds after you immobilize an enemy, your Accomplice’s attacks (On-Hit) and ability hits apply an additional 30 – 70 (based on level) (+7.5%AP) (+1.5% Maximum Health) magic damage on-hit to that enemy. (Note: Unchanged)

Check out the full League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes as well as the other changes coming with this update on the League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes: Statikk Shiv is back! feature.