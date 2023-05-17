League of Legends Patch 13.10 brings lots of changes. Read ahead for the League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes on the Critical Strike items.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes – Critical Strike Item Changes

Dev note:

“We’ve got a big update to crit itemization with the hope of creating a much more open ecosystem of crit items players are excited to buy. Currently, League of Legends functionally has two sets of critical strike mythic items: Kraken / Galeforce / Shieldbow and Infinity Edge / Quickblades / Rageblade. Ultimately, we feel that Infinity Edge, Quickblades, Rageblade, and Galeforce actually fit the role of a mythic item the best so the other items are being demoted to legendary status and re-tuned to fit that new role.

The new mythic items are quite similar to the old versions as they already served their purposes well, with a notable change in Rageblade more strongly filling the hybrid on-hit niche, which should make champions like Kayle and Teemo pay attention.

The legendary re-balancing brings down some overly strong items, such as Kraken Slayer losing its true damage, Immortal Shieldbow providing less shielding, and Bloodthirster losing its shield entirely. Meanwhile, underperforming items like Mortal Reminder, The Collector, and Mercurial Scimitar are receiving some simple buffs. There are also a slew of balance changes to epic items to buff underpowered trap upgrades (Recurve Bow, Hearthbound Axe, Kircheis Shard) and nerf overly-powerful ones (Zeal).

And Statikk Shiv is back.”

Bloodthirster

Total Cost: 3200 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: B.F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 400 Gold (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Damage: 55 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Life Steal: 15% >>> 18%

New Unique Passive – Engorge: While above 50% Health, gain an additional 10-40 Attack Damage (based on level).

Galeforce

Total Cost: 3400 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe + 625 gold >>>

B. F. Sword + Zeal + Long Sword + 650 Gold

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 55

Attack Speed: 20% >>> 15%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Bonus Movement Speed: 7%

Active – Cloudburst: Dash and deal 150-350 (plus up to 250, based on Critical Strike Chance) physical damage to the lowest health nearby enemy, prioritizing champions. Damage is increased based on your target’s missing health. (Cooldown: 90 seconds) (Note: Maximum execution threshold: 25% current health, Maximum execution strength: 60% bonus damage.)

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 Attack Damage.

Typhoon (Ornn Masterwork item for Galeforce)

Attack Damage: 80 >>> 70

Attack Speed: 35% >>> 30%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Bonus Movement Speed: 7% >>> 9%

Guinsoo’s Rageblade

Tier Change: Legendary Tier >>> Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 3200

Item Recipe: Rageknife + Cloak of Agility + Dagger + 900 gold >>>

Amplifying Tome + Rageknife + Pickaxe + 690 Gold

New: Attack Damage: 30

New: Ability Power: 30

Attack Speed: 45% >>> 25%

New: Unique Passive – Wrath: Attacks apply 30 magic damage On-Hit. Convert your Critical Strike Chance into up to 150 more.

New: Unique Passive – Seething Strike: Basic attacks grant a stack of 8% attack speed, up to 4 times. At max stacks, every third attack applies on-hit effects twice.

New: Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5% Armor Penetration and 6% Magic Penetration.

Seething Sorrow (Ornn Masterwork item for Guinsoo’s Rageblade)

Attack Damage: 40

Ability Power: 50

Attack Speed: 35%

Hearthbound Axe

Total Cost: 1000 >>> 1100

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Dagger + 350 gold >>> Long Sword + Dagger + Long Sword + 100 gold

Attack Damage: 15 >>> 20

Immortal Shieldbow

Tier Change: Mythic Tier >>> Legendary Tier

Total Cost: 3400 >>> 3000

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 600 gold >>> Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + Vampiric Scepter + 625 Gold

Attack Damage: 50 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Life Steal: 7% (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Speed: 20% >>> 0 (Removed)

Unique Passive – Lifeline Shield Strength: If you would take damage that would reduce you below 30% of your maximum health, you first gain a 250-630 (based on level) shield for 3 seconds. >>> If you would take damage that would reduce you below 30% of your maximum health, you first gain a 215-500 (based on level) shield for 3 seconds. (Note: Lifeline’s shield is back loaded toward later levels.)

Unique Passive – Lifeline Bonus Stats: When Lifeline is triggered the user gains 15-35 AD for 8 seconds. >>> When Lifeline is triggered the user gains 30% Attack Speed for 8 seconds.

Infinity Edge

Tier Change: Legendary Tier >>> Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 3400 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: B. F. Sword + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 625 Gold (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Damage: 70 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Damage: 35% (Note: Identical to the removed Perfection passive)

New: Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 Attack Damage

Edge of Finality (Ornn Masterwork item for Infinity Edge)

Attack Damage: 100

Kircheis Shard

Total Cost: 700 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Dagger + 400 gold >>> Long Sword + 350 gold

New: Attack Damage: 15

Attack Speed: 15% >>> 0% (Removed)

Unique Passive – Jolt: Energized attacks apply 80 bonus magic damage >>> Energized attacks apply 60 bonus magic damage

Kraken Slayer

Tier Change: Mythic Tier >>> Legendary Tier

Total Cost: 3400 >>> 3000

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Pickaxe + 625 gold >>> Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Recurve Bow + 400 Gold

Attack Damage: 65 >>> 40

Attack Speed: 25% >>> 30%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Unique Passive – Bring It Down: Every third Attack applies 20 + 60% Total AD + 45% AP bonus magic damage. Subsequent triggers on the same target within 6 seconds increases this damage by 50% (Up to a maximum of 100% increased damage).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mercurial Scimitar

Magic Resistance: 40 >>> 50

Mortal Reminder

Attack Damage: 35 >>> 40

Navori Quickblades

Tier Change: Legendary Tier >>> Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 3400 (Note: Unchanged)

Item Recipe: Caulfield’s Warhammer + Pickaxe + Cloak of Agility + 825 gold (Note: Unchanged)

Attack Damage: 60 (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Ability Haste: 20 (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Transcendence: Attacks reduce non-Ultimate Ability cooldowns by 12% of their remaining cooldown

Unique Passive – Impermanence: Your abilities deal up to 20% increased damage based on Critical Strike Chance

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 5 Ability Haste

Flicker (Ornn Masterwork item for Navori Quickblades)

Attack Damage: 80

Ability Haste: 30

Noonquiver

No longer builds into any Mythic items.

Phantom Dancer

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2800

Item Recipe: Long Sword + Zeal + Long Sword + 850 gold >>> Hearthbound Axe + Zeal + 600 gold

Attack Speed: 25% >>> 30%

Rageknife

Total Cost: 800 gold >>> 1200 gold

Item Recipe: Dagger + Dagger + 200 gold >>> Dagger + Dagger + 600 Gold

Attack Speed: 25% (Note: Unchanged)

New: Unique Passive – Wrath: This item grants 20 magic damage On-Hit

New: Unique Passive – Seething Strike: Attacks grant 5% Attack Speed, stacking up to 3 times for a maximum of 15% Attack Speed

Rapid Firecannon

Total Cost: 2500 >>> 3000

Item Recipe: Zeal + Kircheis Shard + 750 gold >>> Long Sword + Zeal + Kircheis Shard + 850 gold

New: Attack Damage: 30

Attack Speed: 35% >>> 15%

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Bonus Movement Speed: 7% (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Sharpshooter: Your Energized attack applies 120 bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus Attack Range >>> Your Energized Attack applies 60-140 (based on level) bonus magic damage. In addition, Energized attacks gain up to 35% bonus Attack Range

Recurve Bow

Total Cost: 1000 >>> 700

Item Recipe: Dagger + Dagger + 400 gold >>> Dagger + 400 gold

Attack Speed: 25% >>> 15%

Unique Passive – Steel Tipped: 15 bonus physical damage on-hit >>> 15 bonus magic damage on-hit

Runaan’s Hurricane

Total Cost: 2600 >>> 2800

Item Recipe: Dagger + Zeal + Dagger + 950 gold >>> Zeal + Recurve Bow + 1000 gold

Attack Speed: 45% >>> 40%

New: Unique Passive – Peck: Attack apply 30 magic damage On-Hit

Unique Passive – Wind’s Fury Bolt Damage: 40% total AD >>> 50% total AD

New: Unique Passive – Wind’s Fury: Wind’s Fury now additionally searches for any minions in range if no champions can be found.

Statikk Shiv

Total Cost: 3000

Item Recipe: Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 400 Gold

Attack Damage: 45

Attack Speed: 25%

Critical Strike Chance: 20%

Unique Passive – Electroshock: Your Energized attack fires chain lightning that applies 60-170 + 50% AP bonus magic damage. These Energized attacks will hit 6-12 targets, they chain to the next target within 600 range every time it deals damage, and they deal 120% bonus damage to minions.

Stormrazor

Total Gold: 2700 >>> 3000

Item Recipe: B. F. Sword + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard >>> Noonquiver + Cloak of Agility + Kircheis Shard + 400 Gold

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 55

Attack Speed: 15% (Note: Unchanged)

Critical Strike Chance: 20% (Note: Unchanged)

Unique Passive – Bolt: Your Energized attack applies 25 + 65% Total AD + 50% AP bonus Magic Damage and grants 45% Move Speed for 1 second

The Collector

Lethality: 12 >>> 18

Zeal

Total Cost: 1050 >>> 1100

Attack Speed: 18% >>> 15%

Movement Speed: 7% >>> 5%

Passive – Zealous: Bonus Movement Speed is no longer a unique passive.

Check out the full League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes as well as the other changes coming with this update on the League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes: New Support Items! feature.