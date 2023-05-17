League of Legends Patch 13.10 packs a lot of changes as the Midseason update. Check out the full League of Legends Patch 13.10 notes here.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes

Note that League of Legends Patch 13.10 has been delayed for about 24 hours, affecting all regions. Riot Games cited technical issues.

Champion Changes

Akshan

Passive – Dirty Fighting Magic Damage on Third Stack: 10-165 (based on level) >>> 10-165 (based on level) (+ 60% AP) Shield Value: 40-280 (+35% bonus AD), scaling linearly with champion level >>> 40-280 (+35% bonus AD), scaling non-linearly, mirroring base stat growth. (Note: This is functionally about a 10% shield reduction for the early and mid game.)

Q – Avengerang Bonus Movement Speed Upon Hitting An Enemy Champion: 40% >>> 40% (+5% per 100 AP)



Kalista

E – Rend Slow: 10/18/26/34/42% >>> 10/18/26/34/42% (+5% per 100 AP) Physical Damage: 20/30/40/50/60 (+ 70% AD) >>> 20/30/40/50/60 (+ 70% AD) (+20% AP) Additional Stack Damage: 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) >>> 10/16/22/28/34 (+23.2/27.55/31.9/36.25/40.6% AD) (+20% AP)



Kindred

W – Wolf’s Frenzy Magic Damage: 25/30/35/40/45 (+20% bonus AD) (+1.5% (+1% per mark) target’s current health) >>> 25/30/35/40/45 (+20% bonus AD) (+20% AP) (+1.5% (+1% per mark) target’s current health)

E – Mounting Dread Slow: 50% >>> 50% (+5% per 100 AP)



Neeko

Q – Blooming Burst Bonus Damage to Monsters: 30/40/50/60/70 >>> 35/50/65/80/95

W – Shapesplitter Bonus Damage to Monsters: 50 >>>75

R – Pop Blossom Magic Damage: 150/350/550 (+100% AP) >>> 150/350/550 (+120% AP)



Vayne

Q – Tumble Bonus Physical Damage on Next Attack: 75/85/95/105/115% AD >>> 75/85/95/105/115% AD + 50% AP



Item Changes – Critical Strike Items

Check out the full list of additions and changes to Critical Strike items here:

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes: Statikk Shiv is back!

Item Changes – Support Items

Check out the full list of additions and changes to Support items here.

League of Legends Patch 13.10 Notes: New Support Items!

Item Changes – Assassin Items

Duskblade of Draktharr

Unique Passive – Nightstalker: Nightstalker Passive will no longer empower your next basic attack against an enemy champion every 15 seconds.

New: Unique Passive – Nightstalker: Your spells deal up to an additional 15% bonus damage based on the target’s missing health (maximized at 20% remaining health).

Unique Passive – Nightstalker: When a champion you have damaged within the past 3 seconds dies, you become invisible for 1.5 seconds >>> When a champion you have damaged within the past 3 seconds dies, you become untargetable by non-structures. This effect does not destroy incoming missiles and breaks upon taking any action that would normally exit stealth. (10 second cooldown)

Prowler’s Claw

Tier Change: Mythic Tier >>> Legendary Tier

Total Cost: 3100 >>> 3000

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 55

Ability Haste: 20 >>> 15

Lethality: 18 >>> 15

Active – Sandswipe: Sandswipe active removed.

New: Passive – Sandstrike: After dashing, blinking, or exiting Stealth, your next attack on an enemy champion deals 85+45% AD (65+30% AD for ranged) (10s CD). If the owner is melee, the attack also slows by 99% for 0.5 seconds.

Youmuu’s Ghostblade

Tier Change: Legendary Tier >>> Mythic Tier

Total Cost: 3000 >>> 3100

Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Ability Haste: 15 >>> 20

Active – Wraith Step: 20% bonus Movement Speed >>> 25% bonus Movement Speed

Passive – Haunt: Haunt passive that grants 40 bonus out-of-combat movement speed has been removed.

New: Passive – Haunt: Moving generates Spectral Shards (up to 100). For each stack gain 0.4 Movement Speed (maximum of 40 Movement Speed) out of combat. At maximum stacks, gain 8-20 (based on level) Lethality. These stacks reset 3 seconds after dealing damage to an enemy champion while at maximum stacks.

Mythic Passive: Empowers each of your other Legendary items with 7 Attack Damage.

Youmuu’s Wake (Ornn Masterwork item for Youmuu’s Ghostblade)

Attack Damage: 75

Ability Haste: 25

Lethality: 26

Other Item Changes

Divine Sunderer

Spellblade Damage: 125% of base AD plus 6% (3% if ranged) of target’s maximum health >>> 160% of base AD plus 4% (2% if ranged) of target’s maximum health

Fimbulwinter

Fimbulwinter’s Passive – Everlasting shield no longer consumes the user’s mana.

Force of Nature

Gold Cost: 2900 gold >>> 2800 gold

Health: 350 >>> 400

Magic Resist: 70 >>> 60

Passive – Absorb Maximum Stacks: 6 >>> 10

Passive – Dissipate: Dissipate no longer gives multiplicative Magic Damage reduction

New: Passive – Dissipate: Dissipate now grants 30 bonus Magic Resistance

Goredrinker

Gold Cost: 3300 >>> 3200

Mythic Passive Bonus Health for Legendary Items: 50 >>> 75

Ceaseless Hunger (Ornn Masterwork item for Goredrinker)

Mythic Passive Bonus Health for Legendary Items: 50 >>> 75

Hullbreaker

Item Recipe: Pickaxe + Phage + 825 gold (2800 total gold) >>> Pickaxe + Phage + Winged Moonplate + 225 gold (3000 total gold)

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 60

New: Now grants +5% Movement Speed

Lord Dominik’s Regards

Giant Slayer: Deal increased physical >>> physical and magic damage based on maximum health difference

Lost Chapter

Item Recipe: Amplifying Tome + Sapphire Crystal + Amplifying Tome + 80 gold (1300 total) >>> Amplifying Tome + Sapphire Crystal + 265 gold (1100 total) (Note: Luden’s final cost is unchanged and this 200 gold will be added to the combiner cost.)



Maw of Malmortius

Gold Cost: 2900 >>> 2800

Passive – Lifeline Cooldown: 75 seconds >>> 90 seconds

Passive – Lifeline Shield Duration: 5 seconds >>> 2.5 seconds

Rabadon’s Deathcap

Passive – Magical Opus Ability Power Increase: 35% >>> 40%

Sterak’s Gage

New: Gigantification: When Lifeline triggers, the user will also gain 25% increased size and 30% Tenacity for 8 seconds

Stridebreaker

Attack Damage: 50 >>> 60

Dreamshatter (Ornn Masterwork item for Stridebreaker)

Attack Damage: 60 >>> 70

Trinity Force

Threefold Strike Duration: 3 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Attack Damage: 35 >>> 40

Attack Speed: 30% >>> 35%

Infinity Force (Ornn Masterwork item for Trinity Force)

Threefold Strike Duration: 3 seconds >>> 5 seconds

Attack Damage: 45 >>> 50

Attack Speed: 40% >>> 45%

Early Game Adjustments

Fountain Mana Regeneration

Mana Regeneration per Tick (every 0.25 seconds): 2.1% Maximum Mana >>> 3.1% Maximum Mana

Homeguard Timer

Homeguard Start Time: 20 minutes >>> 14 minutes

Blast Cone Spawn Timer

Blast Cone (over the river walls) Initial Spawn: 5:00-5:30 >>> 9:00-9:30

Minions

NEW: Except for the first spawn of minions, Mid lane minions will meet at the same time as side lanes (side lane minions will be sped up). This falls off after 14 minutes.

NEW: Minions that are currently attacking an enemy tower will ignore “call for help” signals to target enemy champions. Let them focus.

Turret

Champion Damage to Turrets: Champion base AD plus whichever was higher: bonus AD or 60% of AP >> Champions now deal their total AD plus 60% of their Ability Power. (Note: Damage type still converts to magic damage if 60% of AP is greater than the attacker’s bonus AD.)



Turret Plating

Plate Rushdown Resistances (20 seconds after taking a plate): 0-180 (based on number of champions) >>> 45-225 (based on number of champions)

Unleashed Teleport

Time Teleport is Unleashed: 14 minutes >>> 10 minutes

Unleashed Teleport Cooldown: 240 seconds >>> 330 seconds-240 seconds (levels 1-10)

Trinket Changes

Farsight Alteration

NEW: Farsight will now provide vision over walls within 500 units.

NEW: Farsight will now ping enemy champions revealed on the mini map.

NEW: Upon detecting an enemy champion for the first time, Farsight will ping the enemy champion on the minimap, expand its vision radius to 800 units, and then self-destruct. (Note: There will still be enough time for the enemy to destroy the ward for 15 gold.)



Oracle Lens

NEW: If the owner of Oracle Lens is actively hitting a ward, their team will now gain vision of the ward so they can completely clear it out. (Note: 2 seconds of vision will be granted since the last hit before Oracle ran out.)

NEW: Oracle Lens will now have 2 charges.

Charge Recharge Time: 120-60 seconds >>> 160-100 seconds

Duration: 10 seconds >>> 6 seconds

Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where the chat command “/deafen” would mute player’s own pings.

Fixed several bugs involving Mordekaiser’s R – Death Realm causing Aurelion Sol’s abilities to not function as intended.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s Passive disguise would break upon attacking if the monster that she was disguised as died.

Fixed a bug where Kayle’s sword VFX were missing on her body when casting R – Divine Judgement on an ally champion.

Fixed a bug where Sylas would not be able to cast the stolen version of Samira’s R – Inferno Trigger.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s W – Shapesplitter would sometimes inconsistently apply its damage when using Runaan’s Hurricane.

Fixed a bug where Akshan’s Q – Avengerang and W – Going Rouge icons would not be greyed out during his E – Heroic Swing.

Fixed a bug where Milio would not be displayed in the Support position in the champion select screen.

Fixed a bug where using Stasis as Sivir during the first half of her Q – Boomerang Blade would cause it to not return.

Fixed a bug where Ornn’s E and R crowd control effects would last slightly longer than intended.

Fixed a bug where using Jarvan IV’s R – Cataclysm on Neeko’s clone as she recalls to leave invisible minions behind.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s items could be pinged by the enemy team while she is disguised as a unit with items.

Fixed a bug where Ardent Censer’s enhancement effects were being applied to the user based on their level and the ally based on the ally’s level, despite both buffs being based on the ally’s level.

Fixed a bug where Akshan could infinitely swing inside Baron and Dragon Pit if the local resident wasn’t present. Weeeee!!!!

Fixed a bug where in-game reporting would reveal Neeko’s disguise on the scoreboard. Playing Neeko is not a reportable offense folks.

Fixed a bug where Akali would sometimes not be able to cross walls with her E – Shuriken Flip recast.

Fixed a rare bug where Akshan’s R – Comeuppance would sometimes indicate it is going the wrong direction.

Fixed a bug where Unleashed Teleport’s icon would not visually upgrade until exiting the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug where Target Champion Only would still work on Neeko even when she was disguised.

Fixed a bug where Prestige Star Guardian Neeko’s Homeguard VFX would persist even if she was disguised.

Fixed a rare bug where traveling the maximum distance with Azir’s W+E+Q combo would sometimes cause the game to crash.

Fixed a bug where Neeko would keep 2.5x Attack Speed when Neeko stands next to the ward and exits the store and then transforms into a monster.

Fixed a bug where Nashor’s Tooth’s on-hit damage would not be applied to the final attack if a champion died mid auto attack.

Skin Bugfixes

Fixed a bug where Coven Morgana was missing an animation transition when issuing a movement command after attacking with her left hand.

Fixed a bug where Neeko’s Inherent Glamour (P) clone of Spirit Blossom Ahri’s empowered form persisted after Spirit Rush’s buff timed out.

Fixed a bug where a placeholder would appear under Elderwood Ahri’s model while under the effects of Sona’s Song of Celerity (E).

Fixed a bug where Inkshadow Master Yi’s Highlander (R)’s cooldown refund SFX are audible in the Fog of War.

Fixed a bug where Inkshadow Master Yi was leaving behind a champion after-image VFX when casting Alpha Strike (Q) after casting Highlander (R).

Fixed a bug where Piercing Arrow (Q) for Conqueror, Infernal, PROJECT, and Cosmic Hunter Varus was lacking on-hit VFX for minions and non-epic jungle monsters.

Skins

Snow Moon Ahri, Snow Moon Morgana, and Snow Moon Varus gets added in League of Legends Patch 13.10.