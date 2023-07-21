The Arena game mode is also changing some items and bringing in new ones! Like the Champion changes, these are done to make Arena feel more balanced.

League of Legends Arena – Items

It's worth noting that the Shop itself is reworked in Arena, with items belonging to tiers of prices.

Unique Items

Cappa Juice

Does nothing. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.

Adds a random hat onto your champion.

Juice of Haste

Grants 20 (+ 15% ability haste) ability haste for the next round. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.

Juice of Power

Grants 18 (+ 10% AD) bonus attack damage or 30 (+ 10% AP) ability power (Adaptive) for the next round. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.

Juice of Vitality

Grants 300 (+ 10% maximum health) bonus health for the next round. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.

Guardian's Amulet

UNIQUE – RECOVERY: Restore 10 mana every 5 seconds. Manaless champions restore 3 health instead.

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Guardian's Blade

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Guardian's Dirk

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Guardian's Hammer

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Guardian's Horn

UNIQUE – UNDAUNTED: Reduces all sources of incoming champion damage by 15 (3.75 against damage over time abilities).

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Guardian's Orb

UNIQUE – RECOVERY: Restore 10 mana every 5 seconds. Manaless champions restore 15 health instead.

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Guardian's Shroud

UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.

Atma's Reckoning

UNIQUE – BIG HANDS: Gain 0% − 30% (based on bonus health) critical strike chance.

Bloodletter's Curse

UNIQUE – VILE DECAY: Dealing magic damage to an enemy champion applies a stack to them for 6 seconds, stacking up to 6 times. Each stack inflicts 5% magic resistance reduction, up to 30% at 6 stacks. Damaging basic attacks and spells can only apply a stack once every 2 seconds.

Ghostcrawlers

UNIQUE – WALL WALK: Become ghostly for 6 seconds, ignoring terrain collision until you basic attack or cast an ability. While inside terrain, gain 300 bonus movement speed (30 second cooldown).

Hextech Gunblade

UNIQUE – LIGHTNING BOLT: Shocks the target enemy champion, dealing magic damage and Slow icon slowing them by 40% for 2 seconds (30 second cooldown).

Rite of Ruin

UNIQUE – WRATH AND RUIN: Casting an ability grants 2.5% critical strike chance for 6 seconds, stacking up to 8 times for a maximum of 20%.

UNIQUE – SALVAGE THE WRECKAGE: Abilities have a chance equal to 100% critical strike chance to grant you or your targeted ally a Hybrid resistances icon shield for 3 seconds.

Spectral Cutlass

UNIQUE – SOUL ANCHOR: Mark your current location. After 5 seconds, you will Flash blink to the marked location (30 second cooldown).

Zephyr

UNIQUE – LIKE THE WIND: Basic attacks grant 5% bonus attack speed on-hit for 6 seconds, stacking up to 6 times for a total of 30% bonus attack speed.

Item Changes

Abyssal Mask

Health increased to 350 from 300.

Anathema's Chains

Unique Passive – Vow: NEW EFFECT: Curse the target enemy champion, designating them as your Nemesis. OLD EFFECT: Curse the target enemy champion, designating them as your Nemesis and granting you 1 stack of Vendetta every 2 seconds over 60 seconds, stacking up to 30 times.

Unique Passive – Vendetta: NEW EFFECT: Take 30% reduced damage from your Nemesis. OLD EFFECT: Take 1% reduced damage per stack of Vendetta from your Nemesis, up to 30% damage reduction against them.



Archangel's Staff

Ability power reduced to 60 from 70.

Health increased to 350 from 200.

Unique Passive – Mana Charge: NEW EFFECT: After 2 combat rounds, this item transforms into Seraph's Embrace Seraph's Embrace. OLD EFFECT: Grants a charge every 8 seconds, up to 4 charges. Affecting an enemy or ally with an ability consumes a charge to grant 3 bonus mana, increased to 6 if they are a champion, up to a maximum of 360 bonus mana.



Ardent Censer

Heal and shield power increased to 12% from 8%.

Axiom Arc

Attack damage increased to 60 from 55.

Lethality increased to 21 from 18.

New Unique Passive – Apothegm: Your ultimate ability deals 25% increased damage.

Unique Passive – Apothegm: Your ultimate ability deals 25% increased damage. Removed: Unique Passive – Flux: Scoring a Damage rating takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 20% of your ultimate ability's total cooldown.

Banshee's Veil

Ability power increased to 90 from 80.

Magic resistance increased to 55 from 45.

Berserker's Greaves

Attack speed increased to 45% from 35%.

Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.

Black Cleaver

Ability haste reduced to 25 from 30.

Bloodthirster

Attack damage reduced to 50 from 55.

Boots

DISABLED, cannot be bought from the shop.

Boots of Swiftness

Movement speed increased to 70 from 60.

Slow resistance increased to 40% from 25%.

Chempunk Chainsword

Health increased to 400 from 250.

Chemtech Putrifier

Ability power increased to 40 from 35.

Ability haste increased to 30 from 15.

Heal and shield power increased to 16% from 10%.

Cosmic Drive

Ability haste increased to 35 from 30.

Crown of the Shattered Queen

Ability power increased to 100 from 70.

Dark Seal

DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.

Dead Man's Plate

Health increased to 350 from 300.

Armor increased to 50 from 45.

Movement speed increased to 7% from 5%.

Divine Sunderer

Attack damage reduced to 35 from 40.

Health reduced to 200 from 300.

Duskblade of Draktharr

Lethality increased to 21 from 18.

Echoes of Helia

Ability haste increased to 30 from 15.

Eclipse

Lethality increased to 15 from 12.

Edge of Night

Attack damage increased to 55 from 50.

Lethality increased to 17 from 10.

Essence Reaver

Ability haste increased to 25 from 20.

Evenshroud

Health increased to 300 from 200.

Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.

Everfrost

Health increased to 400 from 250.

Frozen Heart

Armor increased to 100 from 90.

Galeforce

Attack damage increased to 55 from 50.

Gargoyle Stoneplate

Armor reduced to 35 from 60.

Magic resistance reduced to 35 from 60.

Goredrinker

Attack damage reduced to 50 from 55.

Health reduced to 200 from 300.

Guardian Angel

Saving Grace cooldown changed to one round from 300 seconds.

Guardian's Blade

Attack damage reduced to 25 from 30.

Health increased to 300 from 150.

Guardian's Hammer

Attack damage increased to 30 from 25.

Attack speed increased to 35% from 0.

Health reduced to 0 from 150.

Life steal increased to 10% from 7%.

Guardian's Horn

Health increased to 200 from 150.

Guardian's Orb Guardian's Orb

Ability power increased to 65 from 50.

Ability haste increased to 25 from 0.

Health reduced to 0 from 150.

Guinsoo's Rageblade

Attack speed increased to 40% from 25%.

Heartsteel

Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.

Hextech Rocketbelt

Health increased to 400 from 250.

Horizon Focus

Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.

Health increased to 300 from 150.

Hullbreaker

Health increased to 500 from 400.

Iceborn Gauntlet

Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.

Imperial Mandate

Ability haste increased to 30 from 20.

Ionian Boots of Lucidity

Ability haste increased to 40 from 20.

Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.

Jak'Sho, The Protean

Health reduced to 300 from 400.

Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.

Knight's Vow

Health increased to 500 from 350.

Kraken Slayer

Attack damage reduced to 35 from 40.

Liandry's Anguish

Ability power reduced to 70 from 80.

Lich Bane

Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.

Movement speed increased to 10% from 8%.

Locket of the Iron Solari

Health increased to 400 from 200.

Ability haste increased to 30 from 20.

Lord Dominik's Regards

Armor penetration increased to 35% from 30%.

Luden's Tempest

Ability power increased to 100 from 80.

Magic penetration increased to 9 from 6.

Manamune

Attack damage increased to 45 from 35.

Mejai's Soulstealer

DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.

Mercury's Treads

Magic resistance increased to 35 from 25.

Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.

Tenacity increased to 35% from 30%.

Mikael's Blessing

Health increased to 400 from 250.

Heal and shield power increased to 20% from 15%.

Mobility Boots

DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.

Moonstone Renewer

Ability power increased to 45 from 35.

Ability haste increased to 30 from 20.

Morellonomicon

Ability power increased to 100 from 90.

Health increased to 250 from 200.

Mortal Reminder

Attack damage increased to 45 from 40.

Armor penetration increased to 35% from 30%.

Nashor's Tooth

Attack speed reduced to 45% from 50%.

Navori Quickblades

Attack damage reduced to 55 from 65.

Night Harvester

Health increased to 400 from 300.

Phantom Dancer

Attack speed reduced to 30% from 35%.

Plated Steelcaps

Armor increased to 25 from 20.

Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.

Basic attack damage reduction increased to 14% from 12%.

Prowler's Claw

Attack damage increased to 60 from 55.

Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.

Lethality increased to 19 from 15.

Rabadon's Deathcap

Ability power reduced to 80 from 120.

Ravenous Hydra

Life steal increased to 15% from 10%.

Redemption

Health increased to 300 from 250.

Heal and shield power increased to 20% from 15%.

Rod of Ages

Ability power increased to 70 from 60.

Runaan's Hurricane

Attack speed increased to 55% from 40%.

Rylai's Crystal Scepter

Ability power increased to 85 from 75.

Health increased to 475 from 400.

Serpent's Fang

Attack damage increased to 70 from 55.

Lethality increased to 18 from 12.

Serylda's Grudge

Ability haste reduced to 15 from 20.

Armor penetration increased to 40% from 30%.

Shurelya's Battlesong

Ability power increased to 45 from 35.

Health increased to 500 from 200.

Ability haste increased to 40 from 20.

Silvermere Dawn

Health increased to 400 from 300.

Sorcerer's Shoes

Magic penetration increased to 20 from 18.

Movement speed increased to 55 from 45.

Spear of Shojin

Attack damage reduced to 60 from 65.

Health reduced to 200 from 300.

Spirit Visage

Health reduced to 400 from 450.

Magic resistance reduced to 40 from 50.

Staff of Flowing Water

Heal and shield power increased to 12% from 8%.

Movement speed reduced to 0 from 5%.

Sterak's Gage

Health reduced to 350 from 400.

Stridebreaker

Attack damage reduced to 50 from 60.

Trinity Force

Attack damage reduced to 30 from 40.

Health reduced to 200 from 300.

Turbo Chemtank

Health increased to 600 from 500.

Umbral Glaive

DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.

Void Staff

Ability power increased to 75 from 65.

Warmog's Armor

DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop

Youmuu's Ghostblade

Attack damage increased to 65 from 60.

Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.

Lethality increased to 21 from 18.

Zeke's Convergence