The Arena game mode is also changing some items and bringing in new ones! Like the Champion changes, these are done to make Arena feel more balanced.
League of Legends Arena – Items
It's worth noting that the Shop itself is reworked in Arena, with items belonging to tiers of prices.
Unique Items
Cappa Juice
- Does nothing. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.
- Adds a random hat onto your champion.
Juice of Haste
- Grants 20 (+ 15% ability haste) ability haste for the next round. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.
Juice of Power
- Grants 18 (+ 10% AD) bonus attack damage or 30 (+ 10% AP) ability power (Adaptive) for the next round. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.
Juice of Vitality
- Grants 300 (+ 10% maximum health) bonus health for the next round. This juice is automatically consumed upon starting a combat round.
Guardian's Amulet
- UNIQUE – RECOVERY: Restore 10 mana every 5 seconds. Manaless champions restore 3 health instead.
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Guardian's Blade
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Guardian's Dirk
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Guardian's Hammer
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Guardian's Horn
- UNIQUE – UNDAUNTED: Reduces all sources of incoming champion damage by 15 (3.75 against damage over time abilities).
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Guardian's Orb
- UNIQUE – RECOVERY: Restore 10 mana every 5 seconds. Manaless champions restore 15 health instead.
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Guardian's Shroud
- UNIQUE – LEGENDARY: This item counts as a Legendary item.
Atma's Reckoning
- UNIQUE – BIG HANDS: Gain 0% − 30% (based on bonus health) critical strike chance.
Bloodletter's Curse
- UNIQUE – VILE DECAY: Dealing magic damage to an enemy champion applies a stack to them for 6 seconds, stacking up to 6 times. Each stack inflicts 5% magic resistance reduction, up to 30% at 6 stacks. Damaging basic attacks and spells can only apply a stack once every 2 seconds.
Ghostcrawlers
- UNIQUE – WALL WALK: Become ghostly for 6 seconds, ignoring terrain collision until you basic attack or cast an ability. While inside terrain, gain 300 bonus movement speed (30 second cooldown).
Hextech Gunblade
- UNIQUE – LIGHTNING BOLT: Shocks the target enemy champion, dealing magic damage and Slow icon slowing them by 40% for 2 seconds (30 second cooldown).
Rite of Ruin
- UNIQUE – WRATH AND RUIN: Casting an ability grants 2.5% critical strike chance for 6 seconds, stacking up to 8 times for a maximum of 20%.
- UNIQUE – SALVAGE THE WRECKAGE: Abilities have a chance equal to 100% critical strike chance to grant you or your targeted ally a Hybrid resistances icon shield for 3 seconds.
Spectral Cutlass
- UNIQUE – SOUL ANCHOR: Mark your current location. After 5 seconds, you will Flash blink to the marked location (30 second cooldown).
Zephyr
- UNIQUE – LIKE THE WIND: Basic attacks grant 5% bonus attack speed on-hit for 6 seconds, stacking up to 6 times for a total of 30% bonus attack speed.
Item Changes
Abyssal Mask
- Health increased to 350 from 300.
Anathema's Chains
- Unique Passive – Vow:
- NEW EFFECT: Curse the target enemy champion, designating them as your Nemesis.
- OLD EFFECT: Curse the target enemy champion, designating them as your Nemesis and granting you 1 stack of Vendetta every 2 seconds over 60 seconds, stacking up to 30 times.
- Unique Passive – Vendetta:
- NEW EFFECT: Take 30% reduced damage from your Nemesis.
- OLD EFFECT: Take 1% reduced damage per stack of Vendetta from your Nemesis, up to 30% damage reduction against them.
Archangel's Staff
- Ability power reduced to 60 from 70.
- Health increased to 350 from 200.
- Unique Passive – Mana Charge:
- NEW EFFECT: After 2 combat rounds, this item transforms into Seraph's Embrace Seraph's Embrace.
- OLD EFFECT: Grants a charge every 8 seconds, up to 4 charges. Affecting an enemy or ally with an ability consumes a charge to grant 3 bonus mana, increased to 6 if they are a champion, up to a maximum of 360 bonus mana.
Ardent Censer
- Heal and shield power increased to 12% from 8%.
Axiom Arc
- Attack damage increased to 60 from 55.
- Lethality increased to 21 from 18.
- New Unique Passive – Apothegm: Your ultimate ability deals 25% increased damage.
- Removed: Unique Passive – Flux: Scoring a Damage rating takedown against an enemy champion within 3 seconds of damaging them refunds 20% of your ultimate ability's total cooldown.
Banshee's Veil
- Ability power increased to 90 from 80.
- Magic resistance increased to 55 from 45.
Berserker's Greaves
- Attack speed increased to 45% from 35%.
- Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.
Black Cleaver
- Ability haste reduced to 25 from 30.
Bloodthirster
- Attack damage reduced to 50 from 55.
Boots
- DISABLED, cannot be bought from the shop.
Boots of Swiftness
- Movement speed increased to 70 from 60.
- Slow resistance increased to 40% from 25%.
Chempunk Chainsword
- Health increased to 400 from 250.
Chemtech Putrifier
- Ability power increased to 40 from 35.
- Ability haste increased to 30 from 15.
- Heal and shield power increased to 16% from 10%.
Cosmic Drive
- Ability haste increased to 35 from 30.
Crown of the Shattered Queen
- Ability power increased to 100 from 70.
Dark Seal
- DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.
Dead Man's Plate
- Health increased to 350 from 300.
- Armor increased to 50 from 45.
- Movement speed increased to 7% from 5%.
Divine Sunderer
- Attack damage reduced to 35 from 40.
- Health reduced to 200 from 300.
Duskblade of Draktharr
- Lethality increased to 21 from 18.
Echoes of Helia
- Ability haste increased to 30 from 15.
Eclipse
- Lethality increased to 15 from 12.
Edge of Night
- Attack damage increased to 55 from 50.
- Lethality increased to 17 from 10.
Essence Reaver
- Ability haste increased to 25 from 20.
Evenshroud
- Health increased to 300 from 200.
- Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.
Everfrost
- Health increased to 400 from 250.
Frozen Heart
- Armor increased to 100 from 90.
Galeforce
- Attack damage increased to 55 from 50.
Gargoyle Stoneplate
- Armor reduced to 35 from 60.
- Magic resistance reduced to 35 from 60.
Goredrinker
- Attack damage reduced to 50 from 55.
- Health reduced to 200 from 300.
Guardian Angel
- Saving Grace cooldown changed to one round from 300 seconds.
Guardian's Blade
- Attack damage reduced to 25 from 30.
- Health increased to 300 from 150.
Guardian's Hammer
- Attack damage increased to 30 from 25.
- Attack speed increased to 35% from 0.
- Health reduced to 0 from 150.
- Life steal increased to 10% from 7%.
Guardian's Horn
- Health increased to 200 from 150.
Guardian's Orb Guardian's Orb
- Ability power increased to 65 from 50.
- Ability haste increased to 25 from 0.
- Health reduced to 0 from 150.
Guinsoo's Rageblade
- Attack speed increased to 40% from 25%.
Heartsteel
- Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.
Hextech Rocketbelt
- Health increased to 400 from 250.
Horizon Focus
- Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.
- Health increased to 300 from 150.
Hullbreaker
- Health increased to 500 from 400.
Iceborn Gauntlet
- Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.
Imperial Mandate
- Ability haste increased to 30 from 20.
Ionian Boots of Lucidity
- Ability haste increased to 40 from 20.
- Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.
Jak'Sho, The Protean
- Health reduced to 300 from 400.
- Ability haste reduced to 10 from 20.
Knight's Vow
- Health increased to 500 from 350.
Kraken Slayer
- Attack damage reduced to 35 from 40.
Liandry's Anguish
- Ability power reduced to 70 from 80.
Lich Bane
- Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.
- Movement speed increased to 10% from 8%.
Locket of the Iron Solari
- Health increased to 400 from 200.
- Ability haste increased to 30 from 20.
Lord Dominik's Regards
- Armor penetration increased to 35% from 30%.
Luden's Tempest
- Ability power increased to 100 from 80.
- Magic penetration increased to 9 from 6.
Manamune
- Attack damage increased to 45 from 35.
Mejai's Soulstealer
- DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.
Mercury's Treads
- Magic resistance increased to 35 from 25.
- Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.
- Tenacity increased to 35% from 30%.
Mikael's Blessing
- Health increased to 400 from 250.
- Heal and shield power increased to 20% from 15%.
Mobility Boots
- DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.
Moonstone Renewer
- Ability power increased to 45 from 35.
- Ability haste increased to 30 from 20.
Morellonomicon
- Ability power increased to 100 from 90.
- Health increased to 250 from 200.
Mortal Reminder
- Attack damage increased to 45 from 40.
- Armor penetration increased to 35% from 30%.
Nashor's Tooth
- Attack speed reduced to 45% from 50%.
Navori Quickblades
- Attack damage reduced to 55 from 65.
Night Harvester
- Health increased to 400 from 300.
Phantom Dancer
- Attack speed reduced to 30% from 35%.
Plated Steelcaps
- Armor increased to 25 from 20.
- Movement speed reduced to 30 from 45.
- Basic attack damage reduction increased to 14% from 12%.
Prowler's Claw
- Attack damage increased to 60 from 55.
- Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.
- Lethality increased to 19 from 15.
Rabadon's Deathcap
- Ability power reduced to 80 from 120.
Ravenous Hydra
- Life steal increased to 15% from 10%.
Redemption
- Health increased to 300 from 250.
- Heal and shield power increased to 20% from 15%.
Rod of Ages
- Ability power increased to 70 from 60.
Runaan's Hurricane
- Attack speed increased to 55% from 40%.
Rylai's Crystal Scepter
- Ability power increased to 85 from 75.
- Health increased to 475 from 400.
Serpent's Fang
- Attack damage increased to 70 from 55.
- Lethality increased to 18 from 12.
Serylda's Grudge
- Ability haste reduced to 15 from 20.
- Armor penetration increased to 40% from 30%.
Shurelya's Battlesong
- Ability power increased to 45 from 35.
- Health increased to 500 from 200.
- Ability haste increased to 40 from 20.
Silvermere Dawn
- Health increased to 400 from 300.
Sorcerer's Shoes
- Magic penetration increased to 20 from 18.
- Movement speed increased to 55 from 45.
Spear of Shojin
- Attack damage reduced to 60 from 65.
- Health reduced to 200 from 300.
Spirit Visage
- Health reduced to 400 from 450.
- Magic resistance reduced to 40 from 50.
Staff of Flowing Water
- Heal and shield power increased to 12% from 8%.
- Movement speed reduced to 0 from 5%.
Sterak's Gage
- Health reduced to 350 from 400.
Stridebreaker
- Attack damage reduced to 50 from 60.
Trinity Force
- Attack damage reduced to 30 from 40.
- Health reduced to 200 from 300.
Turbo Chemtank
- Health increased to 600 from 500.
Umbral Glaive
- DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop.
Void Staff
- Ability power increased to 75 from 65.
Warmog's Armor
- DISABLED. Cannot be bought from shop
Youmuu's Ghostblade
- Attack damage increased to 65 from 60.
- Ability haste increased to 20 from 15.
- Lethality increased to 21 from 18.
Zeke's Convergence
- Health increased to 400 from 200.
- Armor reduced to 40 from 45.