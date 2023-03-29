Cheltenham clashes with Sheffield Wednesday! Catch the League One odds series here, featuring our Cheltenham-Sheffield Wednesday prediction and pick.

Cheltenham Town meets the Owls six months after the League One match which Sheffield Wednesday won 3-0. Cheltenham Town is having a solid run at the moment winning their matches against Exeter and Peterborough United extending their unbeaten streak to four games.

Sheffield Wednesday wants a turn of tides after getting two straight losses from Forest Green and Barnsley. Winless in three straight games, SWFC would need to find their groove to rank higher in the League One ladder.

Here are the Cheltenham-Sheffield Wednesday soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

League One Odds: Cheltenham-Sheffield Wednesday Odds

Cheltenham Town FC: +480

Sheffield Wednesday FC: -170

Draw: +270

Over 2.5 Goals: -102

Under 2.5 Goals: -136

How to Watch Cheltenham vs. Sheffield Wednesday

TV: Talksport 2 Radio UK

Stream: ScoreBat

Time: 2;45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Cheltenham Can Beat Sheffield Wednesday

Cheltenham is 17th in the standings coming into the match. Manager Wade Elliott has every reason to be pleased coming into the game with the players performing quite well over the last few weeks. A victory in the upcoming match could propel Cheltenham to as high as 14th place in the standings, overtaking Lincoln, Bristol Rovers, and Port Vale.

Recent performances have done very well to improve the club’s poor goal difference numbers. Cheltenham has 32 goals made so far but conceded 47 on the way to 43 points. Cheltenham needs to improve its 7-4-7 record at Whaddon Road. Cheltenham Town is on a winning streak – they have won over Exeter City, Peterborough United, and Fleetwood Town in their previous four matches while their home game with Lincoln City ended with a goalless draw.

Cheltenham Town’s sole focus this time is to improve their League One standing. They were knocked out by Plymouth Argyle in the EFL Papa Johns Trophy in a 3-2 penalty shootout. Wade Elliott and the Robins will certainly need some offensive improvements. The Robins are only making a 43% ball possession rate with 3.2 shots on target and 3.7 corners on average.

Alfie May has been in excellent form for Cheltenham. The 29-year-old has been able to get four goals in as many appearances over the recent few weeks. May only failed to score in the goalless draw with Lincoln City in the last few weeks. The forward now has 13 goals and three assists from 30 appearances this season. Caleb Taylor, Taylor Perry, and Ryan Broom are joint second-placers in the team with two goals each. Midfielder Ryan Jackson will need to show some midfield magic and add to his team-leading four assists.

Why Sheffield Wednesday Can Beat Cheltenham

Sheffield Wednesday has every reason to be worried about their current form. The club appeared to be flying high in the League One table not too long ago, but the team has known dropped to second place in the table. Ipswich is just three points behind with a better goal difference.

The Owls lost to Barnsley and Forest Green Rovers, making just two goals and conceding a combined five in those games. Their prior match against Bolton Wanderers resulted in a 1-1 deadlock. Sheffield Wednesday will need to get their winning groove. The Owls had a 14-game unbeaten run from November to February, which was ended by Fleetwood Town in their FA Cup clash. SW also had a five-game winning streak from mid-February to mid-March. SWFC also does well on the road, tallying a league-best 10-4-4 record on their travels with a +8 goal-differential.

SWFC will need to maintain their top record if they wish to be promoted to the EFL Championship. As of now, they will be promotion-bound along with Plymouth while Ipswich, Barnsley, Bolton, and Derby will have to play in the promotion playoffs. Huddersfield, Blackpool, and Wigan are the relegation-bound teams in the Championship.

Coach Darren Moore has never lost to Cheltenham in his coaching days. He will likely put Josh Windass and Michael Smith in the forward slots, as both equally have 11 goals this season. Barry Bannan is set to take another midfield starting duty, as his output of eight assists leads the team.

Final Cheltenham-Sheffield Wednesday Prediction & Pick

This will be a high-scoring slugfest. Despite some disadvantages of crowd support, the Owls will fly higher and tear the Robins apart. Back the visitors to win over the hosts.

Final Cheltenham-Sheffield Wednesday Prediction & Pick: Sheffield Wednesday (-170)