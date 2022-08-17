LeBron James, Dwyane Wade react to Bronny’s viral poster dunk

When Bronny James threw down an incredible poster dunk against the U18 French Select team, many compared it to a LeBron James slam. After all, side-by-side clips of the dunks showed they -really looked eerily similar, especially with the way they attacked the rim in both occasions.

However, LeBron seems to agree on another video implying that Bronny’s dunk looked more Dwyane Wade-ish rather than him.

On Instagram, LeBron shared the said video on his Stories and simply tagged Wade along with an eye emoji. Wade, for his part, joked and said “LeDwade” before noting that all he knows is “that dunk was mean.”

Here’s the video comparison in question, highlighting how Wade jumps better dunking away from the rim instead of attacking it, kind of similar to what Bronny did:

Here are the reactions from LeBron James and Dwyane Wade:

To be fair, the clip does make a great point. LeBron’s dunk was more on attacking and jumping straight to the rim to slam the ball with force, while Bronny did seem to jump away from the rim before his massive throwdown.

It will definitely be interesting to see how Bronny will further develop as he polishes his game even more. Fortunately for him, besides his dad who has been working out with him and providing him with daily tipis, he has two another basketball legend in his Uncle Wade ready to guide him whenever he needs it.