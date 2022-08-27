Lebron James gets brutally honest on controversial Manti Te’o amid Netflix documentary

“Untold: Volume 2” recently released an episode about Manti Te’o called “Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.” The episode goes in-depth on Te’o and his controversial story and football career. It was officially released on August 16th and has drawn plenty of feedback. Los Angeles Lakers superstar Lebron James was amongst those who shared their thoughts on Manti Te’o following the episode.

Manti Te'o 🫡 you good brother!! 🙏🏾✊🏾👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 27, 2022

The Untold series was created by Chapman and McClain Way. They specialize in sports documentary filming and were the brains behind both Volume 1 and 2 of the Untold series. Chapman Way discussed what it was like working with Manti Te’o.

“I think we got a little bit lucky,” he said. “The Manti Te’o catfishing story is a little bit of a white whale in sports documentary film-making… I think we got him (Te’o) at a really good time. His NFL career was winding down so I think he felt like he could be open and raw and truthful about everything that happened.”

Manti Te’o also commented on what he learned about himself following the process of creating the Netflix documentary.

“You find a lot about yourself when the narrative is now negative.”

The documentary is certainly worth the watch. Manti Te’o’s story of the fake girlfriend is a fascinating one. For anyone who remembers the story when it was unraveling, it is incredible to find out what was occurring behind the scenes. It stole headlines and impacted Te’o’s football career in a major way.

Lebron James certainly seemed to enjoy the documentary as well.