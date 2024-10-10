Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has always held true to the fact that he would've attended The Ohio State University had he chosen to play college ball in lieu of joining the NBA straight out of high school. Nevertheless, the Ohio native has always been a supporter of the Buckeye's athletic department and he'll be equipping the Ohio State Football team in their massive upcoming tilt against Oregon.

LeBron James has been a huge supporter of all Ohio State athletics since his success in the NBA, notably gifting both basketball teams his newest sneakers and outfitting athletes in custom Ohio State x Nike LeBron apparel. As a massive Buckeyes football fan, LeBron will help out his adopted alma mater the best way he can.

LeBron gifts Ohio State Football custom Nike LeBron 4 cleats

The Nike LeBron 4 Vapor Edge Zoom cleats are an exclusive football cleat modeled by the iconic silhouette of the Nike LeBron 4. The cleats have mainly been worn by some of the NFL's biggest talents, however we did see former Buckeye Marvin Harrison Jr. lace up an all-black pair in one of his signature games in The Horseshoe. The cleats feature the classic molded uppers from the Nike LeBron, based in Nike's Vapor outsole and a clean booted sleeve on the interior.

Now, the Buckeyes will all have a chance to sport the sleek footwear as LeBron James took the liberty of gifting them each a pair for their upcoming tilt against No. 3 Oregon on October 12. The cleats are modeled after the “Eggplant” colorway of the LeBron 4 and could be a telling sign for more uniform easter eggs involving LeBron James.

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will look to remain unbeaten as they visit the No. 3 Oregon Ducks in Autzen Stadium – don't be surprised if we see LeBron James in attendance as well.