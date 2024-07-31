While LeBron James is competing for gold in the Paris Olympics, people in the United States are still offering their takes on his son and Los Angeles Lakers second-round draft pick, Bronny James. The latest person to give their opinion on Bronny was Udonis Haslem, LeBron's former Miami Heat teammate.

While other people's critiques haven't been all good, Haslem had nothing but positive things to say about Bronny and what he thinks his NBA future will look like.

“There is no other kid that could possibly be more prepared for this particular situation or who can handle this particular situation,” Haslem said on The OGs podcast. “As a father, as a businessman, I’ve never seen LeBron James and his team and his family and his people throw stuff at the wall just to see if it sticks. They calculate. They don’t do that. They are calculated. They are sharp. They are smart. There is nobody more prepared than Bronny James. I’m wishing them the best.”

Bronny James is coming into the NBA with a chip on his shoulder

There have been people that think that Bronny won't be successful in the league and that he only got the opportunity because his father is LeBron James. During a Lakers Summer League game, Boston Celtics' Jaylen Brown was caught saying to WNBA free agent Kysre Gondrezick, “I don't think Bronny is a pro.”

Gondrezick was seen saying “I think he'll be on the G-League team for sure” with Brown responding “I don't think so. I think because of his name he'll be on the Lakers.”

Bronny James had a slow start to his Summer League run, but in the final few games, he began to hit his stride, finding his jump shot and making plays on the defensive end. In his last two games, he scored a total of 25 points, shooting 10-of-21 from the field and 3-of-8 from three.

Bronny was destined to be a first-round pick, but going into cardiac arrest when he was at USC set him back. There were thoughts that he may stay an extra year in college to build his draft stock, but he decided to test the NBA Draft. Ultimately, Bronny was drafted with the 55th pick by the Lakers.

LeBron and Bronny will make history whenever they share the floor together this season, making them the first father-son duo to play on the same team at the same time.

Despite the criticism, LeBron James says that Bronny can take the scrutiny that is coming to him.

“I don't know if people really understand Bronny,” James said in an interview with ESPN. “He doesn't care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me, and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career.”

If Bronny can block out all the distractions and critics, he has the chance to be a solid NBA player.