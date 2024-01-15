Apparently it's due to the NBA star wiping his nose.

Young Thug's trial continues to determine whether he was a figure of Young Slime Life or YSL. Now, LeBron James' name was brought into the mix.

Last Thursday, YSL co-founder Trontavious ‘Tick' Stephens took the stand about James' ties to the YSL, TMZ reported. It was due to the NBA star doing nose-wiping hand signs and calling teammates “slime.”

LeBron James' name gets tied up in Young Thug trial

The argument from prosecutors is that the wiping nose gesture is gang-related, along with calling someone slime.

Tick didn't offer any information except that he witnessed various handshakes with teammates from LBJ.

As for how this all got started, Young Thug was arrested on charges of participating in gang activity and violating Georgia's racketeering law as part of YSL, the LA Times reports. He's one of 28 rappers accused of associating with the gang.

A few co-defendants of the 32-year-old rap star were charged with violent crimes, including murder and attempted armed robbery. Additionally, a few were found to have participated in street gang activity on the criminal level.

One notable incident was one involving YT renting a 2014 Infiniti Q50 sedan, which was used in the murder of Donovan Thomas Jr., who was a rival gang member.

A 65-count indictment against Thug was updated in August 2022. It included criminal street gang activity, violations of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun, and drug charges.

Young Thug is looking at a maximum 120-year sentence. As for LeBron James, we're pretty sure his nose wiping is due to kicking ass on the basketball court.