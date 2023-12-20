Young Thug's dad goes off on Lil Baby for dissing Gunna

In a recent turn of events, Jeffery Williams Sr., the father of rapper Young Thug, has expressed strong sentiments aimed at Lil Baby, advising the fellow artist to refrain from making disparaging remarks about Gunna, according to Complex. Jeffery Sr. conveyed his disapproval, suggesting Lil Baby lacked understanding of the situation regarding Gunna's legal matters.

Young Thug’s dad speaks on Lil Baby throwing shots at Gunna for his plea deal. “He needs to shut the f*** up.” pic.twitter.com/6BUgvPuOHL — GUNNAFANDOM (@gunnafandom) December 20, 2023

The controversy revolves around Gunna's public announcement last December regarding his involvement in a RICO case, where he disclosed opting for an Alford plea to resolve his personal ordeal. Despite maintaining his innocence, Gunna acknowledged his association with YSL in the statement.

Criticism toward Gunna surfaced despite his stance of not participating in the trial proceedings. Most recently, a social media video circulated allegedly depicting Lil Baby making remarks seemingly aimed at individuals involved in such cases, while his DJ played the collaborative hit “Drip Too Hard,” shared by Gunna and Lil Baby in 2018.

During an interview with Infamous Sylvia, Jeffery Williams Sr. challenged Lil Baby's comments, questioning his understanding of the situation. He emphasized the need for awareness before making such statements and called out Lil Baby's lack of support for Gunna in legal matters.

“He needs to shut the f*** up because he don't know what's going on,” Jeffery Sr. asserted, emphasizing that Lil Baby's opinions seemed based on hearsay. He urged individuals, particularly rappers and bloggers, to assess their involvement in court proceedings before commenting on sensitive issues like “snitching.”

Expressing frustration, Jeffery Sr. emphasized the importance of tangible support, urging those who hadn't been present at court hearings to abstain from criticizing Gunna's situation.

“Everybody that hasn't been there needs to shut the f*** up about Gunna,” Jeffery Sr. reiterated, underscoring the significance of being informed before making public statements about sensitive legal matters.