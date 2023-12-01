Fat Joe sat down with Gayle King and the two discussed rap lyrics in relation to Young Thug's case, admitting his raps were lies.

In a recent appearance on CNN with Gayle King, veteran rapper Fat Joe came forward in defense of Young Thug, addressing the controversial use of rap lyrics as evidence in the ongoing YSL RICO case, HipHopDX reports. Joe, with a career spanning three decades, candidly admitted that “95 percent” of his own songs contain fabricated elements.

Fat Joe responds to Young Thug’s lyrics being used against him in the YSL RICO Trial: “It’s horrible… they know those lyrics ain’t real” pic.twitter.com/xALB5vSFOv — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 1, 2023

Expressing concern over how Thugga's lyrics could potentially get used against him in a legal context, Joe labeled it as a “horrible” situation and a “travesty.” He highlighted the creative nature of songwriting, mentioning how he, too, frequently crafts lyrics that do not reflect reality but rather serve as artistic expression, shaping narratives based on emotions of the moment.

While emphasizing his personal commitment to his family and community, Joe underscored the discrepancy between lyrical content and real-life actions, denoting that artistic expression doesn't necessarily reflect one's character or actual conduct.

Addressing the severity of the situation, Fat Joe highlighted the potential life-altering impact on the six defendants involved in the Atlanta case, cautioning against the manipulation of creative expression for legal proceedings that could potentially destroy families.

The case's developments included Judge Ural Glanville's conditional admission of 17 sets of lyrics as admissible evidence against Young Thug and his co-defendants, subject to court-recognized grounds for their use. This decision sparked varied reactions, with Young Thug's attorney, Brian Steel, arguing against it as a violation of free speech, while the prosecutor, Mike Carlson, emphasized the seriousness of the charges, linking lyrics to alleged real-life criminal activities.

The use of rap lyrics as evidence in legal cases has sparked a broader debate, highlighting the intersection of artistic expression and legal implications, raising questions about the line between creativity and the law within the realm of hip-hop culture.