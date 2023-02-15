Bronny James just got named to the Nike Hoops Summit and dad LeBron couldn’t be prouder.

The Los Angeles Lakers star took to Twitter to shine the spotlight on his eldest son making inroads into his own basketball career.

Bronny has been select as one of the 13 players that will represent Team USA against Team World in the annual Nike showcase held in Portland, Oregon.

The team currently has nine players in the top 16 of the ESPN-ranked recruiting class, including four of the top five ranked players: Texas forward Ron Holland (#5), USC point guard Isaiah Collier (#3), and the top two in Kentucky teammates DaJuan Wagner Jr. (#2) and Justin Edwards (#1).

Bronny is currently ranked the 28th best prospect for the 2023 recruiting class, but he’s far from the lowest ranked recruit on the roster. Three players in Jackson Shelstad (#36), Eric Dailey (#51), and Blake Buchanan (#65) are ranked well below LeBron James Jr.

USA Basketball just announced its roster for the US team at the Nike Hoop Summit. Bronny James is on the team, along with DJ Wagner, Isaiah Collier, Justin Edwards, Ron Holland and more. pic.twitter.com/Mm4ZeawiJ8 — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) February 14, 2023

It’s obvious that despite other more high-profile players in the class, Bronny James was a must-add to the roster given how many eyeballs he generates for any event that he plays in. The Nike Hoops Summit often acts as the first touchpoint between future prospects and NBA fans who aren’t as plugged into college recruiting.

While most fans have seen Bronny highlights here and there maybe when LeBron shares them on his social media accounts, it’s a certainty that will not have seen him play in a full game once Team USA takes on Team World at the Summit in April.