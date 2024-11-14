Just hours after a triumphant triple-double performance on the basketball court, NBA star LeBron James faces a different kind of spotlight. Filmmaker and screenwriter Rob Grabow has filed a lawsuit against James, Netflix, and SpringHill Company, claiming that they used elements from his original screenplay, “The Gift of the Game,” to create the Netflix film Rez Ball, which premiered in September, TMZ reports. Grabow filed the 25-page complaint on Thursday in a California federal court, accusing the defendants of copyright infringement, breach of contract, and several other violations.

Grabow, who wrote and directed the 2022 drama The Year of the Dog, alleges that his story centered on a Native American high school student who guides his basketball team to the state championship. He argues that the themes, settings, characters, and specific sequences in Rez Ball are strikingly similar to his original script. Grabow’s suit emphasizes that Rez Ball, while supposedly inspired by a separate book, closely mirrors his screenplay in many respects. He provided multiple comparisons between his work and the Netflix film, which feature an almost identical protagonist and similar key events, including a climactic scene where the main character faces a foul while attempting a game-winning shot.

Key Elements and Lawsuit Claims

Grabow’s complaint elaborates on the specific “substantially and strikingly similar” aspects that he claims Rez Ball borrowed. According to the screenwriter, the two works share core themes of perseverance and teamwork, as well as similar emotional tones and pacing throughout. He also claims that the dialogue, character development, and final sequence are too close to be coincidental. Grabow states that in both works, the protagonist leads an underdog team, navigates a path filled with cultural significance, and faces an intense challenge during the championship game. For him, these similarities suggest that the film drew more from his original script than from the book it purportedly adapted.

In his lawsuit, Grabow asserts that associates connected to James and SpringHill Company had access to his script, which he developed with a focus on Native American representation and the resilience of high school athletes. He is now seeking damages, which remain unspecified, for the alleged misuse of his work. For Netflix and James, the suit comes at a time when both are riding high on recent successes, particularly with SpringHill’s ventures in storytelling around sports and social themes. Grabow’s lawsuit challenges the creative origin of Rez Ball, calling into question whether its development upheld proper legal and ethical standards in adaptation.

For LeBron James and Netflix, who continue to expand their content influence, the case brings a new layer of scrutiny to their projects. While neither James nor Netflix has yet responded to the lawsuit, the outcome could have significant implications for content creators and filmmakers navigating ownership and creative rights in the entertainment industry.