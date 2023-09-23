Deion Sanders is once again making his doubters look silly as he's led Colorado football to a 3-0 start. This start includes a marquee win over TCU, who were the runner ups for the 2022 national championship.

Sanders has been clear that he keeps receipts and knows what's said about him. He posted to Twitter this week the following message, “I have smiled at people who have said the most terrible things about me and they think I don't know.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James reposted Deion's message and added his own response, which seemed to echo the challenge to their doubters and haters. James said, “Do It All The Time! And by now they should know I don’t forget a dang on thing!”

Do It All The Time! And by now they should know I don’t forget a dang on thing!! 😁 https://t.co/Uz6qMn8uss — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 21, 2023

Despite Deion and LeBron's messages, many are still doubting that Colorado football can win their upcoming games versus No. 10 Oregon and No. 5 USC. While these two games are certainly true tests for the Buffaloes, Sanders will definitely remember who picks against him, especially if the Buffaloes pull out the win.

Deion Sanders has already transformed the Buffaloes into a team who has won 3x as many games as they won last year, when they went 1-11. Though many did not know what to expect from Sanders' roster overhaul as he coached his first Power 5 team, Sanders has given college football a new contender through three games.

Meanwhile, LeBron James continually shuts down criticism as he regularly produces at a high level and leads his teams deep into the playoffs. After 20 seasons in the NBA and 19 All-Star appearances, James has no trouble proving doubters wrong.