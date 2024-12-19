ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two teams looking to avoid relegation in the Premier League face as Leicester City hosts Wolverhampton Wanderers. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Leicester-Wolverhampton prediction and pick.

Leicester comes into the game at 3-5-8 on the year, sitting 17th in the Premier League. They are just two points in front of Ipswich Town in the relegation zone. They are coming off a loss to Newcastle, falling 4-0 in that game. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton is 2-3-11 on the year, placing them in 19th in the Premier League. They are coming off a loss as well, falling to Ipswich Town 2-1. That placed them three points further behind Ipswich and five points behind Leicester.

Since the 2002-03 season, these two squads have faced 25 times between EPL, Championship, and EFL play. Leicester has won nine times, while Wolverhampton has five wins. They have played to a draw 11 times. The two last faced in the 2022-23 season, with Leicester City winning both games that year.

Here are the Leicester-Wolverhampton Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Leicester-Wolverhampton Odds

Leicester: +150

Wolverhampton: +175

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -164

Under 2.5 goals: +122

How to Watch Leicester vs. Wolverhampton

Time: 9:00 AM ET/ 6:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Leicester Will Win

Leicester has scored 21 goals in 16 fixtures so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.31 goals per game on the year. They have scored in 14 of 16 fixtures this year. Leicester is scoring well at home this year, scoring 1.38 goals per game, and scoring in all eight home fixtures this year.

Leicester has been led by the production of forward Jamie Vardy. Vardy has scored six goals on an expected 4.7 this year. Further, Vardy has added three assists. Meanwhile, Facundo Buonanotte comes into the game with four goals on an expected 3.2. He also has two assists on the year. Further, Jordan Ayew has been solid, primarily being used as a reserve. He has scored three times this year on an expected 2.1. Finally, Wilfred Ndidi is moving the ball well. While he has not scored, he has four assists and has one of the highest pass completion percentages on the team. Still, he is dealing with a hamstring injury and could miss this game.

Leicester has not been great on defense overall. They have allowed 34 goals in 16 fixtures this year. Still, they have been better on defense at home this year, allowing just 1.5 goals per game at home this season. With Mads Hemansen dealing with a groin injury, it may be Danny Ward in the net. He has played just 45 minutes this year, stopping three of six shots on target.

Why Wolverhampton Will Win

Wolverhampton is scoring 1.5 goals per game this year, scoring 24 goals in 16 EPL games this year. Further, they have scored in 14 of 16 Premier League games this year. Wolverhampton has scored 1.5 goals per game on the road as well while scoring in six of eight fixtures on the road this year.

It is the combination of Mattheus Cunha and Jorgen Strand Larsen that leads the attack for Wolverhampton this year. Cunha has scored eight goals this year on an expected 3.8. Further, he has three assists on the year. Larsen has scored six times on an expected 4.1 on the year. He also has two assists. Further, Rayan Ait-Nouri has three goals and three assists on the year from his defensive position. He will be missing this game though due to a recent red card. Finally, Goncalo Guedes has been great coming in off the bench. He has played in 13 games but started just once, scoring a goal and adding three assists.

The defense for Wolverhampton has struggled some, allowing 40 goals in 16 fixtures this year. That is an average of 2.5 per game. They hold that game average on the road, allowing 20 goals in eight road games this year. Jose Sa has been the primary guy in the net for Wolverhampton. He has been solid, with 27 saves on 48 shots. Further, he has a clean sheet this year.

Final Leicester-Wolverhampton Prediction & Pick

Both teams will be missing some key players in this one. Leicester will be missing their primary goaltender, who has been solid this year. Meanwhile, Wolverhampton is missing their top defender in this one. Leicester is the better team overall, but with two bad defensive units, plus two key defensive players missing, there should be plenty of goals in this one. The best play in this one is going to be on the total, take the over.

Final Leicester-Wolverhampton Prediction & Pick: Over 2.5 (-164)