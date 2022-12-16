By Brendan Smith · 3 min read

The Rice Owls will take on the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in the Lending Tree Bowl on Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama. It’s time to continue our college football odds series with a Rice-Southern Miss prediction and pick.

Rice just snuck into bowl eligibility, going 5-7 this season, including a 3-5 record in the Conference USA. The Owls ended their regular season on a three-game losing streak. Despite the poor end to the season, head coach Mike Bloomgren has already been confirmed to return next season.

Southern Miss won their final game of the season to get to 6-6 and bowl eligible. The Golden Eagles went 4-4 in the Sun Belt. A shocking four-overtime loss to Liberty in the season opener did not derail any hopes this team had. Head coach Will Hall doubled his win total from last season.

Here are the Rice-Southern Miss college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Lending Tree Bowl Odds: Rice-Southern Miss Odds

Rice Owls: +6.5 (-110)

Southern Miss Golden Eagles: -6.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-114)

Under: 45.5 (-106)

Why Rice Could Cover The Spread

AJ Padgett will be the likely starter at quarterback, the third-stringer making his second straight start with injuries mounting. Padgett has thrown for 339 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in his two games this season. Padgett has also rushed for 20 yards. Cameron Montgomery leads the team with 498 rushing yards but has yet to cross the endzone. Ari Broussard leads the team with nine rushing touchdowns. The Owls have totaled 1,715 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns as a team. The Golden Eagles have allowed 139.3 rushing yards per game to their opponents this season.

Luke McCaffrey, the team’s second-leading receiver, will miss this game with an injury as well. Bradley Rozner leads the team with 834 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. Jack Bradley is the only other healthy Owl to catch multiple touchdowns. Rice has averaged 25.3 points and 370.0 yards of offense per game.

Rice’s defense has struggled to say the least, allowing 33.8 points and 377.1 yards of offense per game to their opponents. The Owls have totaled 22 sacks, led by five and a half from Josh Pearcy. Southern Miss has allowed 32 sacks by opponents.

Why Southern Miss Could Cover The Spread

Trey Lowe will start his fourth straight game for the Golden Eagles, completing 53.4 percent of his passes for 795 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Frank Gore, Jr. leads the team with 1,053 rushing yards and seven touchdown runs. Janari Dean is second with three rushing touchdowns. Southern Miss has totaled 1,460 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns as a team, while Rice has struggled to contain their opponents.

Jason Brownlee leads the team with 819 receiving yards and seven touchdown catches. Tiaquelin Mims is second with 361 yards, catching two touchdowns. Jakarius Caston is second with four touchdown catches. Southern Miss has averaged 24.3 points and 332.7 yards of offense per game, but can take advantage of a weak Rice defense.

The Southern Miss defense has been solid, allowing 23.5 points and 367.7 yards of offense per game. Rice has thrown 19 (!!!) interceptions, which is something Southern Miss needs to take advantage of. The Golden Eagles have totaled 39 sacks and 16 interceptions as a team. The pass rush will be the key to disrupting a quarterback making his second career start.

Final Rice-Southern Miss Prediction & Pick

Rice may have a better future with Padgett, but their presence does not look very encouraging in this one. Southern Miss should roll.

Final Rice-Southern Miss Prediction & Pick: Southern Miss -6.5 (-110), over 45.5 (-114)