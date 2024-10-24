ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC 308: Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway continues on the main card with a fight in the featherweight division between Lerone Murphy and Dan Ige. Murphy remains undefeated coming off a dominant decision victory his last time out meanwhile, Ige stepped in on hours’ notice but ultimately dropped a hard-fought decision his last time out. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Murphy-Ige prediction and pick.

Lerone Murphy (14-0-1) is coming off the biggest win of his career when he defeated Edson Barboza in his first main event spot back on May 18th. That was his sixth win in his UFC career allowing him to fight in the featured bout of this fight card. Now, “The Miracle” will look to keep his unbeaten record intact when he takes on Dan Ige this weekend at UFC 308.

Dan Ige (18-8) took the biggest opportunity of his career on just about 4-5 hours notice when he fought against Diego Lopes at UFC 303 after Brian Ortega withdrew from the fight. Unfortunately, he lost the fight but his stock after a back-and-forth war. Now, “50k” Ige will look to get back into the win column and take Lerone Murphy from the ranks of the unbeaten when he steps inside the Octagon this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

Here are the Murphy-Ige UFC 308 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC 308 Odds: Lerone Murphy-Dan Ige Odds

Lerone Murphy: -290

Dan Ige: +235

Over 2.5 rounds: -475

Under 2.5 rounds: +325

Why Lerone Murphy Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Edson Barboza – DEC

Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 7 (7 KO/TKO)

Lerone Murphy is poised to maintain his undefeated streak this weekend at UFC 308 when he faces Dan Ige in a highly anticipated featherweight bout. The English fighter’s impeccable record of 14-0-1 speaks volumes about his skill set and adaptability in the octagon. Murphy’s recent victory over veteran Edson Barboza showcased his ability to outmaneuver and outperform seasoned opponents, demonstrating his readiness for tougher challenges. His precision striking, combined with his ever-improving grappling skills, makes him a formidable threat in all aspects of the fight game.

While Dan Ige is undoubtedly a tough competitor, his recent form has been inconsistent, with alternating wins and losses in his last few outings. Murphy’s undefeated status gives him a psychological edge, and his youth and hunger for success could prove decisive against the more experienced Ige. The Englishman’s ability to maintain pressure and control the pace of the fight will likely frustrate Ige, forcing him into making mistakes. With Murphy’s knockout power always lurking, Ige will need to be cautious, potentially limiting his offensive output. As the fight progresses, Murphy’s superior cardio and dynamic striking should allow him to pull away on the scorecards, securing a convincing victory and further cementing his status as a rising star in the featherweight division.

Why Dan Ige Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Diego Lopes – DEC

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 11 (6 KO/TKO/5 SUB)

Dan Ige is set to hand Lerone Murphy his first professional loss this weekend at UFC 308, showcasing his veteran experience and well-rounded skill set. Ige’s extensive UFC experience, with 17 fights in the promotion compared to Murphy’s 7, gives him a significant edge in high-pressure situations. The Hawaiian fighter’s ability to adapt mid-fight and his resilience in tough matchups will prove crucial against the undefeated Murphy. Ige’s striking accuracy of 45% and his ability to land 3.70 significant strikes per minute demonstrate his offensive capabilities, while his 57% striking defense showcases his defensive prowess.

While Murphy remains undefeated, Ige’s track record against top-tier competition provides him with a psychological advantage. Ige’s takedown defense should neutralize Murphy’s grappling attempts, forcing the fight to remain standing where Ige’s boxing skills can shine. The “50K” fighter’s experience in going the distance, evidenced by his average fight time of 12:39, indicates his ability to maintain a high pace throughout the bout. Ige’s recent performance against Diego Lopes, despite the short notice, demonstrates his readiness to face any challenge. His dedication to the sport and strong mentality, coupled with his extensive UFC experience, make Dan Ige the favorite to emerge victorious in this highly anticipated featherweight clash.

Final Lerone Murphy-Dan Ige Prediction & Pick

This should be a great scrap between these two surging featherweight contenders. Lerone Murphy will be looking to remain unbeaten to continue his rise up the featherweight rankings meanwhile, Ige will be looking to bounce back and show that he is still one of the best contenders at 145 lbs. Ultimately, you can expect this fight to be closely contested throughout but it will be the wrestling and grappling of Murphy that will be the difference maker in this fight as he’s able to mix it up with his striking which will be too much for Ige as he takes the win on the judge’s scorecards.

Final Lerone Murphy-Dan Ige Prediction & Pick: Lerone Murphy (-290), Over 2.5 Rounds (-475)