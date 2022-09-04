‘Let him live his life’: Mark Andrews fires back at Lamar Jackson critics amid contract impasse with Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for the 2022 season, and are hoping to return to the top of the AFC after struggling with injuries last season. Two players who figure to play a big role in the Ravens success are Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews.

Jackson has spent the offseason working on getting healthy for the upcoming campaign, but he’s also been working on getting a new deal hammered out with the Ravens. Unfortunately, it seems as if talks between Jackson and the Ravens have reached an impasse as the regular season rolls around.

Some Ravens fans are concerned that Jackson’s contract status will hang over his head for the season and be a distraction. But according to Andrews, the only distraction is going to come from people outside the Ravens organization, and that the people criticizing Jackson need to “let him live his life”.

“Lamar has always been Lamar. He’s just such a special talent, but like you said, he’s extremely motivated, and you can see it [in] the way he’s commanding the huddle. The way he’s doing everything is just top-notch. This is going to be a big, big year for him. He’s extremely hungry; he’s always been hungry, though. So, you all just … Not you all … But let this man live; let him live his life. He’s a good dude. So, he just has fun with it.” – Ravens tight end Mark Andrews, Sports Illustrated

Jackson is set to hit free agency after this upcoming season, so chances are his contract dilemma with the Ravens will be settled then. But for now, Jackson is getting ready for what could be a very big 2022 season for the Ravens.

How the season goes could have a big impact on the discussions over Jackson’s new deal when the two sides head back to the negotiating table next offseason, so it will be interesting to see how Jackson performs during the 2022 campaign.