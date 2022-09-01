Lamar Jackson must be loving Russell Wilson’s new $245 million Broncos contract extension

Russell Wilson has signed a contract extension with the Denver Broncos to keep him locked in for the next seven seasons. If there’s one rival quarterback who should be looking at the deal and shaking his head, it’s Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson. The head shaking would not be at Wilson’s expense but at his own team.

After Wilson’s massive, five-year extension was announced, many people turned their attention to Jackson and Baltimore, who have failed to come up with an extension so far. The 2019 unanimous MVP is about to be a free agent and has now seen Wilson, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson, Matthew Stafford and several more quarterbacks sign extensions with their teams.

Wonder what the conversations are in Baltimore right now… — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) September 1, 2022

MSG Network analyst Alan Hahn tried to gauge where his followers were at with Lamar Jackson. He asked how much guaranteed money should be in the Ravens’ offer to Lamar, setting the over/under at $200 million, which only one contract (Watson) has ever done. It’s a massive guarantee to make but it’s what the Ravens will probably have to do if they want to keep their superstar.

How much guaranteed money do you give Lamar Jackson if you are the Ravens? I'll set the o/u at $200M. Go. #NFL https://t.co/YsRN6MzIz5 — Alan Hahn (@alanhahn) September 1, 2022

While $200 million would certainly be a lot, Lamar Jackson has proved that he is worth a massive payday. His poor 2021 season notwithstanding, Jackson is a one-of-a-kind QB that has made the Ravens playoff contenders year after year.

Lamar Jackson made it clear that the Ravens have not offered a sizable contract yet, which may worry Baltimore fans. If things continue to go south with both sides, it’s not crazy to wonder if the two-time Pro Bowler finds a new home next offseason.