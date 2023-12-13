Lethal Company's latest updated added an arachnophobia mode which switches its spiders into something less frightening.

Lethal Company is one of the rising games in recent times, with an all-time peak of almost 240,000 players. Of those players, chances are quite a few of them are afraid of spiders, which sadly is one oof the various enemies they can encounter in the game. Thankfully, in the latest Lethal Company update, players with arachnophobia will no longer have to deal with said spiders.

Update 45 is the latest update to Lethal Company, bringing with it new enemies, items, and bug fixes. Other than said items, there was one particular line in the Lehtal Company patch notes that caught players’ attention. The line read:

Arachnophobia mode will ease your fear, and I wish you a merry Christmas and a happy new year.

For those not familiar with the game, players have a chance of running into spiders while exploring various facilities in Lethal Company. They can quickly kill an unprepared player, so players tend to avoid confrontation with said spiders. These spiders are, of course, killable, thanks to the game’s various weapons. However, no amount of preparation can help players with arachnophobia, or fear of spiders. After all, how can you expect to attack something you can’t even look at or be in proximity to? Thankfully, the developer has added an arachnophobia mode in the settings, which replaces the Spider model with the word Spider. We’re not even joking. Instead of seeing eight legs, you will instead see the word Spider run towards you.

#lethalcompany the new arachnophobia mode is making me fucking cough up a lung oh my god pic.twitter.com/JmwcmtIUIP — Die Toteninsel // Caim (@CiaphusCaim) December 10, 2023

This change was met with praise from various players, especially those with arachnophobia. After all, the setting has changed what could have been a traumatic encounter into one that is pretty funny. After all, how many people can say that they were chased down and killed by a literal word? Of course, just because it does not look like a spider, doesn’t mean it can’t attack you like one. The modified spider model still retains the spider’s fangs, signifying that it can still pretty much kill you.

That’s all the information we have about the arachnophobia mode that arrived in the latest Lethal company update. Lethal Company is available on PC via Steam. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.